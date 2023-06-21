Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting commercial content to Newsweek, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and premier sportsbook offers to help sports fans get in on the action. Please wager responsibly.

Major League Baseball continues to be the main show in town in the sports world and sports bettors can take advantage of a three-figure bonus with the latest DraftKings promo code offer. Bettors who sign up with DraftKings Sportsbook will pick up a $150 guaranteed return in bonus bets with a mere $5 wager on any game.

DraftKings Sportsbook BET $5, GET $150! BONUS BETS CLAIM OFFER STATES: AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, LA, MA, MD, MI, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV. 21 and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler. 21 . Physically present in MA. Eligibility restrictions apply. Valid 1 per new customer. First-time depositors only who have not already redeemed $200 in bonus bets via OH or MA prelaunch offer. Min. $5 deposit. Min $5 bet. $150 issued as bonus bets that expire 7 days (168 hours) after being awarded. See terms at http://draftkings.com/ma.

This DraftKings promo code offer comes with one of the largest guaranteed bonuses in the industry. With a $5 bet on any MLB market, you'll walk away with $150 in bonus bets win or lose.

There are some notable matchups set for Wednesday. The Philadelphia Phillies will host the Atlanta Braves in a battle of NL East rivals. In the American League, the Boston Red Sox will be on the road taking on the Minnesota Twins. Plus, there's a Battle of Los Angeles on tap, as the Angels play host to the Dodgers at Angel Stadium.

Bet $5, get $150 in guaranteed bonus bets when you register for this DraftKings promo code offer ahead of today's MLB action.

DraftKings Promo Code: Bet $5, Get $150 MLB Bonus Win or Lose

The most notable thing about this offer from DraftKings Sportsbook is that it's got a low cost of entry and a massive guaranteed bonus. Since the $150 in bonus bets will convey win or lose, this offer fits the bill as a no-brainer for sports bettors. Most of the other offers on the market would require a wager of $150+ in order to get back $150 in bonus bets with a losing wager. Instead, a $5 bet will get the job done and earn you six $25 bonus bets to use on other games.

Since DraftKings is opening up all betting markets as part of this offer, you can wager on any game or player prop. For example, you could take the Dodgers to win outright against the Angels or bet on the San Diego Padres to cover the spread against the San Francisco Giants. Win or lose, you'd walk away with $150 in bonus bets.

How to Activate This DraftKings Promo Code Offer

In order to bet $5, get $150 in bonus bets, you will need to register for a DraftKings Sportsbook account. We've put together a sign-up guide below, which you can complete to lock-in the bonus bets:

Sign up for this DraftKings promo code offer

After registering with the required information, choose a deposit method

Add at least $5 to your account via online banking or another method

Choose a betting market in any MLB game

Place your first $5+ cash wager

No matter how your first bet settles, you will receive $150 in bonus bets. You will receive a cash profit along with your $5+ wager if your first bet wins.

In-App MLB Promos

There are multiple offers available to all new and existing DraftKings Sportsbook players. If you select the promos section of the app, you'll find the day's best in-app offers for various sports.

On the MLB side of things, there are two promos worth checking out. The first is a no-sweat same-game parlay promo. As part of this offer, you will receive bonus bets back if your qualifying SGP or SGPx wager loses. There's also the MLB stepped up same-game parlay promo. You will receive a profit boost token ranging from 20%-100% depending on the number of qualifying legs added to your bet. A three-leg SGP will earn you a 20% profit boost, which will increase with every leg added. The maximum 100% profit boost can be attained by building a SGP with ten or more legs.

Sign up for this DraftKings promo code offer to lock-in a $150 guaranteed bonus for any MLB game.

DraftKings Sportsbook BET $5, GET $150! BONUS BETS CLAIM OFFER STATES: AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, LA, MA, MD, MI, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV. 21 and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler. 21 . Physically present in MA. Eligibility restrictions apply. Valid 1 per new customer. First-time depositors only who have not already redeemed $200 in bonus bets via OH or MA prelaunch offer. Min. $5 deposit. Min $5 bet. $150 issued as bonus bets that expire 7 days (168 hours) after being awarded. See terms at http://draftkings.com/ma.

Newsweek may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up through the links in this article. See the sportsbook operator's terms and conditions for important details. Sports betting operators have no influence over newsroom coverage. If you or a loved one has a gambling problem call the National Council on Problem Gambling 24/7 at 1-800-GAMBLER. Must be 21 or older to gamble.