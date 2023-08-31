The latest DraftKings promo code offer comes with the chance to bet $5, get $200 in bonus bets for any of Thursday's MLB or college football games.

Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting commercial content to Newsweek, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and premier sportsbook offers to help sports fans get in on the action. Please wager responsibly.

Thursday's sports slate features three MLB and one college football game. If you register for the new DraftKings promo code offer, you will secure a $200 bonus with a $5+ wager.

DraftKings Sportsbook BET $5, GET $200! BONUS BETS CLAIM OFFER STATES: AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, LA, MA, MD, MI, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV. 21 and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler. 21 . Physically present in MA. Eligibility restrictions apply. Valid 1 per new customer. First-time depositors only who have not already redeemed $200 in bonus bets via OH or MA prelaunch offer. Min. $5 deposit. Min $5 bet. $200 issued as bonus bets that expire 7 days (168 hours) after being awarded. See terms at http://draftkings.com/ma.

It doesn't matter which game or betting market you choose with this DraftKings promo code offer. Regardless of how the wager settles, you will receive $200 in bonus bets, which you can use on other games this week.

Before this weekend's college football action gets underway, a Top-25 team will be in action on Thursday night. No. 14 Utah will play host to unranked Florida at 8:00 PM EDT. If you wager $5+ on this or any other game, you'll walk away with $200 in bonus bets from DraftKings Sportsbook.

Sign up for this DraftKings promo code offer to bet $5, get $200 in guaranteed bonus bets.

DraftKings Promo Code: Bet $5, Get $200 Bonus for Thursday MLB, CFB

DraftKings Sportsbook has one of the largest guaranteed bonus offers on the market and you can secure $200 in bonus bets with a $5+ wager on any of tonight's matchups. Win or lose, you'll secure eight $25 bonus bets, which you can use on any MLB, college college football or UFC action this week.

As for tonight's MLB matchups, the Washington Nationals will play host to the Miami Marlins. After that, the San Francisco Giants will be on the road taking on the San Diego Padres. Finally, the Los Angeles Dodgers will host the Atlanta Braves. That game features MLB strikeouts leader Spencer Strider, who has 236 strikeouts on the season.

How to Use Our DraftKings Promo Code

In order to earn $200 in bonus bets, you'll need to apply our DraftKings promo code. The good news is our links will apply the code automatically and unlock the offer.

DraftKings Promo Code Bet $5, Get $200 Win or Lose for Any MLB, CFB Game Sign-Up Process Register for a new account Provide the required personal information to confirm your identity, including your name, address and date of birth Input your email address and create a new password for your account Choose any of the available deposit methods, such as online banking or PayPal Make a $5+ first deposit Wager $5+ on a betting market in the NFL game of your choice States with DraftKings Sportsbook AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, LA, MA, MD, MI, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV Bonus Last Verified August 31, 2023

Remember, after your first bet processes, DraftKings will add eight $25 bonus bets to your account. You'll then be able to place a wager on any game in any sports league this weekend.

DraftKings Kentucky Offers $200 Pre-Launch Bonus

DraftKings Kentucky $200 BONUS BETS! PRE-LAUNCH OFFER CLAIM OFFER 18 and present in Kentucky. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.

Prospective bettors in the Bluegrass State will gain access to legal online sports betting on September 28, 2023. DraftKings Kentucky has already rolled out one of the best pre-launch bonuses in the industry. Signing up early via our links will earn you $200 in bonus bets, which you can use on betting markets in the NFL and more after launch.

Sign up early for DraftKings Kentucky to lock-in a $200 pre-launch bonus.

Newsweek may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up through the links in this article. See the sportsbook operator's terms and conditions for important details. Sports betting operators have no influence over newsroom coverage. If you or a loved one has a gambling problem call the National Council on Problem Gambling 24/7 at 1-800-GAMBLER. Must be 21 or older to gamble.