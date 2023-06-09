The latest DraftKings promo code offer comes with the chance to bet $5, get $200 in guaranteed bonus bets for Game 4 of the NBA Finals.

Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting commercial content to Newsweek, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and premier sportsbook offers to help sports fans get in on the action. Please wager responsibly.

The NBA Finals resume tonight and if you sign up for the latest DraftKings promo code offer, you will lock-in a $200 guaranteed bonus. DraftKings Sportsbook's offer allows new players to bet $5 on any NBA Finals market and get back $200 in bonus bets win or lose.

DraftKings Sportsbook BET $5, GET $200! BONUS BETS CLAIM OFFER STATES: AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, LA, MA, MD, MI, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV. 21 and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler. 21 . Physically present in MA. Eligibility restrictions apply. Valid 1 per new customer. First-time depositors only who have not already redeemed $200 in bonus bets via OH or MA prelaunch offer. Min. $5 deposit. Min $5 bet. $200 issued as bonus bets that expire 7 days (168 hours) after being awarded. See terms at http://draftkings.com/ma.

New players can turn a $5 cash wager into $200 in guaranteed bonus bets by wagering on Game 4 of the NBA Finals. Even if your bet on Nuggets-Heat loses, you'll still get back bonus bets to use on other games.

Jimmy Butler, Bam Adebayo and the Miami Heat will look to avoid disaster by winning Game 4. A loss would put them in a 1-3 hole heading back to Denver, where the Nuggets have only lost one game this postseason. If Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray do what they did in Game 3, the series could be effectively over by the end of Friday night.

Bet $5, get $200 in bonus bets when you register for this DraftKings promo code offer ahead of Game 4 of the NBA Finals.

DraftKings Promo Code: Bet $5, Get $200 Guaranteed NBA Finals Game 4 Bonus

The NBA Finals are one of the last major sports events to happen between now and the start of the NFL season. As such, a number of legal online sportsbooks have upped their new user promo, including DraftKings Sportsbook. Prior to the NBA Finals, DraftKings was offering a $150 guaranteed return to players who wagered $5 or more. Now they've raised that guaranteed return in bonus bets to $200.

All game and player props are eligible for this offer, which means a $5 wager on the Nuggets to win or Nikola Jokic to score 30+ points will earn you $200 in bonus bets even if your bet loses. If, however, your first bet wins, you'll collect cash winnings in addition to the bonus bets.

Register With Our DraftKings Promo Code

If you want to turn a $5 bet into a $200 guaranteed bonus, you'll need to sign up for an account with DraftKings Sportsbook. The entire process will only take a few minutes if you follow our sign-up guide:

Sign up for this DraftKings promo code offer ahead of Game 4

Pick one of the available deposit methods like online banking, PayPal or a credit/debit card

Place a wager of $5+ on any betting market in Game 4 of the NBA Finals

Your account will be credited with eight $25 bonus bets, totaling $200, which you can use on betting markets in any game or sports league this weekend. If your first bet wins, you'll also collect cash winnings in addition to getting back your $5+ stake. This guaranteed bonus offer is the strongest since last fall's DraftKings NFL promo code, which unlocked a $200 bonus.

NBA Finals Stepped Up Same-Game Parlay Promo

One of the many in-app offers available for this weekend's action is the NBA Finals stepped up same-game parlay promo. Same-game parlays are comprised of betting markets from a single game. Betting with all of the markets on the same bet slip could earn you a larger cash profit than betting on the markets individually.

DraftKings Sportsbook's stepped up same-game parlay promo comes with a profit boost ranging from 20% up to 100%. To qualify, your first cash SGP must consist of at least three legs. A three-leg SGP will come with a 20% boost, which will increase with each leg added up to a 100% boost with 10+ legs. The odds of each leg must bet -500 or longer, while the final odds of the wager must be +100 or longer.

Sign up to apply our DraftKings promo code and bet $5, get $200 in guaranteed bonus bets for the NBA Finals.

DraftKings Sportsbook BET $5, GET $200! BONUS BETS CLAIM OFFER STATES: AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, LA, MA, MD, MI, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV. 21 and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler. 21 . Physically present in MA. Eligibility restrictions apply. Valid 1 per new customer. First-time depositors only who have not already redeemed $200 in bonus bets via OH or MA prelaunch offer. Min. $5 deposit. Min $5 bet. $200 issued as bonus bets that expire 7 days (168 hours) after being awarded. See terms at http://draftkings.com/ma.

Newsweek may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up through the links in this article. See the sportsbook operator's terms and conditions for important details. Sports betting operators have no influence over newsroom coverage. If you or a loved one has a gambling problem call the National Council on Problem Gambling 24/7 at 1-800-GAMBLER. Must be 21 or older to gamble.