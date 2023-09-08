DraftKings Promo Code: Bet $5, Get $200 NFL Week 1 Bonus

DraftKings promo code
The latest DraftKings promo code offer will give new players the chance to bet $5, get $200 in guaranteed bonus bets for any NFL Week 1 game this weekend. Craig Dudek, XLMedia
By
Writer

Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting commercial content to Newsweek, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and premier sportsbook offers to help sports fans get in on the action. Please wager responsibly.

The first NFL weekend of the season is nearly here and you can sign up for the new DraftKings promo code offer ahead of Week 1 games. This promo will return $200 in bonus bets to your account win or lose.

Sports bettors who want to grab one of the best promos in the industry can do so by signing up for this DraftKings promo code offer. This includes $200 in bonus bets that you can use on games in any sports league.

There are plenty of huge NFL Week 1 matchups to look forward to. Arguably the game of the week will go down on Sunday night, when the New York Giants host the Dallas Cowboys. A $5+ wager on any game will earn you $200 in bonus bets no matter what.

If you register with our DraftKings promo code, you will be able to bet $5, get $200 in bonus bets win or lose. Players in Kentucky can pre-register today for $200 in bonus bets.

DraftKings Promo Code: Bet $5, Get $200 NFL Week 1 Bonus

Perhaps the most important thing to note about this offer is that it's available to sports bettors in any state where online sports betting is legal. All it'll take is a $5+ wager on any betting market to earn $200 in bonus bets. These bonus bets will convey as eight separate $25 bonus bets, which will be eligible for use on NFL Week 1 matchups and other games this weekend.

If your first cash bet wins, you'll collect a cash profit and DraftKings will return your wager. You would also collect the $200 bonus bets.

Sign Up for This DraftKings Promo Code Offer

Registering for a DraftKings Sportsbook account will only take a few minutes. Complete the following steps to sign up for this bonus ahead of Week 1:

DraftKings Promo CodeBet $5, Get $200 Win or Lose for NFL Week 1
Sign-Up Process
  1. Register for an account to apply our DraftKings promo code
  2. Enter your name, address, date of birth and phone number
  3. Input your email address and create a new password for your account
  4. Choose one of the available deposit methods, such as online banking or PayPal
  5. Add $5+ to your account
  6. Wager $5+ on any NFL Week 1 betting market
States with DraftKings SportsbookAZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, LA, MA, MD, MI, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV
Bonus Last VerifiedSeptember 8, 2023

Remember, you will earn eight $25 bonus bets no matter what. You can then use the bonus bets on college football, NFL and MLB games this week.

NFL In-App Promos

DraftKings has opted to roll out multiple in-app promos this weekend for the NFL. You can opt-into the Week 1 no-sweat promo, which will return a bonus bet if your qualifying bet loses. There's also an NFL stepped up same-game parlay promo available. This will earn you a profit boost ranging from 20% up to 100% depending on how many legs you add to a qualifying parlay wager.

Bet $5, get $200 in guaranteed bonus bets when you sign up with DraftKings Sportsbook and wager on NFL Week 1.

Newsweek may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up through the links in this article. See the sportsbook operator's terms and conditions for important details. Sports betting operators have no influence over newsroom coverage. If you or a loved one has a gambling problem call the National Council on Problem Gambling 24/7 at 1-800-GAMBLER. Must be 21 or older to gamble.

About the writer


Russ Joy is a commercial editor for XLMedia PLC, co-host of Snow The Goalie: A Flyers Podcast and It's Just Wrestling Podcast, and a Philadelphia Flyers writer for CrossingBroad.com. A graduate of West Chester University of PA and California University of PA, Russ is also a husband and father of four. Follow him on Twitter: @JoyOnBroad Email: russell.joy@xlmedia.com

Request Reprint & Licensing Submit Correction View Editorial Guidelines
