The first NFL weekend of the season is nearly here and you can sign up for the new DraftKings promo code offer ahead of Week 1 games. This promo will return $200 in bonus bets to your account win or lose.
Sports bettors who want to grab one of the best promos in the industry can do so by signing up for this DraftKings promo code offer. This includes $200 in bonus bets that you can use on games in any sports league.
There are plenty of huge NFL Week 1 matchups to look forward to. Arguably the game of the week will go down on Sunday night, when the New York Giants host the Dallas Cowboys. A $5+ wager on any game will earn you $200 in bonus bets no matter what.
If you register with our DraftKings promo code, you will be able to bet $5, get $200 in bonus bets win or lose. Players in Kentucky can pre-register today for $200 in bonus bets.
DraftKings Promo Code: Bet $5, Get $200 NFL Week 1 Bonus
Perhaps the most important thing to note about this offer is that it's available to sports bettors in any state where online sports betting is legal. All it'll take is a $5+ wager on any betting market to earn $200 in bonus bets. These bonus bets will convey as eight separate $25 bonus bets, which will be eligible for use on NFL Week 1 matchups and other games this weekend.
If your first cash bet wins, you'll collect a cash profit and DraftKings will return your wager. You would also collect the $200 bonus bets.
Sign Up for This DraftKings Promo Code Offer
Registering for a DraftKings Sportsbook account will only take a few minutes. Complete the following steps to sign up for this bonus ahead of Week 1:
|DraftKings Promo Code
|Bet $5, Get $200 Win or Lose for NFL Week 1
|Sign-Up Process
|States with DraftKings Sportsbook
|AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, LA, MA, MD, MI, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV
|Bonus Last Verified
|September 8, 2023
Remember, you will earn eight $25 bonus bets no matter what. You can then use the bonus bets on college football, NFL and MLB games this week.
NFL In-App Promos
DraftKings has opted to roll out multiple in-app promos this weekend for the NFL. You can opt-into the Week 1 no-sweat promo, which will return a bonus bet if your qualifying bet loses. There's also an NFL stepped up same-game parlay promo available. This will earn you a profit boost ranging from 20% up to 100% depending on how many legs you add to a qualifying parlay wager.
Bet $5, get $200 in guaranteed bonus bets when you sign up with DraftKings Sportsbook and wager on NFL Week 1.
