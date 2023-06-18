The latest DraftKings promo code offer gives prospective bettors the chance to bet $5, get $200 in bonus bets when they wager on the U.S. Open or any MLB game.

Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting commercial content to Newsweek, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and premier sportsbook offers to help sports fans get in on the action. Please wager responsibly.

Sunday marks the final round of play at the U.S. Open, while Major League Baseball has a sizable offering of games. You can take advantage of a last-chance offer of $200 in guaranteed bonus bets by signing up for the current DraftKings promo code offer.

DraftKings Sportsbook BET $5, GET $200! BONUS BETS CLAIM OFFER STATES: AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, LA, MA, MD, MI, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV. 21 and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler. 21 . Physically present in MA. Eligibility restrictions apply. Valid 1 per new customer. First-time depositors only who have not already redeemed $200 in bonus bets via OH or MA prelaunch offer. Min. $5 deposit. Min $5 bet. $200 issued as bonus bets that expire 7 days (168 hours) after being awarded. See terms at http://draftkings.com/ma.

DraftKings Sportsbook's bet $5, get $200 offer is one of the most popular new user promos available. If you register via our links, you'll apply our DraftKings promo code and activate this sensational guaranteed bonus offer.

The U.S. Open field is pretty wide open, which was to be expected, given how challenging the course at the Los Angeles Country Club is. All it takes is a few bad shots to flip the odds for a winner or the Top-5. That's why getting a guaranteed return in bonus bets for the final round is so valuable.

Sign up for this DraftKings promo code offer this weekend to bet $5, get $200 in guaranteed bonus bets win or lose.

DraftKings Promo Code: Bet $5, Get $200 Weekend MLB, U.S. Open Bet

One great thing about this offer from DraftKings Sportsbook is that all betting markets are available. This includes money line, point spread, total points and prop bets. You can wager on any golfer to win the U.S. Open today or to finish in the Top-5. If you'd rather bet on the Texas Rangers to beat the Toronto Blue Jays, that's fine as well.

No matter whether your first cash bet wins or loses, you will receive $200 in bonus bets. This will hit your account as eight separate $25 bonus bets. You can spread these bonus bets across games in Major League Baseball, the U.S. Open and more this week. Plus, if your first bet wins, you'll earn cash winnings and DraftKings will return your $5+ wager.

Apply Our DraftKings Promo Code

Sports bettors who want to secure a $200 guaranteed bonus from DraftKings can do so by signing up via the links on this page. That will automatically apply our DraftKings promo code and unlock the bet $5, get $200 offer.

Apply our DraftKings promo code to sign up for an account

Fill out the required personal information fields

Add $5 or more via any of the available deposit methods

Choose any MLB game or the U.S. Open

Wager at least $5 on any betting market

Regardless of how your first cash bet settles, you will receive $200 in bonus bets. These bonus bets will be eligible for use on baseball, golf and any other sport with available betting odds this week.

MLB Stepped Up Same-Game Parlay Promo

DraftKings Sportsbook has quite a few in-app promos for all new and existing players to take advantage of. This includes the MLB stepped up same-game parlay promo. If you opt-into this offer, you'll secure a profit boost ranging from 20% to 100%.

The mechanics of the offer are simple. After opting-in, you'll need to build a same-game parlay comprised of three or more legs with odds of -500 or longer. The final bet's odds must be +100 or longer to qualify. For each leg added to the SGP, the profit boost token's percentage will increase. This maxes out at a 100% profit boost for 10+ leg same-game parlays.

Bet $5, get $200 in guaranteed bonus bets when you register for the latest DraftKings promo code offer for this weekend's MLB and U.S. Open action.

DraftKings Sportsbook BET $5, GET $200! BONUS BETS CLAIM OFFER STATES: AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, LA, MA, MD, MI, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV. 21 and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler. 21 . Physically present in MA. Eligibility restrictions apply. Valid 1 per new customer. First-time depositors only who have not already redeemed $200 in bonus bets via OH or MA prelaunch offer. Min. $5 deposit. Min $5 bet. $200 issued as bonus bets that expire 7 days (168 hours) after being awarded. See terms at http://draftkings.com/ma.

Newsweek may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up through the links in this article. See the sportsbook operator's terms and conditions for important details. Sports betting operators have no influence over newsroom coverage. If you or a loved one has a gambling problem call the National Council on Problem Gambling 24/7 at 1-800-GAMBLER. Must be 21 or older to gamble.