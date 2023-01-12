DraftKings Promo Code: Claim $200 Bonus Bets for NFL Playoffs

Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting commercial content to Newsweek, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and premier sportsbook offers to help sports fans get in on the action. Please wager responsibly.

The NFL Playoffs kick off this weekend and you can sign up and secure $200 in bonus bets when you wager on any NFL game. Prospective bettors can bet $5, get $200 on any of this weekend's NFL Wild Card games.

DraftKings Sportsbook BET $5, GET $200! ANY GAME CLAIM OFFER STATES: AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, LA, MD, MI, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV. 21 and present in Ohio. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.

As the NFL Playoffs begin this weekend, you can turn a $5 wager into a $200 guaranteed bonus. Win or lose, you will earn a 40x return by betting on the NFL game of your choice.

There are two games set for Saturday, three on Sunday and one matchup on Monday night. The action kicks off with an NFC West battle on Saturday between the San Francisco 49ers and Seattle Seahawks. In prime time, the Jacksonville Jaguars will host the Los Angeles Rams. You can bet $5 on either game to earn $200 in bonus bets to use on the rest of this weekend's games.

Bet $5, get $200 in bonus bets when you register for this DraftKings promo code offer and bet on the NFL Playoffs.

DraftKings Promo Code Unlocks $200 Bonus Bets Offer for NFL Playoffs

One thing to note about this DraftKings promo code offer is that you can secure a $200 return in bonus bets by betting on any market. That includes game markets like a money line, point spread or total points wager. You could choose to bet on a player prop, which typically comes with longer odds.

That means you could take the Seahawks, 49ers, Chargers or Jaguars to win, any of those teams to cover the spread or either matchup to go over or under the total points line. Player prop bets like a first, anytime or last touchdown scorer often come with significant financial upside. A bet on Christian McCaffrey would earn you a larger cash profit in a win than taking the 49ers to win. Keep in mind that you'll collect $200 in bonus bets win or lose.

Wild Card Saturday No-Sweat Bet

DraftKings Sportsbook has a great in-app promo available to all sportsbook users. Bettors can opt-into the Wild Card Saturday no-sweat bet promo to receive bonus bets if their qualifying wager loses.

In order to qualify, bettors can place a qualifying wager on any single bet or same-game parlay. This includes pre-game and live betting markets. If you want to place a no-sweat bet, you'll need to choose any betting market in either of the Saturday NFL Wild Card games. If your wager settles as a loss, you will get back up to $10 in bonus bets.

How to Register With Our DraftKings Promo Code

Any bettor with interest in this $200 offer for new users can get in on the action by signing up for an account. Follow the instructions below to register with DraftKings Sportsbook ahead of the NFL Playoffs:

Register

Enter the required personal information to set up an account

Add at least $5 to your account via online banking or another deposit method

Select any NFL Wild Card game

Wager $5+ on any betting market

As soon as your first bet processes, you will receive $200 in bonus bets. This will convey as eight $25 bonus bets, which you will be able to use on the NFL, NBA, NHL, college basketball and more.

Sign up to activate our DraftKings promo code to bet $5, get $200 with a bet on any game in the NFL Playoffs.

DraftKings Sportsbook BET $5, GET $200! ANY GAME CLAIM OFFER STATES: AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, LA, MD, MI, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV. 21 and present in Ohio. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.

Newsweek may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up through the links in this article. See the sportsbook operator's terms and conditions for important details. Sports betting operators have no influence over newsroom coverage. If you or a loved one has a gambling problem call the National Council on Problem Gambling 24/7 at 1-800-GAMBLER. Must be 21 or older to gamble.

21+ and present in Ohio. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.