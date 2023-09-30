DraftKings Promo Code for College Football: $200 USC-Colorado, FLA-UK Bonus

Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting commercial content to Newsweek, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and premier sportsbook offers to help sports fans get in on the action. Please wager responsibly.

A game-changing welcome offer has arrived courtesy of the latest DraftKings promo code for college football. Join DraftKings Sportsbook this weekend to unlock a no-brainer "Bet $5, Get $200" introductory offer.

DraftKings Sportsbook BET $5, GET $200! BONUS BETS CLAIM OFFER STATES: AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, LA, MA, MD, MI, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV. 21 and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler. 21 . Physically present in MA. Eligibility restrictions apply. Valid 1 per new customer. First-time depositors only who have not already redeemed $200 in bonus bets via OH or MA prelaunch offer. Min. $5 deposit. Min $5 bet. $200 issued as bonus bets that expire 7 days (168 hours) after being awarded. See terms at http://draftkings.com/ma.

Activate the new DraftKings promo code for college football to score $200 in bonus bets. First-time DraftKings bettors must wager at least $5 on any CFB game to receive the instant $200 bonus.

Saturday's college football has a generous mix of high-intensity conference rivalries and showdowns between ranked programs. DraftKings allows new customers to bet on must-see matchups like USC-Colorado, Florida-Kentucky, Kansas-Texas, LSU-Ole Miss, and Notre Dame-Duke. With an investment worth as little as $5, players can tackle these CFB games and others with $200 in bonus bets.

Use our DraftKings promo code for college football and receive $200 in bonus bets immediately following your first $5 wager.

DraftKings Promo Code for College Football: Bet $5 on CFB Saturday, Get Instant $200 in Bonus Bets

DraftKings thrives in the "welcome offer" department. The popular Massachusetts-based sportsbook serves online bettors in close to two dozen states, providing competitive odds for every college football weekend, exclusive odds boosts, and a no-brainer "Bet $5, Get $200" promotion for new customers.

Eligible players in one of DK's approved states qualify for the latest "Bet $5, Get $200" promotion. After completing the short registration, place at least $5 on any college football game. Risk your initial wager on Colorado +21.5, Duke's moneyline, or another viable CFB betting market. Moments later, you'll receive an instant $200 payout in bonus bets.

DraftKings' bonus bets arrive as eight $25 stakes, giving every new player eight opportunities to score stone-cold cash. In addition, winning your qualifying $5+ stake returns cash profit, even after receiving the $200 in bonus bets.

How to Activate DraftKings Promo Code for College Football

An offer like the "Bet $5, Get $200" won't stick around for an extended period. Carefully follow each step below to secure one of the industry's top promotions for this jam-packed college football Saturday:

DraftKings Promo Code for College Football Bet $5, Get $200 Win or Lose for Any College Football Game Sign-Up Process Create a new account Input the necessary registration registration, including your full legal name and residential address Enter a valid email address and create a new password for your account Choose any of the available payment methods for your first deposit, such as online banking or PayPal Make a $5+ first deposit Wager $5+ on a betting market in any college football game States with DraftKings Sportsbook AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV Bonus Last Verified September 30, 2023

Tackle today's gridiron action once you sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook and secure $200 in bonus bets.

Additional Sign-Up Incentives

In addition to the $200 welcome bonus, a new DraftKings bettor will gain access to several top-notch promotions. Download the DraftKings Sportsbook app today and opt into DK's exclusive offers for Week 5 in college football.

Two CFB promotions target parlays. First, every DraftKings customer can boost a qualifying college football parlay by 50%. Second, any Same Game Parlay or SGPx for today's contests is eligible for a "No Sweat" token, which covers a loss and activates a complete refund in bonus bets.

DraftKings also has boosts for specific games. The LSU-Ole Miss game is DK's "Game of the Week," so the site offers a 50% boost on any prop or parlay from the LSU-Ole Miss betting market.

Register through our DraftKings promo code for college football and bet $5 on any game to receive an instant $200 in bonus bets.

If you or a loved one has a gambling problem call the National Council on Problem Gambling 24/7 at 1-800-GAMBLER. Must be 21 or older to gamble.