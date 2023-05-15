Twelve games are on tap in Major League Baseball on Monday night, while the Seattle Kraken and Dallas Stars will take the ice in Game 7 with a Western Conference Final berth on the line. If you register for the newest DraftKings promo code offer, you will receive $150 in bonus bets no matter what with a $5 bet on any game.

Monday's MLB offerings include an AL East battle between the New York Yankees and Toronto Blue Jays, as well as an interleague matchup between the Minnesota Twins and Los Angeles Dodgers. You can bet on any MLB game or Game 7 of Kraken-Stars in the NHL and earn $150 in bonus bets win or lose with a $5+ wager. Simply sign up via our links to automatically apply our DraftKings promo code.

DraftKings Promo Code: Earn $150 Bonus With $5 Bet On MLB, NHL Game 7

Getting a guaranteed bonus from any legal online sportsbook is a win in and of itself. DraftKings' offer is easily the best, as it comes with an incredibly-low first deposit requirement of $5. From there, you'll just need to pick any betting market in any of Monday's MLB games or Game 7 of the Kraken-Stars series and wager $5 or more. Win or lose, DraftKings will issue $150 in bonus bets to your account.

DraftKings Promo Code $150 Bonus for MLB, NHL Playoffs Sign-Up Process Sign up for a DraftKings Sportsbook account Fill in the required personal information Enter your email address and create an account password Pick one of the available deposit methods, such as online banking or PayPal Deposit $5 or more Wager $5+ on any MLB or NHL betting market States with DraftKings Sportsbook AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, LA, MA, MD, MI, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV Bonus Last Verified May 15, 2023

There are a few different ways to approach this guaranteed bonus offer. Since your bonus is guaranteed to convey no matter what, there's some logic to picking an underdog to win or choosing a betting market with long odds. The biggest underdog of the night is the Kansas City Royals, who are a 1.5-run underdog on the road against the San Diego Padres. A $5 wager on the Royals to win at +190 odds would earn you $9.50 in cash profit in addition to the bonus bets.

In the NHL, the Stars are a -190 money line favorite at home against the Kraken. You can take the Kraken to cover a 1.5-goal spread at -145 odds or even take the teams to combine to go over six goals at +100 odds. Considering that the teams have scored 7+ goals in five of the six games in this series, that could be a solid way to earn a bit of cash in addition to the $150 in bonus bets.

Major League Baseball Takes Center Stage On Monday

The AL East right now is essentially the Tampa Bay Rays (31-11) and everybody else. The Blue Jays are in third-place, six games behind Tampa Bay, while the Yankees are eight games behind the Rays. Toronto enters Monday's game at 24-16, while the Yankees have three additional losses at 23-19. With a division that's as close together in the chase of the leader, divisional games matter more than ever. Jimmy Cordero will take the mound for New York tonight. He's 3-1 with a 2.81 ERA this season. The Blue Jays will counter with Alex Manoah, who has a 1-3 record and a 4.83 ERA.

In Monday's late game, Noah Syndergaard (1-3, 6.12 ERA) will get the start for the Los Angeles Dodgers. The visiting Minnesota Twins will send out Pablo Lopez, who's had a strong season thus far. He's 2-2 with a 3.47 ERA. Most impressively, Lopez is tied for sixth in the majors with 62 strikeouts. He can climb the list with a strong outing tonight.

Will the Kraken or Stars Advance In the NHL Playoffs?

From the jump, plenty of pundits expected the Seattle Kraken and Dallas Stars to go the distance in a seven-game series. The teams started out exchanging wins over the first four games, but Dallas became the first team to win consecutive games with a victory in Game 5. It seemed like they'd carry that momentum into Seattle and wrap up the series on the road, but the Kraken had other ideas, winning emphatically 6-3.

Jordan Eberle had two goals in Game 6, while Eeli Tolvanen, Matty Beniers, Yanni Gourde and Tye Kartye lit the lamp as well. The Stars, meanwhile, saw Joe Pavelski score his eighth goal of the series, which tied him with teammate Roope Hintz and Connor McDavid for second-most in the NHL this postseason. With McDavid and Leon Draisaitl (13 goals) eliminated from the playoffs, Pavelski could end up taking the top spot if he gets to play another round.

Bet $5, get $150 in bonus bets win or lose when you apply our DraftKings promo code and wager on Kraken-Stars or any MLB game tonight.

