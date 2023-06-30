Sports

DraftKings Promo Code: Get $150 Friday MLB Bonus

By
DraftKings promo code
Players who register for this DraftKings promo code offer will lock-in a $150 return in bonus bets to use on any of Friday's MLB games. Craig Dudek, XLMedia
Sports Sports betting MLB DraftKings

Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting commercial content to Newsweek, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and premier sportsbook offers to help sports fans get in on the action. Please wager responsibly.

Friday night's MLB action will kick off a huge sports weekend and our DraftKings promo code will give you the chance to bet $5, get $150 in bonus bets win or lose. Signing up with DraftKings Sportsbook will secure a 30x return on your first $5 wager when you bet on any of tonight's MLB matchups.

DraftKings Sportsbook BET $5, GET $150! BONUS BETS
STATES: AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, LA, MA, MD, MI, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV. 21 and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler. 21 . Physically present in MA. Eligibility restrictions apply. Valid 1 per new customer. First-time depositors only who have not already redeemed $200 in bonus bets via OH or MA prelaunch offer. Min. $5 deposit. Min $5 bet. $200 issued as bonus bets that expire 7 days (168 hours) after being awarded. See terms at http://draftkings.com/ma.

Prospective bettors who are interested in this DraftKings promo code offer won't need to manually input a code of any kind. Our links will apply our promo code instantly, getting players even closer to a $150 guaranteed bonus.

There are quite a few big matchups set for tonight. The Baltimore Orioles will play host the the Minnesota Twins at Camden Yards, while the Boston Red Sox and Toronto Blue Jays will meet in a clash of AL East teams. A $5+ wager on any game tonight will lock-in $150 in bonus bets for you to use on any game.

Sign up for this DraftKings promo code offer to earn $150 in bonus bets no matter what.

DraftKings Promo Code: Get $150 Friday MLB Bonus

DraftKings Sportsbook's new user offer is easily one of the best in the industry. That's due in large part to the fact that the offer comes with a guaranteed bonus. You could choose to wager on the Boston Red Sox to pick up a road win in Toronto or the Atlanta Braves to cover the spread at home against the Miami Marlins.

It truly doesn't matter how your first bet settles. Win or lose, you'll earn six $25 bonus bets ($150 total) from DraftKings Sportsbook. Even though your first bet will be on an MLB game, you'll be under no requirement to use the bonus bets on the same teams or another baseball game.

How to Register With Our DraftKings Promo Code

It'll only take a couple of minutes to sign up with DraftKings Sportsbook. Follow the instructions in our registration guide below to pick up $150 in bonus bets:

DraftKings Promo CodeBet $5, Get $150 Win or Lose With a Wager On Any MLB Game
Sign-Up Process
  1. Register for an account to apply our DraftKings promo code
  2. Enter the necessary personal information to confirm your identity, including your full legal name, address, phone number and date of birth
  3. Input your email address and create a password for your account
  4. Choose any of the available deposit methods, such as online banking or PayPal
  5. Make a $5+ first deposit
  6. Place a $5+ wager on a betting market in the MLB game of your choice
States with DraftKings SportsbookAZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, LA, MA, MD, MI, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV
Bonus Last VerifiedJune 30, 2023

No matter how your first bet settles, you will receive $150 in bonus bets to use on games this weekend in any sports league. This includes Major League Baseball, UFC and more.

MLB In-App Promos

Baseball fans will have their fair share of options when betting with DraftKings Sportsbook tonight. In addition to the $150 in bonus bets, there are in-app promos available that will bring even more value.

The no-sweat same-game parlay/SGPx promo will return bonus bets if your qualifying bet settles as a loss. There's also a stepped up same-game parlay promo that will add a profit boost token of up to 100% to your qualifying wager. If the bet wins, you'll earn even more profit.

Bet $5, get $150 in bonus bets with this DraftKings promo code offer by registering for an account ahead of tonight's action.

DraftKings Sportsbook BET $5, GET $150! BONUS BETS
STATES: AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, LA, MA, MD, MI, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV. 21 and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler. 21 . Physically present in MA. Eligibility restrictions apply. Valid 1 per new customer. First-time depositors only who have not already redeemed $200 in bonus bets via OH or MA prelaunch offer. Min. $5 deposit. Min $5 bet. $200 issued as bonus bets that expire 7 days (168 hours) after being awarded. See terms at http://draftkings.com/ma.

Newsweek may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up through the links in this article. See the sportsbook operator's terms and conditions for important details. Sports betting operators have no influence over newsroom coverage. If you or a loved one has a gambling problem call the National Council on Problem Gambling 24/7 at 1-800-GAMBLER. Must be 21 or older to gamble.

Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

Editor's Picks

Premium Subscription
 Digital + Monthly (Ad Free Trial)
Newsweek cover
  • Newsweek magazine delivered to your door
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
Newsweek cover
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Trending
Joe Biden
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
Vladimir Putin
Subscriptions
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Joe Biden Russia-Ukraine War Donald Trump Vladimir Putin
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
Newsweek magazine cover

July 07
2023 Issue
In The Magazine
July 07
2023 Issue
Newsletters in your inbox  See all
The Bulletin (Mondays to Saturdays)
See Sample
The Debate (Tuesdays)
The Cover (Wednesdays)
See Sample
For The Culture (Tuesdays and Thursdays)
See Sample
The Frontlines (Thursdays)
See Sample
Infinite Scroll (Tuesdays)
See Sample
The Josh Hammer Report (Wednesdays)
See Sample
Mightier (Coming soon)
You can unsubscribe at any time.
By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
Company
About Us
Masthead
Diversity
Announcements
Archive
Policies and Standards
Mission Statement
Leadership
Newsletters
Press Center
Editions:
U.S. Edition
日本
Polska
România
Contact
Advertise
Careers
Contact Us
Corrections
Terms of Use
Cookie Policy
Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms & Conditions
Terms of Sale

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC