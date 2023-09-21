DraftKings Promo Code for Giants-49ers: Lock-In $350 TNF Bonuses

DraftKings promo code
This DraftKings promo code for Giants-49ers will unlock $350 in TNF bonuses for all new players with a $5 wager. Craig Dudek, XLMedia
By
Writer

Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting commercial content to Newsweek, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and premier sportsbook offers to help sports fans get in on the action. Please wager responsibly.

Brock Purdy and the San Francisco 49ers will look to improve to 3-0 with a win on Thursday Night Football. If you sign up for our DraftKings promo code offer, your first $5+ cash wager will earn you a 40x return win or lose.

The Giants and 49ers will be under the prime time lights on Thursday Night Football. If you sign up via the links on this page, you'll apply our DraftKings promo code and unlock a bet $5, get $200 bonus offer.

Daniel Jones and the New York Giants were utterly embarrassed in Week 1, getting blown out 40-0 by the Dallas Cowboys. In Week 2, they picked up a three-point win on the road and will look to make it back-to-back wins on Thursday Night. You can back either team to win or cover the spread with this promo.

Sign up with our DraftKings promo code to bet $5, get $200 in bonus bets for Giants-49ers.

DraftKings Sportsbook's new user offer is a straightforward one that will return 40x your initial wager with a $5+ bet. You can back the Giants or 49ers to win, cover the spread or the teams to go over/under the total points line.

You could instead bet $5 on Daniel Jones to throw for 2+ touchdowns or Brock Purdy to throw for 375+ yards. Win or lose, DraftKings will add $200 in bonus bets to your account. You will also earn $150 in no-sweat bets that can be used on this week's NFL action.

Sign Up for This DraftKings Promo Code Offer

Registering with DraftKings Sportsbook is a really simple process that you can complete in just minutes. Follow our instructions below to earn a $200 bonus win or lose, as well as $150 in no-sweat bets:

Sign-Up Process
  1. Register for an account to activate this DraftKings promo code offer
  2. Enter the necessary personal information to confirm your identity, including your name, residential address and date of birth
  3. Input your email address
  4. Create a new password for your account
  5. Choose one of the available deposit methods, such as online banking or PayPal
  6. Make a $5+ initial deposit
  7. Bet $5+ on a market in the Giants-49ers matchup
States with DraftKings SportsbookAZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, LA, MA, MD, MI, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV
Bonus Last VerifiedSeptember 21, 2023

DraftKings will add eight $25 bonus bets ($200 total) to your account win or lose. You'll also be able to collect cash winnings and your first bet back if it settles as a win.

TNF Offers

All DraftKings Sportsbook players will have additional offers available to them. This includes multiple promos for Thursday Night Football and more. This includes a 50% profit boost for any qualifying wager on the Giants-49ers game. You can also opt-into the NFL Week 3 no-sweat bet promo. With this offer, you will receive a no-sweat bet token for Thursday Night Football, any of Sunday's games and Monday Night Football.

Bet $5, get $200 in bonus bets win or lose when you sign up for this DraftKings promo code offer for Thursday Night Football.

Newsweek may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up through the links in this article. See the sportsbook operator's terms and conditions for important details. Sports betting operators have no influence over newsroom coverage. If you or a loved one has a gambling problem call the National Council on Problem Gambling 24/7 at 1-800-GAMBLER. Must be 21 or older to gamble.

About the writer


Russ Joy is a commercial editor for XLMedia PLC, co-host of Snow The Goalie: A Flyers Podcast and It's Just Wrestling Podcast, and a Philadelphia Flyers writer for CrossingBroad.com. A graduate of West Chester University of PA and California University of PA, Russ is also a husband and father of four. Follow him on Twitter: @JoyOnBroad Email: russell.joy@xlmedia.com

