Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting commercial content to Newsweek, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and premier sportsbook offers to help sports fans get in on the action. Please wager responsibly.

The NFL season kicks off tonight as the defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs play host to the Detroit Lions. Sports bettors who sign up for the latest DraftKings promo code offer will have access to a $200 guaranteed bonus when they make a $5+ wager on the game.

DraftKings Sportsbook BET $5, GET $200! BONUS BETS CLAIM OFFER STATES: AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, LA, MA, MD, MI, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV. 21 and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler. 21 . Physically present in MA. Eligibility restrictions apply. Valid 1 per new customer. First-time depositors only who have not already redeemed $200 in bonus bets via OH or MA prelaunch offer. Min. $5 deposit. Min $5 bet. $200 issued as bonus bets that expire 7 days (168 hours) after being awarded. See terms at http://draftkings.com/ma.

Sports bettors who register for an account via the links on this page will instantly apply our DraftKings promo code. This will unlock a bet $5, get $200 offer for the Lions-Chiefs game that will earn players a $200 guaranteed return in bonus bets.

Two favorites to win their respective divisions will go head-to-head on Thursday night as the NFC North's Detroit Lions head to Arrowhead Stadium to take on the AFC West's Kansas City Chiefs. The Chiefs will have last year's MVP and the favorite to win the award again, Patrick Mahomes, under center. If you wager $5+ on any betting market in this contest, you will earn a 40x return win or lose.

Register for this DraftKings promo code offer to bet $5, get $200 in guaranteed bonus bets for Lions-Chiefs in NFL Week 1.

DraftKings Promo Code: Grab $200 Guaranteed NFL Bonus for Lions-Chiefs TNF

DraftKings Sportsbook's new user off is extremely valuable on a number of levels. First and foremost, the $200 bonus is the largest available in legal online sports betting. The second reason is that the bonus will convey regardless of how your first bet settles. The third and final reason is that the $5+ wager can be applied to any betting market in the Lions-Chiefs matchup.

If you'd like to throw down a $5+ bet on the Lions' or Chiefs' money line or either team to cover the spread, you'll be able to do so just the same. Another way to approach this promo is by betting on a player prop. You could, for example, earn a larger cash profit with a bet on Patrick Mahomes to throw for 5+ touchdowns than you could on the Chiefs to win outright. Remember, no matter how the bet settles you will receive $200 in bonus bets for NFL Week 1.

Register With Our DraftKings Promo Code

Any prospective sports who sign up via the links on this page will activate our DraftKings NFL promo code offer. This will unlock the bet $5, get $200 offer for Lions-Chiefs.

DraftKings Promo Code for NFL Games Bet $5, Get $200 Bonus Bets Win or Lose for Lions-Chiefs Sign-Up Process Register for an account Input the required personal information to confirm your identity, such as your name, residential address and date of birth Provide your email address and create a password for your account Accept a geolocation verification Choose one of the available deposit methods, such as online banking, a credit/debit card or PayPal Make a $5+ initial deposit Wager $5+ on a betting market in the Lions-Chiefs game States with DraftKings Sportsbook AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, LA, MA, MD, MI, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV Bonus Last Verified September 7, 2023

It's important to note that regardless of how your first cash wager settles, you will receive eight $25 bonus bets ($200 total). These bonus bets will be eligible for use on games in any other NFL Week 1 matchup.

Chiefs and Mahomes Lead Super Bowl, MVP Odds

Kansas City has been installed by the oddsmakers at DraftKings Sportsbook as a +600 favorite to win the Super Bowl. Given the success that Patrick Mahomes and Andy Reid have had together, it's easy to understand why. The team they defeated in Super Bowl LVII, the Philadelphia Eagles, are right on their heels at +650.

One reason –arguably the biggest of all– has been the stellar play of Patrick Mahomes. Once again, Mahomes enters the season with the best odds of taking home the league MVP award at +650 odds. The other players in the Top-5 include Joe Burrow (+750), Josh Allen (+850), Jalen Hurts (+1100) and Justin Herbert (+1200). DraftKings Sportsbook has odds available for these markets and more in the futures section of the NFL tab.

Register for this DraftKings promo code offer to bet $5, get $200 in guaranteed bonus bets for the Lions-Chiefs game.

DraftKings Sportsbook BET $5, GET $200! BONUS BETS CLAIM OFFER STATES: AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, LA, MA, MD, MI, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV. 21 and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler. 21 . Physically present in MA. Eligibility restrictions apply. Valid 1 per new customer. First-time depositors only who have not already redeemed $200 in bonus bets via OH or MA prelaunch offer. Min. $5 deposit. Min $5 bet. $200 issued as bonus bets that expire 7 days (168 hours) after being awarded. See terms at http://draftkings.com/ma.

Newsweek may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up through the links in this article. See the sportsbook operator's terms and conditions for important details. Sports betting operators have no influence over newsroom coverage. If you or a loved one has a gambling problem call the National Council on Problem Gambling 24/7 at 1-800-GAMBLER. Must be 21 or older to gamble.