The latest DraftKings promo code for Heat-Celtics Game 7 will earn new players a $200 bonus no matter what.

Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting commercial content to Newsweek, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and premier sportsbook offers to help sports fans get in on the action. Please wager responsibly.

On Monday night, the Boston Celtics will attempt to complete a comeback from an 0-3 hole and punch their ticket to the NBA Finals. If you sign up for the latest DraftKings promo code offer, you will have the chance to bet $5, get $200 in guaranteed bonus bets.

DraftKings Sportsbook BET $5, GET $200! BONUS BETS CLAIM OFFER STATES: AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, LA, MA, MD, MI, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV. 21 and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler. 21 . Physically present in MA. Eligibility restrictions apply. Valid 1 per new customer. First-time depositors only who have not already redeemed $200 in bonus bets via OH or MA prelaunch offer. Min. $5 deposit. Min $5 bet. $200 issued as bonus bets that expire 7 days (168 hours) after being awarded. See terms at http://draftkings.com/ma.

Sports bettors who register for an account via our links ahead of Heat-Celtics Game 7 will unlock this bet $5, get $200 promo with our DraftKings promo code. You can use the return in guaranteed bonus bets on games taking place this week.

It remains to be seen what will happen in Game 7, but it's hard to see the Miami Heat bouncing back from the crushing, last-second defeat they suffered in Game 6. A Derrick White put-back beat the buzzer to force Monday's Game 7. If Boston wins tonight, they'll become the first team in NBA history to drop the first three games of a playoff series and win the series with four-straight victories.

Bet $5, get $200 in bonus bets when you register for this DraftKings promo code offer ahead of Heat-Celtics Game 7.

DraftKings Promo Code for Heat-Celtics Game 7 Scores $200 Bonus

There is no larger guaranteed bonus offer in the legal online sports betting industry than the $200 in bonus bets you can get from DraftKings Sportsbook. This offer will give you a 40x return on your first $5 cash bet no matter how the bet settles. If your wager does win, however, you'll get the $200 in bonus bets to go along with a cash profit.

With DraftKings Sportsbook's new user promo, all betting markets for Game 7 of Celtics-Heat are available. That means you can get the Heat to cover the spread or the Celtics to win. If you think Jayson Tatum will follow up his 50-point Game 7 performance against Philadelphia with a 45+ point effort in Game 7 against the Heat, that's available at +850 odds.

How to Apply Our DraftKings Promo Code

Signing up with DraftKings Sportsbook is a straightforward process. Complete the steps below to secure a $200 guaranteed return in bonus bets.

DraftKings Promo Code Bet $5, Get $200 Win or Lose for Heat-Celtics Game 7 Sign-Up Process Sign up for an account Enter the necessary personal information to confirm your identity, including your name, address and birthdate Fill in your email address and create a new password for your account Choose any of the available deposit methods, such as online banking or PayPal Make a $5+ first deposit Wager $5+ on a betting market in Game 7 of Heat-Celtics States with DraftKings Sportsbook AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, LA, MA, MD, MI, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV Bonus Last Verified May 29, 2023

You will receive eight $25 bonus bets ($200 total) regardless of whether your first cash bet wins or loses. You can use the bonus bets on games in the NBA, NHL, MLB and more this week.

NBA No-Sweat Same-Game Parlay Promo and Game 7 Super Boost

If you navigate to the NBA tab in the DraftKings Sportsbook app, you will find a pair of offers for Heat-Celtics. The "Game 7 Super Boost" will give bettors boosted +100 odds for Jayson Tatum to score 25+ points and Derrick White to make 2+ three-pointers.

There's also a no-sweat same-game parlay promo available that will back your first qualifying SGP wager with bonus bets. To qualify, the same-game parlay must consist of three or more legs. If your bet loses, you'll receive up to $10 in bonus bets, which you can use on any betting market.

Sign up with our DraftKings promo code to bet $5, get $200 win or lose when you wager on Game 7 of Heat-Celtics.

DraftKings Sportsbook BET $5, GET $200! BONUS BETS CLAIM OFFER STATES: AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, LA, MA, MD, MI, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV. 21 and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler. 21 . Physically present in MA. Eligibility restrictions apply. Valid 1 per new customer. First-time depositors only who have not already redeemed $200 in bonus bets via OH or MA prelaunch offer. Min. $5 deposit. Min $5 bet. $200 issued as bonus bets that expire 7 days (168 hours) after being awarded. See terms at http://draftkings.com/ma.

Newsweek may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up through the links in this article. See the sportsbook operator's terms and conditions for important details. Sports betting operators have no influence over newsroom coverage. If you or a loved one has a gambling problem call the National Council on Problem Gambling 24/7 at 1-800-GAMBLER. Must be 21 or older to gamble.