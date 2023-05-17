Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals between the Miami Heat and Boston Celtics tips off on Wednesday night. You can pick up a $150 guaranteed bonus by signing up for the latest DraftKings promo code offer ahead of Heat-Celtics.

The Miami Heat will attempt to steal Game 1 on the road against a Boston Celtics team that enters this contest with plenty of momentum. Boston blew out Philadelphia in Game 7 of their second round series and they'll be back on their home court on Wednesday night. Your first $5+ cash wager on this matchup will earn you $150 in bonus bets no matter what.

DraftKings Sportsbook BET $5, GET $150! BONUS BETS CLAIM OFFER STATES: AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, LA, MA, MD, MI, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV. 21 and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler. 21 . Physically present in MA. Eligibility restrictions apply. Valid 1 per new customer. First-time depositors only who have not already redeemed $200 in bonus bets via OH or MA prelaunch offer. Min. $5 deposit. Min $5 bet. $200 issued as bonus bets that expire 7 days (168 hours) after being awarded. See terms at http://draftkings.com/ma.

DraftKings Promo Code for Heat-Celtics Scores $150 Guaranteed Bonus

There are few bet and get offers available in legal online sports betting. In fact, one of the others on the market is only available in four states. DraftKings Sportsbook's larger reach and availability in more states makes its bet $5, get $150 offer the best of its kind. Win or lose, you'll earn $150 in bonus bets with a $5 bet on Heat-Celtics.

DraftKings Promo Code $150 Bonus for Game 1 of Heat-Celtics Sign-Up Process Sign up for a DraftKings Sportsbook account Fill in the required personal information to confirm your identity Enter your email address and create an account password Select one of the available deposit methods, such as online banking or PayPal Deposit $5 or more into your new account Wager $5+ on any market in the Heat-Celtics game States with DraftKings Sportsbook AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, LA, MA, MD, MI, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV Bonus Last Verified May 17, 2023

The oddsmakers at DraftKings Sportsbook have installed the Celtics as a strong 8.5-point favorite at home in Game 1. That represents a 0.5-point move in favor of Boston since the initial line came out (Boston -8.0). There could be real value in taking Jimmy Butler and the Miami Heat to pull off an upset in Game 1. Keep in mind that Boston sleepwalked through Game 1 of their Eastern Conference Semifinals series against Philadelphia, allowing James Harden to go off for 45 points. If Butler is aggressive early, it could present some problems for the Celtics in front of their home crowd.

Jayson Tatum Will Be Critical In Game 1

If there was ever a time for Jayson Tatum to step up in a big way, it was Game 7 against the Philadelphia 76ers. After struggling mightily from the field for three quarters in Game 6 on the road, Tatum dropped 16 of his 19 points in the fourth quarter, forcing Game 7 in Boston. Tatum's hot shooting put Game 7 out of reach, as he went 17-28 from the field (60.7%), including 6-10 from beyond the arc (60.0%). He finished with 51 points, 13 rebounds, 5 assists and 2 steals in the game.

In four games against Miami in the regular season, Tatum played extremely well. He averaged 30.8 points, 10.5 rebounds and 4.3 assists per game. Considering he's increased his scoring average series-over-series this postseason, a good player prop to consider is Tatum to score 35+ points at +205 odds. A $100 wager would pay out $205 in cash profit if he succeeds.

Can Jimmy Butler Steal Game 1?

There's a reason that so many NBA pundits are effusive in their praise of Jimmy Butler. He's as tough to defend on offense as he is to get by on defense. In Miami's first round series against the Milwaukee Bucks, Butler averaged a scintillating 37.6 points per game, which includes a 56- and 42-point performance in Games 4 and 5, respectively. An ankle injury in Game 1 of the Heat's second round series against the New York Knicks appeared to hamper Butler a bit, as his field goal percentage dropped from 59.7% against the Bucks to 43.2% against the Knicks.

Butler's had some time to heal, as his squad was able to finish off their series in six games as opposed to Boston's seven. It's important to note that Butler only played in two of his team's four contests against the Celtics in the regular season. He still performed well, scoring 21.5 points to go along with 11.0 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 1.0 steals per game. If Butler follows the aggressive Game 1 scorer roadmap laid out by James Harden in the second round, Miami will have a real chance to not just cover the spread, but win the game outright.

