LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers will try to punch their ticket to the Western Conference Finals on Wednesday night, but first Jimmy Butler and the Miami Heat will attempt to close out the New York Knicks.

Los Angeles is just one win away from an improbable berth in the Western Conference Finals. The New York Knicks will first attempt to extend their series to a Game 6 in Miami.

DraftKings Promo Code: How to Get $150 Bonus Win or Lose for NBA Playoffs

If you live in a state where online sports betting is legal, there's arguably no better offer on the market than this one from DraftKings Sportsbook. This bet $5, get $150 offer is a total no-brainer, since the bonus you receive will convey win or lose with a bet on any market in the NBA Playoffs.

Even though the Knicks have looked overmatched for long stretches of their series against the Miami Heat, the oddsmakers have installed New York as a 3.5-point favorite. A $247.50 wager on the Knicks to win at -165 odds is what it would take to make $150 outside of this promo. Keep in mind that if your sign up with DraftKings and wager $5 on this matchup, you will earn $150 in bonus bets no matter what.

Perhaps an even bigger surprise than the Knicks being favored is that the Warriors enter Wednesday night's game as a 7.5-point favorite. In terms of the money line, there's tremendous value available on the Lakers to win at +260 odds. If LeBron James and Anthony Davis can continue putting on a show like they've done for most of this series, you could earn a sizable pay day with a win.

Will Klay Thompson Step Up In Game 5?

Following a tough 104-101 loss in Game 4, the heat was turned up on Klay Thompson. While it's true that Steph Curry hasn't found a consistent enough stroke to drop a 40+ point performance in this series, Thompson's 41.2% shooting from the field just hasn't been good enough for the Warriors. There's also a case to be made that Jordan Poole needs to step up, but Thompson has been nearly as important to his team's championship runs as Curry has. As such, expect the Lakers to focus on keeping Thompson out of rhythm in Game 5.

The good news for Thompson is that he found plenty of success at home in the first two games of this series, averaging 27.5 points, 3.0 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game. He could be a candidate for a huge bounce-back game, but if that doesn't come to pass, it will likely mean the end of his team's season, and potentially the Warriors dynasty.

Bet Against Jimmy Butler at Your Own Risk

Jimmy Butler is as tenacious of a competitor as it gets in not just the NBA, but professional sports in general. After suffering an ankle injury in Game 2 of his team's series against the New York Knicks, Butler has averaged 27.5 points, 5.0 rebounds, 6.5 assists, 2.0 blocks and 1 steal per game.

Butler's all-around game has been so impactful at both ends of the court that Miami doesn't need him to post absurd 56- and 42-point performances like he did in Games 4 and 5, respectively, against the Milwaukee Bucks. As things stand, the Knicks are the favorite to win at home, but betting against Jimmy Butler in a closeout game seems like a risky proposition, especially considering how he tends to perform when the lights are the brightest.

