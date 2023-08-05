This DraftKings promo code offer for the Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz bout will give new users the chance to turn a $5 wager into a $150 bonus win or lose.

Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting commercial content to Newsweek, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and premier sportsbook offers to help sports fans get in on the action. Please wager responsibly.

As the Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz bout approaches, there's still time to sign up for the latest DraftKings promo code offer. This will return $150 in bonus bets win or lose when you wager $5 or more on the match.

DraftKings Sportsbook BET $5, GET $150! BONUS BETS CLAIM OFFER STATES: AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, LA, MA, MD, MI, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV. 21 and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler. 21 . Physically present in MA. Eligibility restrictions apply. Valid 1 per new customer. First-time depositors only who have not already redeemed $200 in bonus bets via OH or MA prelaunch offer. Min. $5 deposit. Min $5 bet. $200 issued as bonus bets that expire 7 days (168 hours) after being awarded. See terms at http://draftkings.com/ma.

Saturday night's boxing match between Jake Paul and Nate Diaz is expected to do sensational PPV numbers. Sports bettors can cash in by signing up via our links to apply our DraftKings promo code. This will lock-in a $150 guaranteed return in bonus bets.

There are a ton of questions surrounding tonight's match. It remains to be seen whether or not Jake Paul will be able to bounce back from a split-decision loss to Tommy Fury. As for Nate Diaz, the transition from the octagon to the boxing ring hasn't led to electric results from the likes of Conor McGregor or Anderson Silva. If Diaz is able to pull off a victory, it would certainly turn some heads.

Bet $5, get $150 in bonus bets no matter what when you register for this DraftKings promo code offer.

DraftKings Promo Code: Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz $150 Bonus

DraftKings Sportsbook's new user promo is easily one of the best in the business. That's because this DraftKings promo code offer will provide players with a true no-brainer bonus. All it takes is a $5+ initial wager on the Paul vs. Diaz bout to earn $150 in bonus bets. The best part is that the bonus bets will convey regardless of how a player's first bet settles.

If you were to wager $5 on Jake Paul to win via decision, you'd earn a cash profit and DraftKings would return your bet if he succeeds. No matter what, DraftKings would credit your account with six $25 bonus bets, which you could then use on other games and sports events this weekend.

Sign Up for This DraftKings Promo Code Offer

Any prospective player who wants to sign up for this new user promo from DraftKings can do so in a few short minutes. Follow our guide below to bet $5, get $150:

DraftKings Promo Code Bet $5, Get $150 Win or Lose for Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz Sign-Up Process Register for a new account Enter the required personal information to confirm your identity, including your full legal name, residential address and date of birth Input your email address and create a password for your account Choose one of the available deposit methods, like online banking, a credit/debit card or PayPal Make a $5+ first deposit Wager $5+ on a betting market in the Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz bout States with DraftKings Sportsbook AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, LA, MA, MD, MI, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV Bonus Last Verified August 5, 2023

Remember, you'll secure six $25 bonus bets ($150 total) regardless of how your first cash wager settles. If it wins, you'll earn additional winnings as well.

Paul vs. Diaz Betting Specials

If you select the Paul vs. Diaz match, you'll find a tab that contains a list of specials for the bout. This includes markets like either fighter to be knocked down in Rounds 1-6 (-250), Diaz to be knocked down 2+ times (+200) and either fighter to be knocked down in Round 1 (+800).

There are also some long-shot specials available. You could, for example, get +4000 odds on Diaz to be knocked down in Rounds 1-3 and win by decision. There's also a market with +13000 odds on Paul to be knocked down 2+ times and Diaz to win by decision.

Sign up with our DraftKings promo code to bet $5, get $150 in guaranteed bonus bets for the Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz bout.

DraftKings Sportsbook BET $5, GET $150! BONUS BETS CLAIM OFFER STATES: AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, LA, MA, MD, MI, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV. 21 and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler. 21 . Physically present in MA. Eligibility restrictions apply. Valid 1 per new customer. First-time depositors only who have not already redeemed $200 in bonus bets via OH or MA prelaunch offer. Min. $5 deposit. Min $5 bet. $200 issued as bonus bets that expire 7 days (168 hours) after being awarded. See terms at http://draftkings.com/ma.

Newsweek may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up through the links in this article. See the sportsbook operator's terms and conditions for important details. Sports betting operators have no influence over newsroom coverage. If you or a loved one has a gambling problem call the National Council on Problem Gambling 24/7 at 1-800-GAMBLER. Must be 21 or older to gamble.