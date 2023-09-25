DraftKings Promo Code for MNF: $350 Bonuses for Eagles-Bucs, Rams-Bengals

DraftKings promo code
This DraftKings promo code offer for Monday Night Football comes with $350 in bonuses for Eagles-Bucs and Rams-Bengals. Craig Dudek, XLMedia
By
Writer

Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting commercial content to Newsweek, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and premier sportsbook offers to help sports fans get in on the action. Please wager responsibly.

Sports bettors who want to get in on the action tonight can do so with a guaranteed bonus offer from DraftKings Sportsbook. If you sign up with our DraftKings promo code, you'll get $200 in bonus bets win or lose with a $5+ wager on any game.

DraftKings Sportsbook BET $5, GET $200! BONUS BETS
STATES: AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, LA, MA, MD, MI, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV. 21 and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler. 21 . Physically present in MA. Eligibility restrictions apply. Valid 1 per new customer. First-time depositors only who have not already redeemed $200 in bonus bets via OH or MA prelaunch offer. Min. $5 deposit. Min $5 bet. $200 issued as bonus bets that expire 7 days (168 hours) after being awarded. See terms at http://draftkings.com/ma.

A Monday Night Football double-header is on tap for tonight and our DraftKings promo code will unlock up to $350 in bonuses with a wager on either matchup. This includes $200 in bonus bets and up to $150 in no-sweat bets.

Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles will look to remain undefeated as they head to Raymond James Stadium to face Baker Mayfield and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. After that, the Los Angeles Rams will face a winless Cincinnati Bengals squad that will be desperate for a win.

Sign up with our DraftKings promo code for MNF to secure up to $350 in bonuses with a $5+ bet on either game.

DraftKings Promo Code for MNF: $350 Bonuses for Eagles-Bucs, Rams-Bengals

DraftKings Sportsbook has a massive new user offer available for Monday Night Football. The main thing to note is that you can wager on any betting market to instantly pick up $200 in bonus bets. As for the no-sweat bets, they'll be available to you to use on NFL action.

You could choose, for example, to bet $5 on the Eagles to win on the road or the Bucs to cover the spread. If you think DeVonta Smith will have a big game, you could use your $5 wager on Smith to score a TD or take Baker Mayfield to throw for 350+ yards. No matter how the bet settles, you'll earn $200 in bonus bets.

Register With Our DraftKings Promo Code for MNF

Signing up with DraftKings Sportsbook is a breeze. We've put together a step-by-step guide to walk you through the process:

DraftKings Promo Code for MNFBet $5, Get $200 Bonus Win or Lose for Either MNF Game
Sign-Up Process
  1. Sign up for a new account to activate this DraftKings promo code offer
  2. Enter the necessary personal information to confirm your identity, including your full name, address, phone number and date of birth
  3. Provide your email address and create a password for your account
  4. Choose one of the available deposit methods, like online banking or PayPal
  5. Make a $5+ initial deposit
  6. Place a $5+ bet on either MNF game
States with DraftKings SportsbookAZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, LA, MA, MD, MI, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV
Bonus Last VerifiedSeptember 25, 2023

DraftKings will add eight $25 bonus bets ($200 total) to your account regardless of how your first bet settles. If your bet wins, you'll also earn a cash profit and DraftKings will return your wager.

MNF Up 10 Early Win Offer

If you head over to the promotions section of the app, you'll find the Sunday up 10 early win offer. This promo will earn you an early payout of your money line bet if you opt in and your team takes a 10+ point lead at any point in the game. Your team could even go on to lose the game and the money line bet will settle as an early winner.

Bet $5, get $200 in bonus bets no matter what when you sign up with DraftKings Sportsbook ahead of Monday Night Football.

DraftKings Sportsbook BET $5, GET $200! BONUS BETS
STATES: AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, LA, MA, MD, MI, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV. 21 and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler. 21 . Physically present in MA. Eligibility restrictions apply. Valid 1 per new customer. First-time depositors only who have not already redeemed $200 in bonus bets via OH or MA prelaunch offer. Min. $5 deposit. Min $5 bet. $200 issued as bonus bets that expire 7 days (168 hours) after being awarded. See terms at http://draftkings.com/ma.

Newsweek may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up through the links in this article. See the sportsbook operator's terms and conditions for important details. Sports betting operators have no influence over newsroom coverage. If you or a loved one has a gambling problem call the National Council on Problem Gambling 24/7 at 1-800-GAMBLER. Must be 21 or older to gamble.

About the writer


Russ Joy is a commercial editor for XLMedia PLC, co-host of Snow The Goalie: A Flyers Podcast and It's Just Wrestling Podcast, and a Philadelphia Flyers writer for CrossingBroad.com. A graduate of West Chester University of PA and California University of PA, Russ is also a husband and father of four. Follow him on Twitter: @JoyOnBroad Email: russell.joy@xlmedia.com

Request Reprint & Licensing Submit Correction View Editorial Guidelines
Premium Subscription
 Digital + Monthly (Ad Free Trial)
Newsweek cover
  • Newsweek magazine delivered to your door
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
Newsweek cover
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now

Top stories

U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Better Planet
Beauty & Fashion
Business
Education
Fact Check
Mightier
My Turn
Podcasts
Sports
Unconventional
Vantage
Trending
Joe Biden
Vladimir Putin
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
Subscriptions
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Better Planet
Beauty & Fashion
Business
Education
Fact Check
Mightier
My Turn
Podcasts
Sports
Unconventional
Vantage
Joe Biden Vladimir Putin Russia-Ukraine War Donald Trump
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
Newsweek magazine cover

September 29
2023 Issue
In The Magazine
September 29
2023 Issue
Newsletters in your inbox  See all
The Bulletin (Mondays to Saturdays)
See Sample
The Debate (Tuesdays)
The Cover (Wednesdays)
See Sample
For The Culture (Tuesdays and Thursdays)
See Sample
The Frontlines (Thursdays)
See Sample
Infinite Scroll (Tuesdays)
See Sample
The Josh Hammer Report (Wednesdays)
See Sample
Better Planet (Mondays)
Mightier (Coming soon)
You can unsubscribe at any time.
By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
Company
About Us
Masthead
Diversity
Announcements
Archive
Policies and Standards
Mission Statement
Leadership
Newsletters
Press Center
Editions:
U.S. Edition
日本
Polska
România
Contact
Advertise
Careers
Contact Us
Corrections
Terms of Use
Cookie Policy
Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms & Conditions
Terms of Sale

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC