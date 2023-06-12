New bettors who register with our DraftKings promo code will receive a $200 bonus for Game 5 of the NBA Finals with a $5 bet.

Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting commercial content to Newsweek, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and premier sportsbook offers to help sports fans get in on the action. Please wager responsibly.

The NBA Finals could conclude on Monday night, which means it could be your last chance to activate our DraftKings promo code offer. It's worth taking a few minutes to sign up with DraftKings Sportsbook, as our links unlock a bet $5, get $200 guaranteed bonus offer.

DraftKings Sportsbook BET $5, GET $200! BONUS BETS CLAIM OFFER STATES: AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, LA, MA, MD, MI, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV. 21 and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler. 21 . Physically present in MA. Eligibility restrictions apply. Valid 1 per new customer. First-time depositors only who have not already redeemed $200 in bonus bets via OH or MA prelaunch offer. Min. $5 deposit. Min $5 bet. $200 issued as bonus bets that expire 7 days (168 hours) after being awarded. See terms at http://draftkings.com/ma.

Sports bettors who register with our DraftKings promo code will earn a 40x guaranteed return when they wager $5 on Game 5 of the NBA Finals. The links on this page apply our promo code automatically, unlocking this sensational offer.

Jimmy Butler, Bam Adebayo and the Miami Heat will need to have their best game of the postseason to have any chance of toppling the Denver Nuggets in Game 5. Tyler Herro is expected to suit up for the Heat for the first time since Game 1 of the first round, but it remains to be seen if he'll help or if it's a case of too little too late.

Register with our DraftKings promo code to bet $5, get $200 in guaranteed bonus bets when you wager on Game 5 of the NBA Finals.

DraftKings Promo Code: NBA Finals Bet $5, Get $200 Bonus for Game 5

The main thing to keep in mind ahead of Game 5 is that you can bet $5 on any betting market for Heat-Nuggets to earn $200 in guaranteed bonus bets. That means money line, point spread and total points markets are available. It also means that a wide array of player props will also trigger the $200 bonus.

You can bet on the Nuggets or Heat to win with a simple $5 straight money line bet. If you'd rather go for a higher potential cash payout in addition to the $200 return in bonus bets, you could wager on Bam Adebayo to pull down 15+ rebounds or Jimmy Butler to score 30+ points. Win or lose, the $200 in bonus bets will convey with a $5 wager on the game.

Sign Up for This DraftKings Promo Code Offer

It only takes a few short minutes to register for a DraftKings Sportsbook account. Follow the instructions provided in our sign-up guide below to activate the bet $5, get $200 bonus bets offer:

Register for this DraftKings promo code offer

Enter your name, address, email address, phone number and date of birth

Choose online banking or another deposit method

Make an initial deposit of $5+ into your account

Pick the Heat-Nuggets matchup

Wager $5+ on any market

Win or lose, you will lock-in eight $25 bonus bets. You can then use these bonus bets on games taking place in the NBA Finals (if applicable), the Stanley Cup Final, Major League Baseball and more.

Offers for Heat-Nuggets and More

There are additional in-app promos available to all new and existing DraftKings Sportsbook users. If you head to the promotions section, you'll be able to opt-into multiple great offers for Game 5 of the NBA Finals and more.

The superstar super boost comes with +100 odds on Nikola Jokic to score 25+ points and Jamal Murray to make 2+ three-pointers. If you're a baseball fan, you can secure a $5 MLB same-game parlay bonus bet when you place a qualifying $1+ wager on any MLB same-same parlay.

Bet $5, get $200 in bonus bets win or lose when you wager on the NBA Finals after signing up for this DraftKings promo code offer.

DraftKings Sportsbook BET $5, GET $200! BONUS BETS CLAIM OFFER STATES: AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, LA, MA, MD, MI, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV. 21 and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler. 21 . Physically present in MA. Eligibility restrictions apply. Valid 1 per new customer. First-time depositors only who have not already redeemed $200 in bonus bets via OH or MA prelaunch offer. Min. $5 deposit. Min $5 bet. $200 issued as bonus bets that expire 7 days (168 hours) after being awarded. See terms at http://draftkings.com/ma.

Newsweek may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up through the links in this article. See the sportsbook operator's terms and conditions for important details. Sports betting operators have no influence over newsroom coverage. If you or a loved one has a gambling problem call the National Council on Problem Gambling 24/7 at 1-800-GAMBLER. Must be 21 or older to gamble.