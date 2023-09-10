DraftKings Promo Code for NFL Sunday Games: Bet $5, Get $200 Bonus

The latest DraftKings promo code for NFL Sunday games comes with the chance to bet $5, get $200 in guaranteed bonus bets.

An absolutely loaded first Sunday of NFL action is about to kick off and you can sign up with our DraftKings promo code to secure a $200 bonus with a $5 wager on any matchup. This $200 bonus will hit your account within minutes of registering and be available for use on any of today's games.

Whether you're a first-time sports bettor or a more experienced player, this bet $5, get $200 bonus offer from DraftKings Sportsbook is one to strongly consider. You can pick up a 40x return on your first $5 cash wager by activating our DraftKings promo code via the links on this page.

The early afternoon window has some interesting matchups. The Pittsburgh Steelers will host the San Francisco 49ers in a clash of two iconic franchises. The Buckeye State will see its teams go head-to-head in Cleveland as the Browns host the Cincinnati Bengals. All it takes is a $5+ wager on either of these games or another matchup to earn $200 in bonus bets.

There's only one truly lopsided game set for Sunday's early afternoon window. The Baltimore Ravens are a 9.5-point favorite against the Houston Texans. It would normally take a $970 wager on the Ravens to win at -485 odds. Instead, you could bet just $5 as part of this new user promo to get $200 in bonus bets.

Player props are also eligible for this promo. If you want to throw down $5 on Joe Burrow to throw for 3+ touchdowns or Dak Prescott to throw for 400+ yards on Sunday Night Football, you're free to do so. Win or lose, you'll end up with eight $25 bonus bets ($200 total) to use on NFL Week 1.

Sign Up With Our DraftKings Promo Code

Registering for a DraftKings Sportsbook account is really simple. Complete the steps below to sign up today:

DraftKings Promo Code Bet $5, Get $200 Guaranteed Bonus Bets for NFL Sunday Sign-Up Process Sign up for a new account Enter the required personal information to confirm your identity, such as your date of birth, phone number, name and address Input your email address and create a new password for your account Select any of the available deposit methods, such as online banking, PayPal or a credit/debit card Make a $5+ initial deposit Bet $5+ on any betting market in the NFL Sunday game of your choice States with DraftKings Sportsbook AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, LA, MA, MD, MI, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV Bonus Last Verified September 10, 2023

No matter how your first bet settles, you will receive $200 in bonus bets. These bonus bets will be eligible for use on NFL, MLB and college football games this week.

Huge In-App Promos

There are some sensational in-app promos available for today's NFL action. This includes an NFL Week 1 no-sweat bet offer. This will earn you a no-sweat bet token for one of today's games, as well as Monday Night Football. If your bet loses, DraftKings will return bonus bets for use on other matchups.

Arguably the most intriguing in-app promo anywhere is the Sunday Up 10 Early Win promo. Players who place a money line wager after opting-into this offer will receive their money line payout early if their team goes up by 10+ points at any time in the game. This will convey even if the player's team loses the game.

If you or a loved one has questions and needs to talk to a professional about gambling, call the Ohio Problem Gambling Helpline at 1-800-589-9966 or the National Council on Program Gambling Helpline (NCPG) at 1-800-522-4700 or visit 1800gambler.net for more information.