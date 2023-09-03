The newest DraftKings promo code will activate a bet $5, get $200 bonus bets offer for any NFL Week 1 game.

Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting commercial content to Newsweek, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and premier sportsbook offers to help sports fans get in on the action. Please wager responsibly.

Sports bettors can get in on the action with a huge DraftKings promo code offer for NFL Week 1. Register with DraftKings Sportsbook to bet $5, get $200 in bonus bets no matter what with a wager on any NFL Week 1 game.

DraftKings Sportsbook BET $5, GET $200! BONUS BETS CLAIM OFFER STATES: AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, LA, MA, MD, MI, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV. 21 and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler. 21 . Physically present in MA. Eligibility restrictions apply. Valid 1 per new customer. First-time depositors only who have not already redeemed $200 in bonus bets via OH or MA prelaunch offer. Min. $5 deposit. Min $5 bet. $200 issued as bonus bets that expire 7 days (168 hours) after being awarded. See terms at http://draftkings.com/ma.

This DraftKings promo code offer is one of the best in the business entering a huge weekend of NFL action. All it takes is a $5 wager on any Week 1 game to earn $200 in bonus bets win or lose.

It doesn't matter which game you choose to bet on this weekend when using our DraftKings NFL promo code. As long as you place a $5+ bet on any qualifying betting market, you will receive $200 in bonus bets that you can then apply to markets in other NFL Week 1 games. This includes matchups like Bengals-Browns, 49ers-Steelers and Dolphins-Chargers.

Bet $5, get $200 in guaranteed bonus bets with a wager on NFL Week 1 when you sign up with our DraftKings promo code. If you're in the state of Kentucky, you can pre-register with DraftKings Kentucky for a $200 bonus.

DraftKings Promo Code for NFL Week 1 Unlocks Bet $5, Get $200 Bonus

You can go quite a few different ways with this new user promo. A $5 wager on the Minnesota Vikings to win against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers would earn you $200 in bonus bets win or lose. You could instead wager $5 on the Tennessee Titans to cover the spread on the road.

If you want to go after the biggest cash profit, betting on a player prop like Jalen Hurts to throw for 4+ touchdowns agains the New England Patriots could make some sense. Remember, you will receive $200 in bonus bets win or lose.

Sign Up With Our DraftKings Promo Code

In order to bet $5, get $200, you'll need to register for a DraftKings Sportsbook account. This will only take a few minutes when you complete the following steps:

DraftKings Promo Code Bet $5, Get $200 Win or Lose for Any NFL Week 1 Game Sign-Up Process Register for an new account Enter the necessary personal information to confirm your identity, including your name, address and birthdate Input your email address and create a new password for your account Choose from the list of available deposit methods Make a $5+ first deposit Wager $5+ on a betting market in the NFL Week 1 game of your choice States with DraftKings Sportsbook AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, LA, MA, MD, MI, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV Bonus Last Verified September 8, 2023

Win or lose, you'll walk away with eight $25 bonus bets ($200 total). If your first bet wins, however, you will also secure a cash profit and DraftKings will return your wager.

DraftKings Kentucky Now Offering $200 Pre-Launch Bonus

DraftKings Kentucky $200 BONUS BETS! PRE-LAUNCH OFFER CLAIM OFFER 18 and present in Kentucky. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.

Kentucky sports betting is set to go live on September 28, 2023. In the meantime, the DraftKings Kentucky app currently has a $200 pre-launch bonus available to any player who signs up early for an account.

Sign up with DraftKings Kentucky to earn a $200 pre-registration bonus today.

Newsweek may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up through the links in this article. See the sportsbook operator's terms and conditions for important details. Sports betting operators have no influence over newsroom coverage. If you or a loved one has a gambling problem call the National Council on Problem Gambling 24/7 at 1-800-GAMBLER. Must be 21 or older to gamble.