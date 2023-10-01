DraftKings Promo Code for NFL Week 4: Bet $5, Get $200 Sunday Bonus

The latest DraftKings promo code offer for NFL Week 4 comes with the opportunity to bet $5, get $200 in guaranteed bonus bets for Sunday's games. Craig Dudek, XLMedia
Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting commercial content to Newsweek, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and premier sportsbook offers to help sports fans get in on the action. Please wager responsibly.

NFL Sunday is about to kick off and you can get a $200 guaranteed bonus just in time with the latest DraftKings promo code offer for Week 4. Sign up today to bet $5, get $200 in bonus bets win or lose.

STATES: AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, LA, MA, MD, MI, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV. 21 and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler. 21 . Physically present in MA. Eligibility restrictions apply. Valid 1 per new customer. First-time depositors only who have not already redeemed $200 in bonus bets via OH or MA prelaunch offer. Min. $5 deposit. Min $5 bet. $200 issued as bonus bets that expire 7 days (168 hours) after being awarded. See terms at http://draftkings.com/ma.

Any bettor who registers for an account with DraftKings Sportsbook today will earn a 40x guaranteed return on their first $5 wager. No matter how the bet settles, you'll walk away with $200 in bonus bets.

There are huge games on the docket for today. It's critical to note, however, that since your $200 bonus is guaranteed to convey, you can go wild with your first $5 cash bet. For example, the oddsmakers clearly believe the Arizona Cardinals will get stomped by the San Francisco 49ers. In fact, Arizona is an eye-popping 14-point underdog in this one with moneyline odds of +625. Under normal circumstances, a $100 wager would win $625 in profit with a win.

Needless to say, it's unlikely Arizona will pull off the upset. However, you can take a shot on Arizona to win and earn $31.25 in cash profit on top of the $200 bonus bets. You could also choose to wager on a player prop like Dak Prescott to throw for 400+ yards. Win or lose, you'll earn $200 in bonus bets.

As mentioned above, as long as you sign up via the links on this page, you won't need to manually input a DraftKings promo code. Complete the steps below to get in on the action today:

  1. Register for an account to apply our DraftKings promo code for NFL Sunday
  2. Enter the required personal information to confirm your identity
  3. Input your email address
  4. Create a new password for your account
  5. Choose any of the available deposit methods, such as online banking, a debit card or PayPal
  6. Make a $5+ first deposit
  7. Wager $5+ on a betting market in the NFL Sunday game of your choice
States with DraftKings SportsbookAZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV
Bonus Last VerifiedOctober 1, 2023

No matter how your first bet settles, you will lock-in $200 in guaranteed bonus bets. You'll also earn a cash profit and your bet back.

There are quite a few worthwhile in-app promos to check out with DraftKings Sportsbook. You can get a 25% profit boost for any game and a no-sweat bet for any of today's games, as well as Monday Night Football. The Sunday Up 10 Early Win promo, is one that you should absolutely consider. If you opt-in and wager on any team's money line, you'll earn an early payout of your bet if your team goes up by 10+ points. No matter how the game ends, you'll walk away with an early payout if your team goes up by 10 or more. That's an absolute no-brainer offer for football fans.

Register with our DraftKings promo code for NFL Week 4 to bet $5, get $200 in guaranteed bonus bets.

Newsweek may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up through the links in this article. See the sportsbook operator's terms and conditions for important details. Sports betting operators have no influence over newsroom coverage. If you or a loved one has a gambling problem call the National Council on Problem Gambling 24/7 at 1-800-GAMBLER. Must be 21 or older to gamble.

About the writer


Russ Joy is a commercial editor for XLMedia PLC, co-host of Snow The Goalie: A Flyers Podcast and It's Just Wrestling Podcast, and a Philadelphia Flyers writer for CrossingBroad.com. A graduate of West Chester University of PA and California University of PA, Russ is also a husband and father of four. Follow him on Twitter: @JoyOnBroad Email: russell.joy@xlmedia.com

