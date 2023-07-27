Sports bettors who sign up with our DraftKings promo code will earn a $150 guaranteed bonus with a $5+ wager on any MLB Thursday game.

Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting commercial content to Newsweek, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and premier sportsbook offers to help sports fans get in on the action. Please wager responsibly.

Only five games are on the docket in Major League Baseball on Thursday, but there's a DraftKings promo code offer that can be used on any matchup. If you sign up with DraftKings, your first $5+ wager will earn you $150 in guaranteed bonus bets.

DraftKings Sportsbook BET $5, GET $150! BONUS BETS CLAIM OFFER STATES: AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, LA, MA, MD, MI, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV. 21 and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler. 21 . Physically present in MA. Eligibility restrictions apply. Valid 1 per new customer. First-time depositors only who have not already redeemed $200 in bonus bets via OH or MA prelaunch offer. Min. $5 deposit. Min $5 bet. $200 issued as bonus bets that expire 7 days (168 hours) after being awarded. See terms at http://draftkings.com/ma.

Prospective bettors and baseball fans alike can secure a 30x return on their first $5 cash wager with the latest DraftKings promo code offer. Register via the links on this page to apply our code and activate the $150 guaranteed bonus.

The Los Angeles Angels and Detroit Tigers will play a double-header on Thursday, beginning with an early afternoon matchup that features Shohei Ohtani on the mound. This evening, the Washington National will take on the New York Mets at Citi Field, the St. Louis Cardinals will host the Chicago Cubs and the Cleveland Guardians will head to Guaranteed Rate Field to take on the Chicago White Sox.

Sign up for this DraftKings promo code offer to secure a $150 guaranteed bonus win or lose.

DraftKings Promo Code: Secure $150 Guaranteed Bonus for MLB Thursday

While Thursday's MLB slate doesn't feature a bevy of games, it's important to note that a mere $5 wager on any of the five games will return $150 in bonus bets. You can choose any game or player betting market as part of this offer. That means you could potentially wager $5 on the Angels to win, the Cubs to cover or the Nationals and Mets to combine to go over the total runs line.

If you want to pursue the largest cash profit with a win, it could make sense to bet on a player prop. You could, for example, place a $5 bet on Shohei Ohtani to have over 9.5 strikeouts against the Tigers. Win or lose, you'll secure a $150 bonus, which you can apply to other betting markets in more games this week.

Register With Our DraftKings Promo Code

Players who want to turn a $5 bet into a $150 bonus win or lose can do so by signing up with DraftKings Sportsbook. Follow the instructions below to get in on the action with DraftKings today:

DraftKings Promo Code Bet $5, Get $150 Bonus for Any MLB Game Sign-Up Process Register for an account Enter the required personal information to confirm your identity, including your name, address and date of birth Input your email address Create a new password for your account Choose one of the available deposit methods, like online banking or PayPal Make a $5+ first deposit Wager $5+ on any betting market in the MLB game of your choice States with DraftKings Sportsbook AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, LA, MA, MD, MI, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV Bonus Last Verified July 27, 2023

It's important to note that DraftKings Sportsbook will add the $150 bonus to your account as six $25 bonus bets. You'll have the option to apply each bonus bet to the betting markets of your choice this week.

MLB Offers

There are a few other offers worth considering from DraftKings Sportsbook. The first is a 50% profit boost, which you can secure by opting into the offer in the promos section of the app. There's also a profit boost of up to 100% available.

The MLB stepped up same-game parlay promo gives all DraftKings players a 20%-100% profit boost with a qualifying MLB SGP wager. A 3-leg SGP will earn you a 20% boost, which can increase with every leg added to the bet. The 100% profit boost token can be attained by placing a SGP bet with 10+ legs.

Register for this DraftKings promo code offer to bet $5, get $150 in bonus bets win or lose with a wager on any MLB game.

DraftKings Sportsbook BET $5, GET $150! BONUS BETS CLAIM OFFER STATES: AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, LA, MA, MD, MI, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV. 21 and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler. 21 . Physically present in MA. Eligibility restrictions apply. Valid 1 per new customer. First-time depositors only who have not already redeemed $200 in bonus bets via OH or MA prelaunch offer. Min. $5 deposit. Min $5 bet. $200 issued as bonus bets that expire 7 days (168 hours) after being awarded. See terms at http://draftkings.com/ma.

Newsweek may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up through the links in this article. See the sportsbook operator's terms and conditions for important details. Sports betting operators have no influence over newsroom coverage. If you or a loved one has a gambling problem call the National Council on Problem Gambling 24/7 at 1-800-GAMBLER. Must be 21 or older to gamble.