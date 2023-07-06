The latest DraftKings promo code offer comes with a $150 bonus to new players who wager $5 on any MLB game, Wimbeldon or UFC 290.

Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting commercial content to Newsweek, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and premier sportsbook offers to help sports fans get in on the action. Please wager responsibly.

Between a loaded MLB slate, Wimbeldon and this Saturday's UFC 290 event, sports bettors have a lot to look forward to this week. Players who sign up via our links will register for the latest DraftKings promo code offer, which comes with a $150 guaranteed bonus.

DraftKings Sportsbook BET $5, GET $150! BONUS BETS CLAIM OFFER STATES: AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, LA, MA, MD, MI, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV. 21 and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler. 21 . Physically present in MA. Eligibility restrictions apply. Valid 1 per new customer. First-time depositors only who have not already redeemed $200 in bonus bets via OH or MA prelaunch offer. Min. $5 deposit. Min $5 bet. $200 issued as bonus bets that expire 7 days (168 hours) after being awarded. See terms at http://draftkings.com/ma.

Sports bettors who sign up for the latest DraftKings promo code offer through the links on this page won't need to manually input a promo code, as our links will do that instantly. Once signed up, your first wager on any MLB game, Wimbeldon or UFC 290 will earn you $150 in bonus bets win or lose.

There are some big matchups set to take place on Thursday night. The New York Yankees will host the Baltimore Orioles in the final game of a four-game series. After winning the first two games at home, New York dropped the third game 6-3. If you wager $5+ on any market in this game, you will walk away with $150 in guaranteed bonus bets.

Bet $5, get $150 in bonus bets win or lose when you sign up for this DraftKings promo code offer.

DraftKings Promo Code: Snag $150 Bonus for MLB, Wimbeldon, UFC 290

One thing to note about this offer from DraftKings is that it can be used on any sports game or event. All betting markets are also eligible for this promo. That means you could bet $5 on the Yankees to win, the Texas Rangers to cover the spread against the Boston Red Sox or Novak Djokovic to win at Wimbeldon.

No matter how your first bet settles, you will receive $150 in guaranteed bonus bets. In the event that your first cash bet settles as a win, you will also earn a cash profit, which you can then use on other games this week.

Sign Up for This DraftKings Promo Code Offer

Prospective bettors who sign up for a DraftKings Sportsbook account will earn a 30x guaranteed return on their first wager. Here's how to register for an account today:

DraftKings Promo Code Bet $5, Get $150 Win or Lose for Any MLB Game, Wimbeldon, UFC 290 Sign-Up Process Register for an account Fill in the necessary information to confirm your identity, including your full name, address and date of birth Input your email address and create an account password Choose any of the available deposit methods, such as online banking or PayPal Deposit $5+ into your account Wager $5+ on any betting market in the MLB game of your choice, Wimbeldon or UFC 290 States with DraftKings Sportsbook AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, LA, MA, MD, MI, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV Bonus Last Verified July 6, 2023

No matter how your first bet settles, you will walk away with $150 in guaranteed bonus bets. This will convey as six $25 bonus bets, which can be used on any sports game or event this week.

More Offers This Week

There are additional offers available for new and existing players. If you head to the promos section of the app, you'll find offers for Major League Baseball and golf. The John Deere Classic 18% profit boost promo can be applied to qualifying bets on the event.

On the MLB side of things, you can get a 25% same-game parlay profit boost token to apply to a qualifying bet today. There's also the MLB stepped up same-game parlay promo, which will credit your account with a 20%-100% profit boost token, which you can use on a qualifying SGP.

Register for this DraftKings promo code offer to bet $5, get $150 in guaranteed bonus bets today.

DraftKings Sportsbook BET $5, GET $150! BONUS BETS CLAIM OFFER STATES: AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, LA, MA, MD, MI, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV. 21 and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler. 21 . Physically present in MA. Eligibility restrictions apply. Valid 1 per new customer. First-time depositors only who have not already redeemed $200 in bonus bets via OH or MA prelaunch offer. Min. $5 deposit. Min $5 bet. $200 issued as bonus bets that expire 7 days (168 hours) after being awarded. See terms at http://draftkings.com/ma.

Newsweek may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up through the links in this article. See the sportsbook operator's terms and conditions for important details. Sports betting operators have no influence over newsroom coverage. If you or a loved one has a gambling problem call the National Council on Problem Gambling 24/7 at 1-800-GAMBLER. Must be 21 or older to gamble.