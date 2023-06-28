The newest DraftKings promo code offer comes with the chance to bet $5, get $150 in guaranteed bonus bets for any MLB game tonight.

Wednesday's MLB slate features a number of huge matchups, which players can bet on as part of the latest DraftKings promo code offer. If you sign up with DraftKings Sportsbook, you'll get $150 in bonus bets to use on other MLB games this week.

DraftKings Sportsbook BET $5, GET $150! BONUS BETS CLAIM OFFER STATES: AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, LA, MA, MD, MI, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV. 21 and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler. 21 . Physically present in MA. Eligibility restrictions apply. Valid 1 per new customer. First-time depositors only who have not already redeemed $200 in bonus bets via OH or MA prelaunch offer. Min. $5 deposit. Min $5 bet. $200 issued as bonus bets that expire 7 days (168 hours) after being awarded. See terms at http://draftkings.com/ma.

Any baseball fan who wants to wager on an MLB game this week should strongly consider this no-brainer DraftKings promo code offer. No matter how your bet settles, you'll secure $150 in bonus bets.



You can bet on any of Wednesday's MLB games to secure a 30x return on your first $5 wager. The Tampa Bay Rays will take on the Arizona Diamondbacks in the late window, while the New York Yankees will look to pick up a win on the road against the Oakland A's.

Sign up for this DraftKings promo code offer to bet $5, get $150 in bonus bets for the MLB game of your choice.

DraftKings Promo Code: Snag $150 Guaranteed Bonus for MLB Games Tonight



There are a few things to consider with this offer from DraftKings Sportsbook. First of all, you'll have the choice to bet on any betting market. This includes money line, spread and total runs bets. It also includes player props, including hits, home runs, total bases and more. The $150 in bonus bets will convey win or lose, which means there's logic in betting on a market with longer odds. If that bet wins, you'd earn a larger cash win than with a shorter-odds bet.

For example, you could absolutely throw down a $5 bet on the Boston Red Sox to win at home against the Miami Marlins at +110 odds. However, you'd earn more than twice the cash profit by betting on Shohei Ohtani to hit a home run at +265 odds. Win or lose, you'll walk away with a 30x return on your $5 bet.

How to Unlock This DraftKings Promo Code Offer

Any bettor who takes the time to register with DraftKings Sportsbook will be able to turn their first $5+ wager into $150 in bonus bets. Follow our sign-up guide below to lock-in your 30x return win or lose.

DraftKings Promo Code Bet $5, Get $150 Win or Lose for Any MLB Game Sign-Up Process Register for a new account Enter the required personal information to confirm your identity, including your name, address and date of birth Input your email address and create a new password for your account Choose any of the available deposit methods, such as online banking or PayPal Make a $5+ first deposit Wager $5+ on a betting market in the MLB game of your choice States with DraftKings Sportsbook AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, LA, MA, MD, MI, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV Bonus Last Verified June 28, 2023

Keep in mind that the $150 return in bonus bets will convey no matter what. If your initial cash bet wins, you'll also secure cash winnings along with your first bet. The bonus bets you receive can be used on MLB games and more this week.

Additional DraftKings Promos

Not only can you secure $150 in bonus bets win or lose, but you'll also gain access to a number of in-app promos. Golf fans who want to bet on the Rocket Mortgage Classic can opt-into a promo that will add +300 onto any golfer to win market.

As for MLB games, there's an MLB no-sweat Wednesday promo. This offer comes with a bonus bet of up to $15, which will convey if your qualifying bet on the MLB game of your choice settles as a loss. This includes single wagers, parlays, same-game parlays, SGPx bets and live bets.

Bet $5, get $150 in bonus bets when you register for this DraftKings promo code offer and bet on Major League Baseball.

