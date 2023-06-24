This DraftKings promo code offer brings the chance to bet $5, get $150 in guaranteed bonus bets with a wager on any of Saturday's MLB games.

A full slate of MLB games is set for Saturday and there's a new DraftKings promo code offer that brings a $150 guaranteed bonus. You can sign up with DraftKings and turn a $5 bet on any of Saturday's matchups into $150 in bonus bets win or lose.

New players who activate this DraftKings promo code offer will have the opportunity to gain $150 in bonus bets with a mere $5 wager on any of Saturday's games. As part of this offer, all betting markets are available to wager on.

One of the biggest matchups of the day will go down at Yankee Stadium, where the New York Yankees will play host to the Texas Rangers. In the evening window, the Houston Astros will take on the Los Angeles Dodgers. You can be on either of these games or another one to secure $150 in bonus bets.

Bet $5, get $150 in bonus bets when you activate this DraftKings promo code offer for Saturday's MLB matchups.

DraftKings Promo Code: Snag $150 Saturday MLB Bonus

This $150 offer from DraftKings Sportsbook is one of the largest guaranteed bonuses in legal online sports betting. One thing to note about this offer is that you can wager on any betting market. Since the bonus is guaranteed to convey, you can take a shot at a bigger cash payout by wagering on a player prop.

For example, you could wager $5 on Anthony Rizzo to hit a home run at +450 odds or Adolis Garcia to record over 1.5 total bases at +125 odds. Game markets are also available, including money line, the spread and total runs. Win or lose, DraftKings will credit your account with $150 in bonus bets, which you can use on MLB games and more this weekend. In the event that your first cash wager wins, you'll also get back your wager along with a cash profit.

How to Apply Our DraftKings Promo Code

Sports bettors with interest in this offer from DraftKings Sportsbook can get in on the action by registering for a new account. Complete the steps below to sign up with DraftKings:

Activate this DraftKings promo code offer

Provide your name, address, phone number and date of birth

Add at least $5 to your new account

Choose any betting market in the MLB game of your choice

Place a $5+ wager

Win or lose, DraftKings will credit your account with six $25 bonus bets ($150 total) to use on other games this weekend.

MLB In-App Promos

There are multiple in-app promos available to all DraftKings Sportsbook users who want to wager on Major League Baseball games. This includes a 50% profit boost for use on any MLB bet on Saturday. You'll simply need to opt-into the offer and apply it to a qualifying bet slip.

Additionally, players can opt-into the MLB stepped up same-game parlay promo. This offer comes with a profit boost token to use on your first qualifying SGP. This starts with a 20% boost for a 3-leg SGP, increasing all the way up to a 100% boost with a same-game parlay consisting of 10+ legs.

Sign up with our DraftKings promo code to bet $5 on any of Saturday's MLB games and get back a $150 return in bonus bets.

DraftKings Sportsbook BET $5, GET $150! BONUS BETS CLAIM OFFER STATES: AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, LA, MA, MD, MI, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV. 21 and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler. 21 . Physically present in MA. Eligibility restrictions apply. Valid 1 per new customer. First-time depositors only who have not already redeemed $200 in bonus bets via OH or MA prelaunch offer. Min. $5 deposit. Min $5 bet. $200 issued as bonus bets that expire 7 days (168 hours) after being awarded. See terms at http://draftkings.com/ma.

