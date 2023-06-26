Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting commercial content to Newsweek, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and premier sportsbook offers to help sports fans get in on the action. Please wager responsibly.

Six games are on tap for Monday night in Major League Baseball. Players who sign up for the latest DraftKings promo code offer will earn a $150 return in guaranteed bonus bets.

As part of this DraftKings promo code offer, new bettors can turn a $5 wager on any betting market in one of Monday's MLB games into $150 in bonus bets. What makes this offer even more enticing is the fact that your bet doesn't need to win for the bonus to convey.

One of Monday's more intriguing matchups is an interleague game between the Minnesota Twins and the Atlanta Braves. Spencer Strider will get the nod for the Braves. He's 8-2 on the season with a 3.93 ERA and the most strikeouts this season (136). Minnesota will counter with Sonny Gray. He's 4-1 with a stellar 2.56 ERA and 84 strikeouts. A $5 bet on this game or another would earn you $150 in bonus bets.

DraftKings Promo Code: Unlock $150 Guaranteed MLB Monday Bonus

There are few new user offers in legal online sports betting that come with a guaranteed bonus. This promo from DraftKings Sportsbook fits the bill. Since you can earn $150 in bonus bets win or lose, this offer also qualifies as a true no-brainer promo for sports bettors.

You'll have the choice to pick any betting market as part of this promo. That means you could take the Baltimore Orioles to beat the Cincinnati Reds or the Detroit Tigers to cover the spread against the Texas Rangers. If you'd like to bet on Shohei Ohtani to record 2+ hits, you could do that instead with your $5 wager. No matter what, you'll earn $150 in bonus bets.

New bettors who take the time to sign up for a DraftKings Sportsbook account will lock-in a 30x guaranteed return. All it takes is a $5 wager to earn $150 in bonus bets no matter how your bet settles. Complete these steps to register today:

Enter your name, address, phone number and date of birth

Add at least $5 to your account via online banking or another method

Navigate to the game of your choice and bet $5+ on any market

Win or lose, you'll secure $150 in bonus bets, which will convey as six $25 bonus bets. You can use these bonus bets on other MLB games, as well as games and events in other leagues.

Additional MLB Promos

DraftKings has quite a few great in-app promos available for MLB games on Monday and beyond. There's a no-sweat same-game parlay promo that will return bonus bets if your qualifying bet settles as a loss. There's also a 25% profit boost token available for any of Monday's games.

You could even opt-into the MLB stepped up same-game parlay promo. This will secure a 20%-100% profit boost token for use on any qualifying SGP wager. If your bet wins, you'll collect additional profit on top of what the wager initially earns.

