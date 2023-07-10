New bettors who register for this DraftKings promo code offer will lock-in a $150 guaranteed bonus for the MLB Home Run Derby.

Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting commercial content to Newsweek, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and premier sportsbook offers to help sports fans get in on the action. Please wager responsibly.

The MLB All-Star festivities begin on Monday night and you can sign up for the latest DraftKings promo code offer to earn a $150 guaranteed bonus for the Home Run Derby. No matter how your first bet settles, you will receive $150 in bonus bets for a mere $5 wager.

DraftKings Sportsbook BET $5, GET $150! BONUS BETS CLAIM OFFER STATES: AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, LA, MA, MD, MI, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV. 21 and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler. 21 . Physically present in MA. Eligibility restrictions apply. Valid 1 per new customer. First-time depositors only who have not already redeemed $200 in bonus bets via OH or MA prelaunch offer. Min. $5 deposit. Min $5 bet. $200 issued as bonus bets that expire 7 days (168 hours) after being awarded. See terms at http://draftkings.com/ma.

Prospective bettors can turn a $5 bet into a $150 guaranteed bonus that will convey regardless of how their first bet settles. The good news is this DraftKings promo code offer is available ahead of tonight's MLB Home Run Derby.

Eight of Major League Baseball's best sluggers will step up to the plate looking to etch their name into history in one of the most popular skills competitions in professional sports. You can cash in on the event with a $150 return in bonus bets win or lose with a $5 wager on any Home Run Derby betting market.

Sign up for this DraftKings promo code offer to bet $5, get $150 in bonus bets no matter what for wagering on the Home Run Derby.

DraftKings Promo Code Unlocks $150 Guaranteed Bonus for MLB Home Run Derby

There are eight competitors set to participate on Monday night. Pete Alonso will attempt to win his third Home Run Derby and is the oddsmakers' favorite to do so at +310 odds. Just behind him are Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (+370) and Julio Rodriguez (+400). You can wager $5 on any competitor to win the derby, hit the longest home run, or be a finalist. No matter how that bet settles, you will receive $150 in bonus bets.

It's important to note that if your first bet ends up winning, you'll earn $150 in bonus bets, your $5+ stake and a cash profit. For example, if you were to bet $5 on Adley Rutschman to hit over 20.5 home runs and he does, you would walk away with $150 in bonus bets, cash winnings and your stake.

Sign Up for This DraftKings Promo Code Offer

Any sports bettor who wants to lock-in a 30x return on their first $5 wager can do so by signing up for a DraftKings Sportsbook account. Here's how to get in on the action ahead of the Home Run Derby:

DraftKings Promo Code for MLB Home Run Derby Bet $5, Get $150 for MLB Home Run Derby Sign-Up Process Register for a DraftKings account Enter the required personal information to confirm your identity, including your name, address and date of birth Fill in your email address and create a password for your account Choose any of the available deposit methods, such as online banking, a debit/credit card or PayPal Make a $5+ initial deposit Place a $5+ wager on a betting market in the MLB Home Run Derby States with DraftKings Sportsbook AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, LA, MA, MD, MI, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV Bonus Last Verified July 10, 2023

Regardless of whether your first bet wins or loses, you will earn six $25 bonus bets, totaling $150. You can then use the bonus bets on other HR Derby betting markets and more.

Additional MLB Offers

All new and existing DraftKings Sportsbook users can take advantage of two great MLB-specific in-app promos. The first is a 50% profit boost promo, which you can apply to any MLB HR Derby bet.

The second offer is a HR Derby bracket pool. There actually three pools contests that players can enter, each with a different entry fee. The mini MLB HR Derby bracket only requires a $1 entry, while the main event and high roller pools require a $10 and $100 fee, respectively.

Bet $5, get $150 in guaranteed bonus bets when you apply our DraftKings promo code ahead of the MLB Home Run Derby by signing up for an account.

DraftKings Sportsbook BET $5, GET $150! BONUS BETS CLAIM OFFER STATES: AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, LA, MA, MD, MI, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV. 21 and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler. 21 . Physically present in MA. Eligibility restrictions apply. Valid 1 per new customer. First-time depositors only who have not already redeemed $200 in bonus bets via OH or MA prelaunch offer. Min. $5 deposit. Min $5 bet. $200 issued as bonus bets that expire 7 days (168 hours) after being awarded. See terms at http://draftkings.com/ma.

Newsweek may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up through the links in this article. See the sportsbook operator's terms and conditions for important details. Sports betting operators have no influence over newsroom coverage. If you or a loved one has a gambling problem call the National Council on Problem Gambling 24/7 at 1-800-GAMBLER. Must be 21 or older to gamble.