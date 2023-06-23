Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting commercial content to Newsweek, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and premier sportsbook offers to help sports fans get in on the action. Please wager responsibly.

Friday's MLB offerings include the start of multiple new series, adding intrigue to the beginning of a big baseball weekend. New bettors who sign up for the latest DraftKings promo code offer will earn a $150 bonus with a mere $5 wager on any betting market.

DraftKings Sportsbook BET $5, GET $150! BONUS BETS CLAIM OFFER STATES: AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, LA, MA, MD, MI, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV. 21 and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler. 21 . Physically present in MA. Eligibility restrictions apply. Valid 1 per new customer. First-time depositors only who have not already redeemed $200 in bonus bets via OH or MA prelaunch offer. Min. $5 deposit. Min $5 bet. $150 issued as bonus bets that expire 7 days (168 hours) after being awarded. See terms at http://draftkings.com/ma.

Baseball fans can pick up $150 in guaranteed bonus bets with a $5 bet on any MLB game this weekend. Simply register through the links on this page, which will apply our DraftKings promo code automatically.

The Texas Rangers will head to the Bronx to face the New York Yankees on Friday night in a clash of two of the best teams in the American League. A huge interleague battle will go down in the late window, when the Houston Astros will head to Dodger Stadium to take on the Los Angeles Dodgers. You can bet on either of these games or any other matchup for a $150 bonus win or lose.

Sign up for this DraftKings promo code offer to bet $5, get $150 in guaranteed bonus bets.

DraftKings Promo Code Unlocks $150 MLB Bonus Win or Lose

Very few new user promos in the legal online sports betting industry live up to the monicker of being a "no-brainer", but that's exactly what this bet $5, get $150 offer from DraftKings Sportsbook does. Win or lose, your first $5+ cash wager will earn you $150 in bonus bets. In the event that your first cash bet wins, you will also receive a cash profit and your $5+ bet back from DraftKings.

You can wager on any betting market as part of this offer. That means you could wager $5 on the Houston Astros to cover the spread against the Yankees or take the San Francisco Giants to defeat the Arizona Diamondbacks. No matter how your bet settles, you'll secure $150 in bonus bets to use on other games this weekend.

Apply Our DraftKings Promo Code

Players who register via the links on this page will unlock the bet $5, get $150 offer from DraftKings Sportsbook. Complete the following steps to get in on the action and lock-in a $150 bonus:

Register with our DraftKings promo code

Enter the information required to set up a new account

Pick a deposit method like online banking, PayPal or a credit/debit card

Add $5+ to your account

Place a $5+ wager on any betting market in the MLB game of your choice

Regardless of how your bet settles, you will earn a $150 return in bonus bets. This will convey as six $25 bonus bets, which you can then use on MLB games or other games and events this weekend.

In-App Promos for MLB Games

DraftKings Sportsbook routinely has a number of different MLB promos available for all new and existing players. This includes a no-sweat same-game parlay or SGPx bet. Players who opt-into the promo and place a qualifying SGP or SGPx bet will get back bonus bets if their wager loses.

There's also the popular MLB stepped up same-game parlay promo. This will return a profit boost of 20% for a qualifying 3-leg same-game parlay. This profit boost's percentage will increase with every leg added to the wager. If you place a SGP bet with ten or more legs, you'll secure a 100% profit boost to use on the bet.

Bet $5, get $150 in bonus bets when you apply our DraftKings promo code and wager on any MLB market.

