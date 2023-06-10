DraftKings Promo Code Unlocks $200 Bonus for MLB, Stanley Cup

The latest DraftKings promo code offer brings a $200 bonus for any MLB game or Game 4 of the Stanley Cup.

Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting commercial content to Newsweek, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and premier sportsbook offers to help sports fans get in on the action.

Saturday's sports slate features a ton of games in Major League Baseball, as well as Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final. If you sign up for the latest DraftKings promo code offer, you will receive $200 in bonus bets when you wager $5+ on any game.

Sports bettors who sign up via the links on this page will automatically apply our DraftKings promo code for any MLB game or the Stanley Cup. This will unlock a bet $5, get $200 guaranteed bonus offer.

The marquee matchup in Major League Baseball on Saturday night is an AL East clash between the Boston Red Sox and the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium. Domingo German will get the start for the Yankees, while Tanner Houck will get the nod for the Red Sox. In the NHL, the Vegas Golden Knights will look to go up 3-1 in the Stanley Cup Final as the take on the Florida Panthers in Game 4.

Sign up for this DraftKings promo code offer to bet $5, get $200 in guaranteed bonus bets.

DraftKings Sportsbook has by far one of the strongest new user promos in the industry. Most legal online sportsbooks require players to place a large cash wager and will only give players a refund in bonus bets if the bet loses. DraftKings, on the other hand, will credit players with $200 in bonus bets win or lose with a mere $5 wager on any betting market.

You could bet $5 on the Florida Panthers to win Game 4 against the Vegas Golden Knights. Even if Florida loses, you'd still earn $200 in bonus bets. If the Panthers win, you'd get $200 in bonus bets, your $5 wager back and a cash profit. You can then use your bonus bets on games in the NBA, NHL, MLB and more this week.

How to Unlock This DraftKings Promo Code Offer

Taking the time to register for a DraftKings Sportsbook account is well worth it. You'll pick up a 40x return on your first cash bet no matter what as part of this new user offer. Follow these instructions to bet $5, get $200 in bonus bets:

Sign up for this DraftKings promo code offer

Complete the required information sections

Select a deposit method like online banking or PayPal

Make a $5+ initial deposit

Pick any betting market and wager $5 or more

You will secure $200 in guaranteed bonus bets no matter what. If your first bet wins, you'll collect cash winnings in addition to your eight $25 bonus bets.

Stanley Cup Offers

After you register for a DraftKings Sportsbook account, you can take advantage of even more offers. Simply head over to the promos section of the app, where you can find more in-app offers that come with tremendous value.

There's a superstar super boost available for Game 4 of the Stanley Cup. This includes Sergei Bobrovsky to record over 27.5 saves at +150 odds. You can also get a Stanley Cup same-game parlay boost, which will return an additional 25% profit if your qualifying SGP settles as a win.

Register with our DraftKings promo code to bet $5, get $200 in bonus bets win or lose.

Newsweek may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up through the links in this article. See the sportsbook operator's terms and conditions for important details. Sports betting operators have no influence over newsroom coverage.