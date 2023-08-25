The latest DraftKings promo code offer brings a $200 guaranteed bonus for use on any MLB or NFL preseason game this weekend.

This weekend's sports slate is full of MLB and NFL preseason action, which will give you plenty of chances to use our DraftKings promo code. Players who sign up with DraftKings Sportsbook and wager $5+ on any MLB or NFL preseason game will secure $200 in bonus bets no matter what.

DraftKings Sportsbook BET $5, GET $200! BONUS BETS CLAIM OFFER STATES: AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, LA, MA, MD, MI, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV. 21 and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler. 21 . Physically present in MA. Eligibility restrictions apply. Valid 1 per new customer. First-time depositors only who have not already redeemed $200 in bonus bets via OH or MA prelaunch offer. Min. $5 deposit. Min $5 bet. $200 issued as bonus bets that expire 7 days (168 hours) after being awarded. See terms at http://draftkings.com/ma.

This DraftKings promo code offer comes with one of the largest guaranteed bonuses in the industry. You'll have the chance to wager on any betting market in any MLB or NFL preseason game this weekend to turn a $5 bet into $200 in bonus bets win or lose.

The final week of the NFL preseason continues on Friday and wraps up play on Sunday. This will be the last opportunity for starters to build chemistry and bubble players to solidify their spot on their team's 53-man roster. Meanwhile in Major League Baseball, there are a number of series that could have playoff implications. Betting $5 on any matchup will earn you $200 in bonus bets no matter what.

Bet $5, get $200 guaranteed when you register for an account and apply our DraftKings promo code for this weekend's MLB and NFL preseason action.

DraftKings Promo Code Unlocks $200 MLB, NFL Preseason Bonus This Weekend

Lance Lynn (9-9, 5.60 ERA, 169 strikeouts) and the Los Angeles Dodgers will head to Fenway Park to take on the Boston Red Sox on Friday night. Later in the evening, Spencer Strider will get the start for the Atlanta Braves against the San Francisco Giants. He's 14-4 with a 3.57 ERA and 227 strikeouts this season. On the gridiron, the Detroit Lions will face the Carolina Panthers, while the Tennessee Titans play host to the New England Patriots. The night's action will wrap up with a game between the San Francisco 49ers and the Los Angeles Chargers.

DraftKings Sportsbook's new user offer is available for use on any game in Major League Baseball or the NFL preseason. You could choose to wager $5 on the Dodgers to win or the Titans to cover the spread. You could even opt to wager $5 on a player prop with longer odds, since your $200 bonus will convey no matter what.

Sign Up With Our DraftKings Promo Code

New players who want to register for an account with DraftKings Sportsbook can do so by completing the steps outlined below:

DraftKings Promo Code Bet $5, Get $200 Bonus Bets for MLB, NFL Preseason Games Sign-Up Process Sign up for a new account Enter your name, address, phone number and date of birth Provide an email address and create a new password for your account Choose any of the available deposit methods, such as online banking, a credit/debit card or PayPal Make a $5+ first deposit Wager $5 or more on a betting market in the MLB or NFL preseason game of your choice States with DraftKings Sportsbook AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, LA, MA, MD, MI, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV Bonus Last Verified August 25, 2023

DraftKings Sportsbook will credit your account with eight $25 bonus bets, totaling $200. You can apply these bonus bets to games in any sports league this weekend. Plus, if your first bet wins, DraftKings will return your wager and credit your account with cash winnings.

In-App MLB Promos

In addition to securing a 40x return on your first cash bet, you can also take advantage of some great in-app promos. This includes the MLB stepped up same-game parlay promo, which will credit your account with a 20%-100% profit boost. You could also choose to opt-into the MLB 50% profit boost promo, which will add a profit boost token to apply to a qualifying wager.

Sign up for this DraftKings promo code offer to bet $5, get $200 in bonus bets no matter what for any MLB or NFL preseason game.

