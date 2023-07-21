Sports

DraftKings Promo Code for Women's World Cup Unlocks $150 Offer

New players who sign up for this DraftKings promo code offer for the Women's World Cup will earn a $150 guaranteed bonus. Craig Dudek, XLMedia
Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting commercial content to Newsweek, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and premier sportsbook offers to help sports fans get in on the action. Please wager responsibly.

The Women's World Cup is underway and you can sign up for the latest DraftKings promo code offer to bet $5, get $150. This promo will return $150 in bonus bets no matter what when you bet at least $5 on any game.

New players who sign up via our links will instantly apply our DraftKings promo code. This will unlock the bet $5, get $150 offer that will secure a 30x return on your first Women's World Cup bet win or lose.

The Women's World Cup continues on Friday, including the U.S. Women's National Team, who will take on Vietnam at 9:00 PM EDT. The Americans are heavily favored in this matchup, coming in at -20000 odds to win against Vietnam (+5500). A mere $5 wager on the United States will earn you $150 in bonus bets no matter what.

Bet $5, get $150 in bonus bets win or lose when you apply our DraftKings promo code by registering for an account.

DraftKings Promo Code for Women's World Cup Unlocks $150 Offer

Simply put, it's going to be hard to make a lot of money on the USWNT in this Women's World Cup. Once the elimination rounds begin, the odds disparity will tighten a bit, but in many cases, you'll need to bet on the spread or total goals line to find real value. That's why this bet $5, get $150 guaranteed bonus offer is especially enticing. You'll get $150 in bonus bets by betting on the U.S. to win no matter what.

If you'd rather bet on another market, that's fine as well. DraftKings has odds available for Alex Morgan to score the first goal of the game (+210), Megan Rapinoe to score the last goal of the game (+300) and Crystal Dunn to record a goal or an assist (-225). Win or lose, your $5 wager on any market will earn you a 30x return.

Sign Up for This DraftKings Promo Code Offer

Players who want to bet $5, get $150 can do so by signing up with DraftKings Sportsbook. You pick up a 30x return win or lose by completing the steps below:

DraftKings Promo CodeBet $5, Get $150 Win or Lose for Any Women's World Cup Game
Sign-Up Process
  1. Register for an account to apply our DraftKings promo code
  2. Enter the necessary personal information to confirm your identity, such as your name, address and date of birth
  3. Input your email address and create a new password for your account
  4. Select any of the available deposit methods, including online banking, a credit/debit card or PayPal
  5. Make a $5+ initial deposit
  6. Wager $5+ on any Women's World Cup betting market
States with DraftKings SportsbookAZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, LA, MA, MD, MI, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV
Bonus Last VerifiedJuly 21, 2023

It doesn't matter how you first bet settles. DraftKings Sportsbook will add $150 in guaranteed bonus bets to your account win or lose. Plus, if your first bet wins, you'll get back your initial wager along with a profit.

USA Profit Boost and Stepped Up Parlay

DraftKings also has a pair of promos available to all bettors in the promos section of the app. The first is a 50% profit boost, which includes a token that you can apply on any USA bet. There's also the World Cup stepped up parlay, which gives bettors the chance to secure a profit boost token of up to 100% when you place a WC parlay consisting of at least three legs.

Sign up for this DraftKings promo code offer will give you the chance to bet $5, get $150 in guaranteed bonus bets.

Newsweek may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up through the links in this article. See the sportsbook operator's terms and conditions for important details. Sports betting operators have no influence over newsroom coverage. If you or a loved one has a gambling problem call the National Council on Problem Gambling 24/7 at 1-800-GAMBLER. Must be 21 or older to gamble.

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC