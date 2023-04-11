DraftKings Promo for Hawks vs. Heat Scores $150 Bonus Bets

This DraftKings promo for the Hawks vs. Heat game gives players the opportunity to bet $5, win $150 if your team wins.

Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting commercial content to Newsweek, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and premier sportsbook offers to help sports fans get in on the action. Please wager responsibly.

The Hawks and Heat are gearing up for the play-in tournament tonight, but there is still time to grab the latest DraftKings promo before the game by signing up for an account. Let's take a closer look at how basketball fans can get in on the action.

DraftKings Sportsbook BET $5, WIN $150! BONUS BETS CLAIM OFFER STATES: AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, LA, MA, MD, MI, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV. 21 and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler. 21 . Physically present in MA. Eligibility restrictions apply. Valid 1 per new customer. First-time depositors only who have not already redeemed $200 in bonus bets via OH or MA prelaunch offer. Min. $5 deposit. Min $5 bet. $200 issued as bonus bets that expire 7 days (168 hours) after being awarded. See terms at http://draftkings.com/ma.

New players who activate this DraftKings promo for Hawks vs. Heat can unlock a 30-1 odds boost. Sign up and bet $5 on either team's moneyline to win $150 in bonus bets.

The recent addition of the play-in tournament brings a new element to the NBA playoff race. The Hawks and Heat will square off with a chance at the No. 7 seed on the line. It's Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo vs. Trae Young and Dejounte Murray. This DraftKings promo can give bettors a head start on the first play-in tournament game of the week.

Sign up with this DraftKings promo and bet $5 on the Hawks or Heat in the play-in tonight to win $150 in bonus bets.

DraftKings Promo: Win $150 On Hawks vs. Heat Tonight

This DraftKings Sportsbook promo provides bettors with a simple option. Boost the moneyline odds on either team with this promotion. All it takes is a $5 wager on either team for a chance at $150 in bonus bets.

Miami is favored in this matchup, but both teams see a sizable boost with this offer. DraftKings Sportsbook lists the Heat at -200 on the moneyline. In order to net a profit of $150, existing users would need to wager $300 on Miami.

Remember, new players who claim this DraftKings promo can get a $150 payout in bonus bets on a $5 wager. Of course, picking a winner is half the battle, but it's hard to argue with the value of this promotion.

Hawks vs. Heat Play-In Matchup

The Hawks and Heat had disappointing regular seasons. Both teams have had a trip to the Eastern Conference Finals in the last two seasons. Despite that, this Hawks-Heat matchup contains a ton of star power.

Jimmy Butler has a chance to make his fifth All-NBA team. Meanwhile, Bam Adebayo is one of the best defenders in the NBA and plays a versatile, unselfish game on the offensive end. And don't forget about Tyler Herro. He's capable of putting up a ton of points against anyone.

On the other side of this matchup is the dynamic backcourt of Trae Young and Dejounte Murray. The pairing combined to average 46.7 points and 16.3 assists per game. The winner will clinch a playoff berth and a seven-game series against the Boston Celtics.

How to Claim This DraftKings Promo

New players can sign up and claim this DraftKings promo in a handful of simple steps:

Begin the sign-up process

Create a new account and make a cash deposit of $5 or more through any of the available payment methods

Download the easy-to-use DraftKings mobile app via the App Store or Google Play Store

Place a $5 wager on either team's moneyline for the chance to win $150 in bonus bets

This promo is currently available in select states, such as Arizona, Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Maryland, Michigan, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Virginia, West Virginia and Wyoming.

Sign up with this DraftKings promo and bet $5 on the Hawks or Heat in the play-in tonight to win $150 in bonus bets.

DraftKings Sportsbook BET $5, WIN $150! BONUS BETS CLAIM OFFER STATES: AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, LA, MA, MD, MI, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV. 21 and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler. 21 . Physically present in MA. Eligibility restrictions apply. Valid 1 per new customer. First-time depositors only who have not already redeemed $200 in bonus bets via OH or MA prelaunch offer. Min. $5 deposit. Min $5 bet. $200 issued as bonus bets that expire 7 days (168 hours) after being awarded. See terms at http://draftkings.com/ma.

Newsweek may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up through the links in this article. See the sportsbook operator's terms and conditions for important details. Sports betting operators have no influence over newsroom coverage. If you or a loved one has a gambling problem call the National Council on Problem Gambling 24/7 at 1-800-GAMBLER. Must be 21 or older to gamble.