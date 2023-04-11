Sports

DraftKings Promo for Hawks vs. Heat Scores $150 Bonus Bets

By
DraftKings promo
This DraftKings promo for the Hawks vs. Heat game gives players the opportunity to bet $5, win $150 if your team wins. Craig Dudek, XLMedia
Sports Sports betting NBA DraftKings

Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting commercial content to Newsweek, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and premier sportsbook offers to help sports fans get in on the action. Please wager responsibly.

The Hawks and Heat are gearing up for the play-in tournament tonight, but there is still time to grab the latest DraftKings promo before the game by signing up for an account. Let's take a closer look at how basketball fans can get in on the action.

DraftKings Sportsbook BET $5, WIN $150! BONUS BETS
STATES: AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, LA, MA, MD, MI, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV. 21 and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler. 21 . Physically present in MA. Eligibility restrictions apply. Valid 1 per new customer. First-time depositors only who have not already redeemed $200 in bonus bets via OH or MA prelaunch offer. Min. $5 deposit. Min $5 bet. $200 issued as bonus bets that expire 7 days (168 hours) after being awarded. See terms at http://draftkings.com/ma.

New players who activate this DraftKings promo for Hawks vs. Heat can unlock a 30-1 odds boost. Sign up and bet $5 on either team's moneyline to win $150 in bonus bets.

The recent addition of the play-in tournament brings a new element to the NBA playoff race. The Hawks and Heat will square off with a chance at the No. 7 seed on the line. It's Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo vs. Trae Young and Dejounte Murray. This DraftKings promo can give bettors a head start on the first play-in tournament game of the week.

Sign up with this DraftKings promo and bet $5 on the Hawks or Heat in the play-in tonight to win $150 in bonus bets.

DraftKings Promo: Win $150 On Hawks vs. Heat Tonight

This DraftKings Sportsbook promo provides bettors with a simple option. Boost the moneyline odds on either team with this promotion. All it takes is a $5 wager on either team for a chance at $150 in bonus bets.

Miami is favored in this matchup, but both teams see a sizable boost with this offer. DraftKings Sportsbook lists the Heat at -200 on the moneyline. In order to net a profit of $150, existing users would need to wager $300 on Miami.

Remember, new players who claim this DraftKings promo can get a $150 payout in bonus bets on a $5 wager. Of course, picking a winner is half the battle, but it's hard to argue with the value of this promotion.

Hawks vs. Heat Play-In Matchup

The Hawks and Heat had disappointing regular seasons. Both teams have had a trip to the Eastern Conference Finals in the last two seasons. Despite that, this Hawks-Heat matchup contains a ton of star power.

Jimmy Butler has a chance to make his fifth All-NBA team. Meanwhile, Bam Adebayo is one of the best defenders in the NBA and plays a versatile, unselfish game on the offensive end. And don't forget about Tyler Herro. He's capable of putting up a ton of points against anyone.

On the other side of this matchup is the dynamic backcourt of Trae Young and Dejounte Murray. The pairing combined to average 46.7 points and 16.3 assists per game. The winner will clinch a playoff berth and a seven-game series against the Boston Celtics.

How to Claim This DraftKings Promo

New players can sign up and claim this DraftKings promo in a handful of simple steps:

  • Begin the sign-up process without needing to input a promo code
  • Create a new account and make a cash deposit of $5 or more through any of the available payment methods
  • Download the easy-to-use DraftKings mobile app via the App Store or Google Play Store
  • Place a $5 wager on either team's moneyline for the chance to win $150 in bonus bets

This promo is currently available in select states, such as Arizona, Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Maryland, Michigan, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Virginia, West Virginia and Wyoming.

Sign up with this DraftKings promo and bet $5 on the Hawks or Heat in the play-in tonight to win $150 in bonus bets.

DraftKings Sportsbook BET $5, WIN $150! BONUS BETS
STATES: AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, LA, MA, MD, MI, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV. 21 and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler. 21 . Physically present in MA. Eligibility restrictions apply. Valid 1 per new customer. First-time depositors only who have not already redeemed $200 in bonus bets via OH or MA prelaunch offer. Min. $5 deposit. Min $5 bet. $200 issued as bonus bets that expire 7 days (168 hours) after being awarded. See terms at http://draftkings.com/ma.

Newsweek may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up through the links in this article. See the sportsbook operator's terms and conditions for important details. Sports betting operators have no influence over newsroom coverage. If you or a loved one has a gambling problem call the National Council on Problem Gambling 24/7 at 1-800-GAMBLER. Must be 21 or older to gamble.

Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

Editor's pick

Premium Subscription
 Digital + Monthly (Ad Free Trial)
Newsweek cover
  • Newsweek magazine delivered to your door
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
Newsweek cover
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Podcasts
Vantage
Trending
Joe Biden
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
Vladimir Putin
China
Iran
Israel
Subscriptions
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Podcasts
Vantage
Joe Biden Russia-Ukraine War Donald Trump Vladimir Putin China Iran Israel
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
Newsweek magazine cover

April 14
2023 Issue
In The Magazine
April 14
2023 Issue
Newsletters in your inbox  See all
The Bulletin (Mondays to Saturdays)
See Sample
The Debate (Tuesdays)
The Cover (Wednesdays)
See Sample
For The Culture (Tuesdays and Thursdays)
See Sample
The Frontlines (Thursdays)
See Sample
Infinite Scroll (Tuesdays)
See Sample
The Josh Hammer Report (Wednesdays)
See Sample
You can unsubscribe at any time.
By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
Company
About Us
Masthead
Diversity
Announcements
Archive
Policies and Standards
Mission Statement
Leadership
Newsletters
Editions:
U.S. Edition
日本
Polska
România
Contact
Advertise
Careers
Contact Us
Corrections
Terms of Use
Cookie Policy
Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms & Conditions
Terms of Sale
© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC