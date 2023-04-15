DraftKings Promo: Win $150 on $5 Celtics-Hawks Bet

The newest DraftKings promo offers new customers $150 in bonus bets if they win their $5 Celtics money line bet after registration.

Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting commercial content to Newsweek, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and premier sportsbook offers to help sports fans get in on the action. Please wager responsibly.

Before the Boston Celtics host the Atlanta Hawks in the first round of the Eastern Conference Playoffs, new customers who take advantage of the latest DraftKings promo will earn a shot to secure $150 in bonus bets.

DraftKings Sportsbook BET $5, WIN $150! BONUS BETS CLAIM OFFER STATES: AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, LA, MA, MD, MI, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV. 21 and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler. 21 . Physically present in MA. Eligibility restrictions apply. Valid 1 per new customer. First-time depositors only who have not already redeemed $200 in bonus bets via OH or MA prelaunch offer. Min. $5 deposit. Min $5 bet. $200 issued as bonus bets that expire 7 days (168 hours) after being awarded. See terms at http://draftkings.com/ma.

Any prospective player who wagers $5 on the Celtics to win Game 1 will receive $150 in bonus bets and extra cash profit if Boston wins.

The Celtics, who finished 57-25 in the regular season, have the second-highest odds to win the NBA Finals at +310. However, they must first go through a Hawks team that upset the Heat in Tuesday's Play-In game to clinch the seven-seed. With DraftKings, new bettors need a measly $5 wager on Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown and the Celtics to win Saturday's series opener in Boston. If the Green and White are victorious, the player will enjoy the rest of the playoffs with $150 in bonus bets and cash winnings.

Utilize the newest DraftKings promo and dive into Celtics-Hawks with a "Bet $5, Win $150" promotion by signing up for an account.

DraftKings Promo Activates 30-to-1 Odds On Celtics

It's no surprise that Boston, the two-seed in the Eastern Conference, is a significant favorite to win Game 1 and the entire first-round series against Atlanta. DraftKings has Tatum and the Celtics at -390 on the money line, while Trae Young and the Hawks are +320 underdogs.

Typically, wagering $5 on odds like -390 would return very little profit ($1.28, to be exact). But that's what makes DraftKings' "Bet $5, Win $150" an exceptional welcome offer. When new users register before tip-off and apply a $5 money line bet on Boston, a victory for the favorites will lead to $150 in bonus bets regardless of the original odds.

DraftKings gives users the option to wager more than $5. Some bettors might consider a larger buy-in since a victory returns cash winnings. But all DK requires for its no-brainer promotion is a $5 qualifying wager on the Celtics winning Game 1.

DraftKings Promo Instructions

Before the Celtics host the Hawks on Saturday afternoon, new users in select states can claim the incredible "Bet $5, Win $150" welcome offer. Read below to learn how to add $150 in bonus bets this weekend:

Open the DraftKings promo registration page and sign up for an account

Fill out all required information, including name and birthday

Fund your sportsbook account with a cash deposit

Place at least $5 on the Celtics' money line. Bettors can also bet on the Hawks' ML to qualify for the "Bet $5, Win $150" promotion

Earn $150 in bonus bets (plus cash profit) if your team wins

NBA No-Sweat SGP Promotion for Celtics-Hawks

A same-game parlay is usually a risky proposition for any bettor. But throughout the NBA Playoffs, an SGP for a matchup like Celtics-Hawks is on the house.

Opt into DraftKings' "NBA No-Sweat SGP" promotion after placing your first $5+ money line bet. Build any 3+ leg SGP or SGP+ on Celtics-Hawks or another playoff game and DK will refund a loss with a bonus bet worth up to $10.

For example, a qualifying SGP might include Celtics -9.5, Jayson Tatum over 29.5 points and Al Horford over 4.5 rebounds. A $10 stake at +330 odds would pay $33 in cash after a win, but a loss returns the $10 as a bonus bet and gives you another chance to score a considerable cash profit.

Qualify for the latest "Bet $5, Win $150" DraftKings promo and win $150 in bonus bets if the Celtics win Game 1 versus the Hawks by registering for a new account.

Newsweek may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up through the links in this article. See the sportsbook operator's terms and conditions for important details. Sports betting operators have no influence over newsroom coverage. If you or a loved one has a gambling problem call the National Council on Problem Gambling 24/7 at 1-800-GAMBLER. Must be 21 or older to gamble.