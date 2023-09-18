The latest DraftKings Sportsbook promo unlocks $350 in total bonuses for new players who wager on the NFL.

Two matchups are set for Monday night and you can activate a new DraftKings Sportsbook promo to earn $350 in total bonuses. If you sign up with DraftKings Sportsbook, you will turn a $5 wager into a $200 guaranteed return in bonus bets, as well as another $150 in no-sweat bets.

DraftKings Sportsbook BET $5, GET $200! BONUS BETS CLAIM OFFER STATES: AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, LA, MA, MD, MI, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV. 21 and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler. 21 . Physically present in MA. Eligibility restrictions apply. Valid 1 per new customer. First-time depositors only who have not already redeemed $200 in bonus bets via OH or MA prelaunch offer. Min. $5 deposit. Min $5 bet. $200 issued as bonus bets that expire 7 days (168 hours) after being awarded. See terms at http://draftkings.com/ma.

This new DraftKings Sportsbook promo will earn you one of the largest guaranteed returns in the industry. All it takes is a $5+ wager on either Monday Night Football matchup to walk away with $350 in bonuses.

The first game to kick off tonight is an NFC South clash between the New Orleans Saints and the Carolina Panthers. An hour later, the Pittsburgh Steelers will face NFC North rival, the Cleveland Browns. If you bet $5+ on either game, you'll earn a 70x return on your wager win or lose.

Register for this DraftKings Sportsbook promo to bet $5, get $200 in bonus bets and another $150 in no-sweat bets with a wager on Monday Night Football.

DraftKings Sportsbook Promo: Bet NFL for $350 in Total Bonuses

The most important thing to note about this offer is the fact that it can be applied to any betting market in either of tonight's games. You could just as easily wager $5 on the Panthers to cover the spread as you could on the Browns to win on the road.

Player props are also available. As such, you could earn a bigger potential cash profit by taking Kenny Pickett to throw for over 325 yards as you could on the Steelers to win outright. Regardless of whether or not your bet wins, you will lock-in $200 in bonus bets. The no-sweat bets will be eligible for other games.

Sign Up for This DraftKings Sportsbook Promo

Bettors who want to take advantage of this DraftKings Sportsbook promo will need to sign up for an account. Complete the steps outlined below to earn $350 in bonuses with a $5+ wager on MNF:

DraftKings Sportsbook Promo Bet $5, Get $200 Guaranteed Bonus + $150 No-Sweat Bets for MNF Sign-Up Process Register for a new account Enter the necessary personal information to confirm your identity, including your name, phone number, address and date of birth Input your email address Create a new password for your account Select any of the available deposit methods, such as online banking or PayPal Deposit $5+ into your account Bet $5+ on a betting market in the MNF game of your choice States with DraftKings Sportsbook AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, LA, MA, MD, MI, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV Bonus Last Verified September 18, 2023

If your first bet wins, you'll get it back along with a cash profit. No matter what, you'll earn $200 in guaranteed bonus bets and $150 in no-sweat bets.

MNF Offers

There are a ton of in-app promos for Monday Night Football. You could get a 50% profit boost to apply to an eligible wager with the MNF profit boost promo. The NFL Week 2 no-sweat bet remains in place, which will back your qualifying wager with a bonus bet that will convey if your bet loses.

The Monday Night Football up 10 early win promo is probably the best of the bunch. With this offer, you will win your money line bet early, even if your team loses, as long as your team takes a 10+ lead at some point in the game.

Sign up for this DraftKings Sportsbook promo to bet $5, get $350 in total bonuses.

