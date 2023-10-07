DraftKings Sportsbook Promo Code for College Football Unlocks $200 Bonus

DraftKings Sportsbook promo code
The latest DraftKings Sportsbook promo code for college football unlocks a $200 guaranteed bonus with a $5+ wager on any game. Craig Dudek, XLMedia
By
Writer

Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting commercial content to Newsweek, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and premier sportsbook offers to help sports fans get in on the action. Please wager responsibly.

Saturday's college football slate presents a great opportunity for new bettors to sign up for the latest DraftKings promo code offer to grab a $200 guaranteed bonus. If you register with DraftKings, your first $5 wager will earn you a 40x return.

DraftKings Sportsbook BET $5, GET $200! BONUS BETS
STATES: AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, LA, MA, MD, MI, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV. 21 and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler. 21 . Physically present in MA. Eligibility restrictions apply. Valid 1 per new customer. First-time depositors only who have not already redeemed $200 in bonus bets via OH or MA prelaunch offer. Min. $5 deposit. Min $5 bet. $200 issued as bonus bets that expire 7 days (168 hours) after being awarded. See terms at http://draftkings.com/ma.

In order to secure $200 worth of bonus bets with a $5 wager, you'll need to sign up with DraftKings Sportsbook ahead of today's college football action. You won't, however, need to enter a DraftKings Sportsbook promo code, because our links will unlock the offer instantly.

One of the day's most intriguing matchups is set for the early afternoon window, as No. 3 Texas plays host to No. 12 Oklahoma. A pair of games featuring two Top-25 teams going head to head will take place in prime time as No. 20 Kentucky faces No. 1 Georgia, while No. 25 Louisville plays host to No. 10 Notre Dame.

Bet $5, get $200 in bonus bets no matter what when you register for this DraftKings Sportsbook promo code offer.

DraftKings Sportsbook Promo Code for College Football Unlocks $200 Bonus

The simple way to look at this offer is that your first $5 cash wager will earn you $200 in bonus bets win or lose. This promo is the perfect example of a no-brainer, because you'll walk away with the bonus bets no matter what.

You can bet on Alabama to win on the road against Texas A&M or take Arkansas to cover the spread against Ole Miss. No matter how your first bet settles, you'll earn $200 in bonus bets. This will convey as eight $25 bonus bets, allowing you to wager on up to eight different games across multiple sports leagues.

Register for DraftKings Sportsbook Promo Code Offer

Any new player who wants to register with DraftKings Sportsbook will need to complete the following steps:

DraftKings Sportsbook Promo CodeBet $5, Get $200 Win or Lose for Any College Football Game
Sign-Up Process
  1. Register for a new account to activate this DraftKings promo code offer
  2. Set up an account by providing your name, address, phone number and date of birth to confirm your identity
  3. Input an email address and create a new password for your account
  4. Accept a geolocation verification request
  5. Choose one of the available deposit methods, such as online banking or PayPal
  6. Make a $5+ initial deposit
  7. Place a $5+ wager on a betting market in the CFB game of your choice
States with DraftKings SportsbookAZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV
Bonus Last VerifiedOctober 7, 2023

It's important to note that the eight $25 bonus bets will hit your account when your first bet processes. Win or lose, you'll have $200 worth of bonus bets that are eligible for use on college football, NFL and MLB Playoffs games.

Daily No-Sweat Same-Game Parlay

New bettors who sign up with DraftKings Sportsbook will also be eligible for the daily all-sport no-sweat same-game parlay promo. With this offer, your qualifying SGP or SGPx wager will either earn you a cash profit with a win or a second chance in bonus bets with a loss.

Sign up with our DraftKings Sportsbook promo code to bet $5, get $200 in guaranteed bonus bets when you wager on any college football game.

DraftKings Sportsbook BET $5, GET $200! BONUS BETS
STATES: AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, LA, MA, MD, MI, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV. 21 and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler. 21 . Physically present in MA. Eligibility restrictions apply. Valid 1 per new customer. First-time depositors only who have not already redeemed $200 in bonus bets via OH or MA prelaunch offer. Min. $5 deposit. Min $5 bet. $200 issued as bonus bets that expire 7 days (168 hours) after being awarded. See terms at http://draftkings.com/ma.

Newsweek may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up through the links in this article. See the sportsbook operator's terms and conditions for important details. Sports betting operators have no influence over newsroom coverage. If you or a loved one has a gambling problem call the National Council on Problem Gambling 24/7 at 1-800-GAMBLER. Must be 21 or older to gamble.

Uncommon Knowledge

Newsweek is committed to challenging conventional wisdom and finding connections in the search for common ground.

Newsweek is committed to challenging conventional wisdom and finding connections in the search for common ground.

About the writer


Russ Joy is a commercial editor for XLMedia PLC, co-host of Snow The Goalie: A Flyers Podcast and It's Just Wrestling Podcast, and a Philadelphia Flyers writer for CrossingBroad.com. A graduate of West Chester University of PA and California University of PA, Russ is also a husband and father of four. Follow him on Twitter: @JoyOnBroad Email: russell.joy@xlmedia.com

Request Reprint & Licensing Submit Correction View Editorial Guidelines
Premium Subscription
 Digital + Monthly (Ad Free Trial)
Newsweek cover
  • Newsweek magazine delivered to your door
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
Newsweek cover
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now

Top stories

U.S.
World
Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Better Planet
Beauty & Fashion
Business
Education
Fact Check
Mightier
My Turn
Tech
Sports
Podcasts
Newsletters
Unconventional
Vantage
Trending
Vladimir Putin
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
Subscriptions
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
U.S.
World
Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Better Planet
Beauty & Fashion
Business
Education
Fact Check
Mightier
My Turn
Tech
Sports
Podcasts
Newsletters
Unconventional
Vantage
Vladimir Putin Russia-Ukraine War Donald Trump
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
Newsweek magazine cover

October 13
2023 Issue
In The Magazine
October 13
2023 Issue
Newsletters in your inbox  See all
The Bulletin (Mondays to Saturdays)
See Sample
The Cover (Wednesdays)
See Sample
The Josh Hammer Report (Wednesdays)
See Sample
The Frontlines (Thursdays)
See Sample
For The Culture (Tuesdays and Thursdays)
See Sample
Infinite Scroll (Tuesdays)
See Sample
Pawsitively (Mondays to Fridays)
See Sample
Better Planet (Mondays)
The Debate (Tuesdays)
Mightier (Coming soon)
You can unsubscribe at any time.
By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
Company
About Us
Masthead
Diversity
Announcements
Archive
Policies and Standards
Mission Statement
Leadership
Newsletters
Press Center
Editions:
U.S. Edition
日本
Polska
România
Contact
Advertise
Careers
Contact Us
Corrections
Terms of Use
Cookie Policy
Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms & Conditions
Terms of Sale

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC