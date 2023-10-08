DraftKings Sportsbook Promo Code: Grab $200 Sunday Bonus for NFL Week 5

The newest DraftKings Sportsbook promo code activates a $200 Sunday bonus for any NFL Week 5 game win or lose. Craig Dudek, XLMedia
Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting commercial content to Newsweek, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and premier sportsbook offers to help sports fans get in on the action. Please wager responsibly.

A huge Sunday of NFL Week 5 action kicks off early with a game in London and you can sign up for a new DraftKings Sportsbook promo code offer for a three-figure bonus. Signing up with DraftKings Sportsbook will earn you a $200 guaranteed bonus with a $5+ wager on any matchup today.

STATES: AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, LA, MA, MD, MI, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV. 21 and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler. 21 . Physically present in MA. Eligibility restrictions apply. Valid 1 per new customer. First-time depositors only who have not already redeemed $200 in bonus bets via OH or MA prelaunch offer. Min. $5 deposit. Min $5 bet. $200 issued as bonus bets that expire 7 days (168 hours) after being awarded. See terms at http://draftkings.com/ma.

This new DraftKings Sportsbook promo code offer comes with a $200 bonus win or lose. You'll also gain access to an NFL no-sweat same-game parlay promo for today's action.

Things will kick off at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, England at 9:33 AM ET. Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills will "host" Trevor Lawrence and the Jacksonville Jaguars. Buffalo is a 5.5-point favorite in this one. Whether you want to wager $5+ on this game or another one today, you'll earn $200 in bonus bets win or lose.

Register for this DraftKings Sportsbook promo code offer to secure $200 in guaranteed bonus bets with a $5+ wager on NFL Sunday.

DraftKings Sportsbook Promo Code: Grab $200 Sunday Bonus for NFL Week 5

The early afternoon window features a pair of lopsided matchups as the Miami Dolphins (-12.5) and Detroit Lions (-9.5) are massive favorites at home against the New York Giants and Carolina Panthers, respective. Elsewhere, Jonathan Taylor is expected to suit up for the Indianapolis Colts fresh off signing a three-year, $42m deal.

DraftKings Sportsbook's new user offer is a true no-brainer for prospective bettors. That's because the $200 bonus will convey regardless of how your first cash wager settles. You could bet on the Bills to cover the spread or the Giants to pull off an upset. You could even bet on a player prop like Lamar Jackson to find the end zone. No matter how the bet settles, you'll earn a 40x return win or lose.

Snag $200 Bonus Without Needing a DraftKings Sportsbook Promo Code

The good news for you is that registering for an account with DraftKings Sportsbook is super simple. You won't even need to enter a promo code if you sign up through our links.

DraftKings Promo CodeBet $5, Get $200 Guaranteed Bonus for Any NFL Week 5 Game
Sign-Up Process
  1. Sign up for a new account to unlock this DraftKings promo code offer
  2. Enter the necessary information to confirm your identity, including your full name, phone number, address and date of birth
  3. Input your email address
  4. Create a password for your account
  5. Select one of the available deposit methods, such as online banking or PayPal
  6. Deposit $5+ into your account
  7. Bet $5+ on any market in the NFL Sunday game of your choice
States with DraftKings SportsbookAZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV
Bonus Last VerifiedOctober 8, 2023

DraftKings Sportsbook will add eight $25 bonus bets to your account win or lose. You'll be able to use the bonus bets on other NFL matchups and more.

Daily No-Sweat Same-Game Parlay Promo

All DraftKings Sportsbook users can also take advantage of a daily same-game parlay promo. As part of this offer, your qualifying same-game parlay or SGPx bet will either earn you a cash wager with a win or bonus bets with a loss. Those bonus bets would be eligible for other NFL and MLB games.

Sign up for this DraftKings Sportsbook promo code offer to bet $5, get $200 in guaranteed bonus bets for Sunday's NFL Week 5 games.

Newsweek may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up through the links in this article. See the sportsbook operator's terms and conditions for important details. Sports betting operators have no influence over newsroom coverage. If you or a loved one has a gambling problem call the National Council on Problem Gambling 24/7 at 1-800-GAMBLER. Must be 21 or older to gamble.

About the writer


Russ Joy is a commercial editor for XLMedia PLC, co-host of Snow The Goalie: A Flyers Podcast and It's Just Wrestling Podcast, and a Philadelphia Flyers writer for CrossingBroad.com. A graduate of West Chester University of PA and California University of PA, Russ is also a husband and father of four. Follow him on Twitter: @JoyOnBroad Email: russell.joy@xlmedia.com

