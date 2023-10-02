DraftKings Sportsbook Promo Code for MNF: Secure $200 Bonus Win or Lose

This DraftKings Sportsbook promo code for MNF offers a bet $5, get $200 bonus promo that will convey win or lose. Craig Dudek, XLMedia
Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting commercial content to Newsweek, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and premier sportsbook offers to help sports fans get in on the action. Please wager responsibly.

Monday Night Football is about to kick off and you can turn a $5 wager on the game into $200 in bonus bets win or lose with our DraftKings Sportsbook promo code offer. Simply sign up with DraftKings Sportsbook and wager $5+ on any market to earn a 40x return on your bet no matter what.

DraftKings Sportsbook BET $5, GET $200! BONUS BETS
STATES: AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, LA, MA, MD, MI, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV. 21 and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler. 21 . Physically present in MA. Eligibility restrictions apply. Valid 1 per new customer. First-time depositors only who have not already redeemed $200 in bonus bets via OH or MA prelaunch offer. Min. $5 deposit. Min $5 bet. $200 issued as bonus bets that expire 7 days (168 hours) after being awarded. See terms at http://draftkings.com/ma.

Any prospective bettor who wants to lock-in $200 in bonus bets can do so by signing up for this DraftKings Sportsbook promo code offer and wagering $5+ on the Seahawks-Giants matchup. No matter how your MNF bet settles, you'll earn the bonus bets.

Geno Smith and the Seattle Seahawks are coming off a 37-27 win at home against the Carolina Panthers. Smith was solid in the win, completing 23 of 36 pass attempts for 296 yards and 1 TD. A win tonight would get Seattle to within a game of the undefeated San Francisco 49ers. The New York Giants trail an undefeated division leader of their own, the Philadelphia Eagles, in the NFC East.

Register for this DraftKings Sportsbook promo code offer to bet $5 on MNF, get $200 in bonus bets win or lose.

DraftKings Sportsbook Promo Code for MNF: Secure $200 Bonus Win or Lose

The Seahawks are 2.5-point favorites despite being the road team in this one. At -148 odds on the money line, it would normally take a $296 wager on Seattle to make a $200 profit. However, DraftKings Sportsbook's new user offer will give you the same return win or lose with a $5+ wager on the game.

If you don't want to wager on either team to win, that's fine. You can wager $5 on Daniel Jones to score the final TD of the game at +800 odds or get Darius Slayton to score a TD at any point in the game at +285 odds. If your bet wins, DraftKings will return your wager and a cash profit, as well as the $200 in bonus bets. Even if your bet loses, you'll get the $200 bonus bet return.

How to Sign Up for This DraftKings Sportsbook Promo Code Offer

In order to secure $200 in guaranteed bonus bets from DraftKings Sportsbook, you'll need to register for an account. If you follow the steps below, signing up should only take a couple of minutes:

DraftKings Promo CodeBet $5, Get $200 Win or Lose for Monday Night Football
Sign-Up Process
  1. Register for an account to activate this DraftKings promo code offer
  2. Enter the required personal information to confirm your identity, including your name, address, phone number and date of birth
  3. Input your email address
  4. Create a new password for your account
  5. Choose one of the available deposit methods, such as online banking, PayPal or a debit card
  6. Make a $5+ first deposit
  7. Wager $5+ on any MNF betting market
States with DraftKings SportsbookAZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV
Bonus Last VerifiedOctober 2, 2023

DraftKings will credit your account with eight $25 bonus bets ($200 total) win or lose. You can also earn a cash profit if your wager settles as a win.

More MNF Offers

All DraftKings Sportsbook players can take advantage of some incredible in-app promos. The first is the MNF Up 10 Early Win promo. With this offer, you'll need to opt-in and wager on either team to win the game. If your team goes up by $10+ points at any time in the game, you'll earn an early payout of your money line bet. Your team could even lose the game, but you'd still earn the win.

There's also a 50% same-game parlay profit boost for tonight's Monday Night Football matchup. You could also lock-in an NFL Week 4 no-sweat bet token to use on a qualifying market in tonight's game.

Sign up for this DraftKings Sportsbook promo code offer to bet $5, get $200 in guaranteed bonus bets with a MNF bet.

Newsweek may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up through the links in this article. See the sportsbook operator's terms and conditions for important details. Sports betting operators have no influence over newsroom coverage. If you or a loved one has a gambling problem call the National Council on Problem Gambling 24/7 at 1-800-GAMBLER. Must be 21 or older to gamble.

Newsweek is committed to challenging conventional wisdom and finding connections in the search for common ground.

Russ Joy is a commercial editor for XLMedia PLC, co-host of Snow The Goalie: A Flyers Podcast and It's Just Wrestling Podcast, and a Philadelphia Flyers writer for CrossingBroad.com. A graduate of West Chester University of PA and California University of PA, Russ is also a husband and father of four. Follow him on Twitter: @JoyOnBroad Email: russell.joy@xlmedia.com

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC