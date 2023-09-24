Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting commercial content to Newsweek, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and premier sportsbook offers to help sports fans get in on the action. Please wager responsibly.

Football fans are in for a couple of huge days and there's a DraftKings Sportsbook promo code offer for NFL Week 3 that will allow you to secure a huge bonus. Registering with DraftKings Sportsbook will earn you $200 in bonus bets win or lose with a $5+ wager.

DraftKings Sportsbook BET $5, GET $200! BONUS BETS CLAIM OFFER STATES: AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, LA, MA, MD, MI, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV. 21 and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler. 21 . Physically present in MA. Eligibility restrictions apply. Valid 1 per new customer. First-time depositors only who have not already redeemed $200 in bonus bets via OH or MA prelaunch offer. Min. $5 deposit. Min $5 bet. $200 issued as bonus bets that expire 7 days (168 hours) after being awarded. See terms at http://draftkings.com/ma.

This DraftKings Sportsbook promo code offer for NFL Week 3 is one of the top new user promos available in legal online sports betting. All it takes is a $5+ bet on any game to earn $200 in bonus bets no matter what.

The mantra of "any given Sunday" is what gives fan bases the optimism that their teams can accomplish the unlikely. Plenty of fans will remind themselves of that expression on Sunday and Monday, as heavy underdogs and teams in close games alike will look to pull off a win. Regardless of whether your team win or loses, you'll secure $200 in bonus bets.

Register for this DraftKings Sportsbook promo code offer to bet $5, get $200 in bonus bets and $150 in no-sweat bets.

DraftKings Sportsbook Promo Code for NFL Week 3: $350 Sunday, MNF Bonuses

DraftKings Sportsbook's offer of up to $350 in bonuses comes in multiple parts. Wagering $5 on any betting market in the NFL Week 3 game of your choice will earn you $200 in bonus bets no matter what. You could, for example, wager $5 on the Chicago Bears to cover the spread or the Las Vegas Raiders to walk away with a win. You could even wager $5 on Justin Herbert to throw for 400+ yards this Sunday or Jalen Hurts to rush for a TD on Monday Night Football. Win or lose, you'll receive $200 in bonus bets.

The remaining parts of the offer are no-sweat bets. You'll earn a no-sweat bet that will be eligible for any of Sunday's games, while another is for Monday Night Football.

Register for This DraftKings Sportsbook Promo

It'll only take a few minutes to get in on the action with DraftKings Sportsbook. Complete the steps below to sign up for a new account:

DraftKings Sportsbook Promo for NFL Week 3 Bet $5, Get $200 Win or Lose for Any NFL Week 3 Game Sign-Up Process Register for an account Enter the required personal information to confirm your identity Input your email address and create a new password for your account Accept a geolocation verification Choose any of the available deposit methods, such as online banking, a credit/debit card or PayPal Make a $5+ first deposit Bet $5+ on any market for NFL Week 3 States with DraftKings Sportsbook AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, LA, MA, MD, MI, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV Bonus Last Verified September 24, 2023

Remember, you will receive eight $25 bonus bets no matter what. You can use them on the same game or up to eight different matchups. Plus, you'll receive $150 in no-sweat bets for NFL Week 3.

Sunday Up 10 Early Win Promo

There are a few in-app promos available for Sunday's NFL action. One of the offers is a Sunday up 10 early win promo. As part of this offer, you'll be able to wager up to $50 on either team to win. If your team takes a 10+ point lead at any point in the game, you will earn an early payout of your money line wager, even if your team loses the game.

Bet $5, get $200 in bonus bets and $150 in no-sweat bets when you sign up for this DraftKings Sportsbook promo for NFL Week 3 games on Sunday and Monday.

DraftKings Sportsbook BET $5, GET $200! BONUS BETS CLAIM OFFER STATES: AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, LA, MA, MD, MI, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV. 21 and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler. 21 . Physically present in MA. Eligibility restrictions apply. Valid 1 per new customer. First-time depositors only who have not already redeemed $200 in bonus bets via OH or MA prelaunch offer. Min. $5 deposit. Min $5 bet. $200 issued as bonus bets that expire 7 days (168 hours) after being awarded. See terms at http://draftkings.com/ma.

Newsweek may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up through the links in this article. See the sportsbook operator's terms and conditions for important details. Sports betting operators have no influence over newsroom coverage. If you or a loved one has a gambling problem call the National Council on Problem Gambling 24/7 at 1-800-GAMBLER. Must be 21 or older to gamble.