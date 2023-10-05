DraftKings Sportsbook Promo Code for NFL Week 5: Bet $5, Get $200 Bonus

This DraftKings Sportsbook promo code for NFL Week 5 will unlock a bet $5, get $200 guaranteed bonus offer for Thursday Night Football. Craig Dudek, XLMedia
Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting commercial content to Newsweek, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and premier sportsbook offers to help sports fans get in on the action. Please wager responsibly.

The Chicago Bears and Washington Commanders will take the field tonight and you can take home a $200 guaranteed bonus with the latest DraftKings Sportsbook promo code offer. Signing up with DraftKings will earn you $200 in bonus bets win or lose when you wager $5 or more on any betting market tonight.

This DraftKings Sportsbook promo code offer comes with one of the strongest guaranteed bonuses in the business. A $5 wager on tonight's Bears-Commanders game will earn you $200 in guaranteed bonus bets.

DraftKings Sportsbook's new user offer is eligible for use on any of tonight's betting markets. If you want to take the Bears to cover the spread or the Commanders to score the game's first TD, you can place a $5 bet on either market and earn $200 in bonus bets win or lose.

Register for this DraftKings Sportsbook promo code offer to bet $5, get $200 in guaranteed bonus bets.

To say this season hasn't gone according to plan for the Chicago Bears would be quite the understatement. The Bears are 0-4 and are coming off an embarrassing loss at home to the previously winless Denver Broncos. On the other side, the Washington Commanders went from 2-0 to 2-2 after dropping back-to-back results against the Buffalo Bills and Philadelphia Eagles.

You can wager $5+ on this game in a variety of ways to earn the $200 bonus. This includes placing a bet on either team to win or cover the spread. You can bet on which team will win each half or even go after a bigger cash profit with a player prop. Taking Justin Fields to throw for 3+ TDs on Thursday night could earn you a sizable profit with a win. Either way, you'll earn $200 in bonus bets for this week's action.

Sign Up Without Entering a DraftKings Sportsbook Promo Code

If you want to activate this bet $5, get $200 offer, you'll have to complete the DraftKings Sportsbook registration process. The good news is you won't have to manually input a promo code, since our links will activate the offer instantly.

Sign-Up Process
  1. Sign up for a new account to unlock our DraftKings Sportsbook promo code offer
  2. Enter the necessary personal information to confirm your identity
  3. Fill in your email address and create a new password for your account
  4. Confirm you're in a state with legal online sports betting
  5. Choose any of the available deposit methods, such as online banking, a credit/debit card or PayPal
  6. Deposit $5 or more into your account
  7. Place a $5+ bet on any TNF market
States with DraftKings SportsbookAZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV
Bonus Last VerifiedOctober 5, 2023

No matter how your first $5+ cash bet settles, DraftKings will add $200 in bonus bets to your account. You'll also receive a cash profit and your bet back if your wager settles as a win.

No-Sweat Same-Game Parlay Every Day

One of the other interesting elements to this new user promo is an ongoing same-game parlay offer. Players who sign up during football season will have the chance to place a qualifying no-sweat same-game parlay on the game of their choice. What's notable about this offer is that if your qualifying bet loses, DraftKings will return bonus bets that you can use on other games.

Sign up for this DraftKings Sportsbook promo code offer to bet $5, get $200 in guaranteed bonus bets.

Newsweek may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up through the links in this article. See the sportsbook operator's terms and conditions for important details. Sports betting operators have no influence over newsroom coverage. If you or a loved one has a gambling problem call the National Council on Problem Gambling 24/7 at 1-800-GAMBLER. Must be 21 or older to gamble.

About the writer


Russ Joy is a commercial editor for XLMedia PLC, co-host of Snow The Goalie: A Flyers Podcast and It's Just Wrestling Podcast, and a Philadelphia Flyers writer for CrossingBroad.com. A graduate of West Chester University of PA and California University of PA, Russ is also a husband and father of four. Follow him on Twitter: @JoyOnBroad Email: russell.joy@xlmedia.com

Vladimir Putin
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC