DraftKings Sportsbook Promo Code: TNF Brings Out $350 in Bonuses

Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting commercial content to Newsweek, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and premier sportsbook offers to help sports fans get in on the action. Please wager responsibly.
New players who get in on the action with this DraftKings Sportsbook promo code offer will have a chance to win multiple bonuses this weekend. With college football and the NFL in full swing, there are tons of options for bettors. Let's see how new players can activate this promo.
Sign up and bet $5 on any game with this DraftKings Sportsbook promo code offer. This will unlock $200 in bonus bets instantly to go along with $150 in no-sweat bet tokens.
While there are tons of NFL and college football games coming up this week, Thursday Night Football is a big one. Bettors who sign up with this offer will have a chance to win big on Lions vs. Packers tonight.
DraftKings Sportsbook is one of the top options out there for football fans this weekend. Signing up with this offer and starting off with $350 in bonuses is an easy way to kick off the weekend. Don't miss out on this exclusive promotion.
Activate this DraftKings Sportsbook promo code offer and bet $5 on any game this weekend to win $350 in bonuses.
DraftKings Sportsbook Promo Code Activates $350 in Bonuses
This DraftKings Sportsbook promo is the key to unlocking this offer. There is no need to input a promo code to qualify for $350 in bonuses.
Remember, all it takes is a $5 wager on any game to win. New users will receive $200 in bonus bets instantly. These are immediately available to use on the NFL, college football, MLB and more.
As for the other $150 in bonuses, new bettors will receive three no-sweat NFL bets worth up to $50 each. Place a cash wager on the NFL and activate a no-sweat token in your betting slip. Anyone who loses on that initial wager will get a refund in bonus bets.
How to Redeem This DraftKings Sportsbook Promo Code
|DraftKings Promo Code
|Bet $5, Get $200 Win or Lose for Any NFL Game
|Sign-Up Process
|States with DraftKings Sportsbook
|AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, LA, MA, MD, MI, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV
|Bonus Last Verified
|September 28, 2023
Betting on NFL Week 4
This $350 bonus is a great way to get started on DraftKings Sportsbook, but there are other ways to bet on the NFL in Week 4. Check out the promos page in the app for offers on profit boosts, no-sweat parlays and other unique offers. Week 4 begins with the Lions and Packers on Thursday Night Football, but there are a ton of other games to bet on this Sunday.
Newsweek may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up through the links in this article. See the sportsbook operator's terms and conditions for important details. Sports betting operators have no influence over newsroom coverage. If you or a loved one has a gambling problem call the National Council on Problem Gambling 24/7 at 1-800-GAMBLER. Must be 21 or older to gamble.
Uncommon Knowledge
Newsweek is committed to challenging conventional wisdom and finding connections in the search for common ground.
About the writer
Russ Joy is a commercial editor for XLMedia PLC, co-host of Snow The Goalie: A Flyers Podcast and It's Just Wrestling Podcast, and a Philadelphia Flyers writer for CrossingBroad.com. A graduate of West Chester University of PA and California University of PA, Russ is also a husband and father of four. Follow him on Twitter: @JoyOnBroad Email: russell.joy@xlmedia.com