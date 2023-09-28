DraftKings Sportsbook Promo Code: TNF Brings Out $350 in Bonuses

DraftKings Sportsbook promo code
Start off with $350 in bonuses by activating the latest DraftKings Sportsbook promo code offer. Craig Dudek, XLMedia
By
Writer

Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting commercial content to Newsweek, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and premier sportsbook offers to help sports fans get in on the action. Please wager responsibly.

New players who get in on the action with this DraftKings Sportsbook promo code offer will have a chance to win multiple bonuses this weekend. With college football and the NFL in full swing, there are tons of options for bettors. Let's see how new players can activate this promo.

Sign up and bet $5 on any game with this DraftKings Sportsbook promo code offer. This will unlock $200 in bonus bets instantly to go along with $150 in no-sweat bet tokens.

While there are tons of NFL and college football games coming up this week, Thursday Night Football is a big one. Bettors who sign up with this offer will have a chance to win big on Lions vs. Packers tonight.

DraftKings Sportsbook is one of the top options out there for football fans this weekend. Signing up with this offer and starting off with $350 in bonuses is an easy way to kick off the weekend. Don't miss out on this exclusive promotion.

Activate this DraftKings Sportsbook promo code offer and bet $5 on any game this weekend to win $350 in bonuses.

DraftKings Sportsbook Promo Code Activates $350 in Bonuses

This DraftKings Sportsbook promo is the key to unlocking this offer. There is no need to input a promo code to qualify for $350 in bonuses.

Remember, all it takes is a $5 wager on any game to win. New users will receive $200 in bonus bets instantly. These are immediately available to use on the NFL, college football, MLB and more.

As for the other $150 in bonuses, new bettors will receive three no-sweat NFL bets worth up to $50 each. Place a cash wager on the NFL and activate a no-sweat token in your betting slip. Anyone who loses on that initial wager will get a refund in bonus bets.

How to Redeem This DraftKings Sportsbook Promo Code

DraftKings Promo CodeBet $5, Get $200 Win or Lose for Any NFL Game
Sign-Up Process
  1. Set up a new account to activate this DraftKings promo
  2. Create a new user profile by providing basic information in the required fields
  3. After creating a new account, make a cash deposit of $5 or more
  4. Download the easy-to-use app directly from the App Store or Google Play Store
  5. Bet $5 on any game in any sport
  6. Win $200 in bonus bets instantly and $150 in NFL no-sweat bets
States with DraftKings SportsbookAZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, LA, MA, MD, MI, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV
Bonus Last VerifiedSeptember 28, 2023

Betting on NFL Week 4

This $350 bonus is a great way to get started on DraftKings Sportsbook, but there are other ways to bet on the NFL in Week 4. Check out the promos page in the app for offers on profit boosts, no-sweat parlays and other unique offers. Week 4 begins with the Lions and Packers on Thursday Night Football, but there are a ton of other games to bet on this Sunday.

Activate this DraftKings Sportsbook promo code offer and bet $5 on any game this weekend to win $350 in bonuses.

Newsweek may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up through the links in this article. See the sportsbook operator's terms and conditions for important details. Sports betting operators have no influence over newsroom coverage. If you or a loved one has a gambling problem call the National Council on Problem Gambling 24/7 at 1-800-GAMBLER. Must be 21 or older to gamble.

About the writer


Russ Joy is a commercial editor for XLMedia PLC, co-host of Snow The Goalie: A Flyers Podcast and It's Just Wrestling Podcast, and a Philadelphia Flyers writer for CrossingBroad.com. A graduate of West Chester University of PA and California University of PA, Russ is also a husband and father of four. Follow him on Twitter: @JoyOnBroad Email: russell.joy@xlmedia.com

