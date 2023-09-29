DraftKings Sportsbook Promo Code Unlocks $200 Bonus for NFL, CFB

Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting commercial content to Newsweek, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and premier sportsbook offers to help sports fans get in on the action. Please wager responsibly.

The latest DraftKings Sportsbook promo code offer unlocks a $200 bonus for new customers. This offer is now available for customers in Kentucky. There are multiple other promotions available on the DraftKings app for NFL and college football games this weekend. Sign up today to bet $5, get $200 in guaranteed bonus for this weekend's action.

DraftKings Sportsbook BET $5, GET $200! BONUS BETS CLAIM OFFER STATES: AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, LA, MA, MD, MI, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV. 21 and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler. 21 . Physically present in MA. Eligibility restrictions apply. Valid 1 per new customer. First-time depositors only who have not already redeemed $200 in bonus bets via OH or MA prelaunch offer. Min. $5 deposit. Min $5 bet. $200 issued as bonus bets that expire 7 days (168 hours) after being awarded. See terms at http://draftkings.com/ma.

Place a $5 bet after unlocking the DraftKings Sportsbook promo code. No matter the result, you will be sent a $200 bonus.

It's a full weekend of football, and there are tons of bonuses available on the DraftKings app. It's the first chance for Kentuckians to bet on UK and UofL. You can find spreads, totals, moneylines, props, and more.

Sign up today to unlock the DraftKings Sportsbook promo code offer. Place a $5 wager on any game to gain a $200 bonus.

Instructions for the DraftKings Sportsbook Promo Code

It only takes a few minutes to register for an account on DraftKings Sportsbook. Follow our guide to start with a $200 bonus.

DraftKings Sportsbook Promo Code Bet $5, Get $200 Win or Lose for Any NFL or College Football Game Sign-Up Process Register for a new account Enter the required personal information to confirm your age and identity Input your email and create a password for your account Choose any of the available deposit methods, such as online banking, PayPal, or a credit/debit cards Deposit $5 or more Wager $5+ on any NFL or CFB game States with DraftKings Sportsbook AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KY, KS, LA, MA, MD, MI, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV Bonus Last Verified September 29, 2023

The result of your wager doesn't matter. DraftKings will send you (8) $25 bonus bets to use throughout the weekend.

DraftKings has spreads, totals, props, teasers, and much more. New customers can learn about all of the different betting types using the guide on DraftKings. There are also free contests available. The prizes you can win will be based on your level in Dynasty Rewards.

Use the DraftKings Sportsbook Promo Code for NCAAF on Saturday

Some of these bonus bets can be used for the college football matchups this weekend. In Kentucky, NCAA sports fans have waited a long time to place bets on UofL and UK. Both teams are undefeated headed into their Week 5 games. Louisville is up on Friday against NC State, and then it is No. 22 Florida vs. UK on Saturday. The Wildcats are favored by one point over the Gators at home.

The College Gameday crew will be at the No. 11 Notre Dame vs. No. 17 Duke matchup. Other key games include No. 24 Kansas vs. No. 3 Texas, No. 13 LSU vs. No. 20 Ole Miss, No. 11 Notre Dame vs. No. 17 Duke, South Carolina vs. No. 21 Tennessee, and No. 12 Alabama vs. Mississippi State.

NFL Week 4 Games on Sunday & Spreads

There are several NFL bonuses available on DraftKings. Check out the promotions tab to find no-sweat bets and profit boosts.

Miami Dolphins vs. Buffalo Bills (-2.5)

Baltimore Ravens vs. Cleveland Browns (-3)

Cincinnati Bengals vs. Tennessee Titans (+2.5)

Los Angeles Rams vs. Indianapolis Colts (+1)

Washington Commanders vs. Philadelphia Eagles (-9)

Las Vegas Raiders vs. Los Angeles Chargers (-5.5)

New England Patriots vs. Dallas Cowboys (-6.5)

Kansas City Chiefs vs. New York Jets (+9)

There are many futures on DraftKings for the NFL. Right now, the 49ers have the best odds to win the Super Bowl. You can also bet on division winners, player awards, and total wins for each team.

Register with the best DraftKings Sportsbook promo code offer this weekend to bet $5 on any game to receive $200 in bonus bets.

