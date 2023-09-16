The latest DraftKings Sportsbook promo for college football brings the chance to bet $5, get $200 in bonus bets win or lose.

Sports bettors can get in on the action today with a massive DraftKings Sportsbook promo that will turn a $5 bet on any college football game into $200 in bonus bets win or lose. Sign up with DraftKings Sportsbook to pick up a 40x return on your first bet no matter what today.

DraftKings Sportsbook BET $5, GET $200! BONUS BETS CLAIM OFFER STATES: AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, LA, MA, MD, MI, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV. 21 and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler. 21 . Physically present in MA. Eligibility restrictions apply. Valid 1 per new customer. First-time depositors only who have not already redeemed $200 in bonus bets via OH or MA prelaunch offer. Min. $5 deposit. Min $5 bet. $200 issued as bonus bets that expire 7 days (168 hours) after being awarded. See terms at http://draftkings.com/ma.

If you plan on placing a bet on Saturday's college football action, consider this DraftKings Sportsbook promo. Your first $5+ wager will earn you $200 in bonus bets for college football action and more.

Some of the top college football teams in the nation will take the field today. No. 1 Georgia will play host to South Carolina in the late afternoon window, which will follow a showdown between No. 7 Penn State and Illinois. Betting $5+ on either of these games can earn you a 40x guaranteed return in bonus bets.

Sign up for this DraftKings Sportsbook promo to turn a $5 wager on any college football game into $200 in guaranteed bonus bets.

DraftKings Sportsbook Promo for College Football: Bet $5, Get $200 Bonus

DraftKings Sportsbook's new user offer stands out from the crowd for a few reasons. First of all, it's a no-brainer, since the $200 bonus will convey win or lose. Second, the offer can be applied to any betting market in any game, making it the most flexible promo in the industry.

If you want to bet $5 on Penn State to win or Utah to cover the spread against Weber State, you'll be able to. If you'd rather throw down a $5 wager on Georgia to cover the spread in the first half against South Carolina, that market will also be eligible. No matter what, you'll pick up a 40x return on your first cash wager.

Sign Up for This DraftKings Sportsbook Promo

If you sign up for this DraftKings Sportsbook promo, you will earn a 40x return on you $5+ college football bet no matter what. Complete the steps below to sign up today:

DraftKings Sportsbook Promo Bet $5, Get $200 Bonus Bets for Any College Football Game Sign-Up Process Sign up for a new account Enter the required personal information to confirm your identity, including your name, phone number, residential address and date of birth Input your email address and create a new password for your account Choose any of the available deposit methods, such as online banking, a credit/debit card or PayPal Make a $5+ first deposit Wager $5+ on any betting market in the college football game of your choice States with DraftKings Sportsbook AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, LA, MA, MD, MI, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV Bonus Last Verified September 16, 2023

Your account will be credited with eight $25 bonus bets once your bet processes. Plus, if your bet wins, you'll receive a cash profit and get back your wager.

CFB Offers

There are additional in-app promos available for today's college football action. One such offer is the college football Week 3 no-sweat same-game parlay. WIth this offer, you will receive a $10 bonus bet back if your qualifying same-game parlay wager settles as a loss.

Register for this DraftKings Sportsbook promo to bet $5, get $200 in bonus bets win or lose.

