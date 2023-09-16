DraftKings Sportsbook Promo for NFL Week 2: Bet $5, Get $200 Bonus

The newest DraftKings Sportsbook promo for NFL Week 2 games comes with a bet $5, get $200 bonus win or lose.

DraftKings Sportsbook BET $5, GET $200! BONUS BETS CLAIM OFFER STATES: AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, LA, MA, MD, MI, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV. 21 and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler. 21 . Physically present in MA. Eligibility restrictions apply. Valid 1 per new customer. First-time depositors only who have not already redeemed $200 in bonus bets via OH or MA prelaunch offer. Min. $5 deposit. Min $5 bet. $200 issued as bonus bets that expire 7 days (168 hours) after being awarded. See terms at http://draftkings.com/ma.

The Cincinnati Bengals will host the Baltimore Ravens in an AFC North battle that will kick of the second NFL Sunday of the season. Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs will head to Jacksonville to take on Trevor Lawrence and the Jaguars in the early afternoon window as well. A $5+ wager on any game will earn you $200 in bonus bets no matter what.

The latest DraftKings Sportsbook promo is one that bettors should absolutely consider this weekend. That's because DraftKings is offering a true no-brainer in the form of a $200 bonus. You can bet on any market in any game to meet the requirements.

That means your could place a $5+ wager on the Las Vegas Raiders to cover the spread on the road against the Buffalo Bills or the Tennessee Titans to win at home against the Los Angeles Chargers. If you'd rather wager that $5 on Dak Prescott to throw for 375+ yards against the New York Jets, you can do that as well. No matter what, DraftKings will add $200 in bonus bets to your account, which you can use on other Week 2 matchups and more.

Sign Up for this DraftKings Sportsbook Promo

If you want to register for this DraftKings Sportsbook promo for NFL Week 2, you'll need to complete a few steps. Follow our step-by-step guide to get in on the action:

DraftKings Promo Code Bet $5, Get $200 Bonus Win or Lose for Any NFL Week 2 Game Sign-Up Process Register for a new account Enter the required personal information to confirm your identity, including your full name, address and date of birth Provide your email address and create a password for your account Choose any of the available deposit methods, such as a credit/debit card, online banking or PayPal Add $5 or more to your account Place a $5+ wager on a betting market in the NFL Week 2 game of your choice States with DraftKings Sportsbook AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, LA, MA, MD, MI, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV Bonus Last Verified September 16, 2023

Regardless of how your first cash wager settles, DraftKings will add eight $25 bonus bets to your account. If your first bet wins, you will also receive a cash profit.

In-App Promos for NFL Sunday

DraftKings has a ton of additional in-app promos for Sunday's Week 2 action. This includes the Sunday Up 10 Early Win promo. With this offer, you'll earn an early money line win if your team goes up by 10+ points at any time in the game of your choice, even if the team ends up losing the game.

Other NFL promos include a 50% profit boost for any Sunday game. Additionally, all players can get in on the NFL Week 2 No Sweat promo to secure a no-sweat bet for any of Sunday's games, as well as one for Monday Night Football. Losing bets in this promo will earn you bonus bets back.

