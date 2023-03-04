DraftKings UFC 285 Promo Code: Bet $5, Win $150 If Your Fighter Wins

Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting commercial content to Newsweek, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and premier sportsbook offers to help sports fans get in on the action. Please wager responsibly.

MMA fans have a lot to look forward to on Saturday night and the latest DraftKings UFC 285 promo code offer can make things even better. Prospective bettors who sign up for an account will have the chance to bet $5, win $150 in bonus bets if the fighter of their choice wins their bout.

This offer from DraftKings Sportsbook comes with one of the largest multipliers in the business, offering new players a 30x return on their first cash bet if their fighter wins. If you want to activate this DraftKings UFC 285 promo code offer, you'll simply have to sign up via the links on this page.

UFC 285 has a rock-solid main card, including two title bouts. While the women's flyweight title bout between Valentina Shevchenko and Alexa Grasso should be a competitive bout, all eyes will be focused on a different matchup. No. 1 contender Ciryl Gane will take on a returning Jon "Bones" Jones for the vacant UFC heavyweight title in the main event of UFC 285.

DraftKings UFC 285 Promo Code Unlocks Bet $5, Win $150 Offer

Jon Jones hasn't set foot in a UFC octagon since he defeated Dominick Reyes at UFC 247 on February 8, 2020. Overall, Jones is 26-1-0 and is widely-regarded as one of the top fighters in the history of the sport. He'll face Ciryl Gane, who is 11-1-0 in his career. The lone blemish came in a bout against Francis Ngannou, who walked away from the UFC as the heavyweight champion, leading to the promotion vacating the title.

As things stand, Jones is a -165 favorite on the money line. That means it would normally take a $247.50 wager to make a $150 return on a Jones win. At +140 odds, it would take a wager of just over $100 to make $150 on an upset victory by Gane. Bettors can choose instead to wager $5 as part of this promotion and win $150 in bonus bets if their fighter wins.

How to Apply Our DraftKings UFC 285 Promo Code

If you are interested in registering for this DraftKings UFC 285 promo code offer, you'll need to sign up for a DraftKings Sportsbook account. Follow the instructions below to register for a new account:

Sign up with DraftKings Sportsbook

with DraftKings Sportsbook Enter your name, address, phone number and date of birth

Verify you are in a state where online sports betting is legal

Add $5+ to your account

Place a $5+ wager on any fighter's money line

DraftKings will credit your account with six $25 bonus bets if your fighter wins their bout. This will come in addition to a cash profit and getting back your initial cash wager.

UFC 285 Stepped Up Parlay

One of the top in-app promos available in online sports betting comes by way of DraftKings Sportsbook. The UFC 285 stepped up parlay gives prospective players the chance to secure a stepped up parlay token for use on a qualifying wager. In order to qualify, the bet must consist of three or more legs.

The profit boost percentage increases from 20% for a three-leg UFC parlay all the way up to a 100% boost for any qualifying wager with ten or more legs. The maximum bet allowance for this promo is $50.

