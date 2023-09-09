DraftKings UFC 293 Promo Code Unlocks Bet $5, Get $200 Bonus Win or Lose

DraftKings UFC 293 promo code
The latest DraftKings UFC 293 promo code offer brings the chance to bet $5, get $200 in bonus bets win or lose. Craig Dudek, XLMedia
By
Writer

Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting commercial content to Newsweek, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and premier sportsbook offers to help sports fans get in on the action. Please wager responsibly.

There's a huge DraftKings UFC 293 promo code offer available to sports bettors today. This offer comes with a $200 guaranteed bonus, which you can earn win or lose with a $5+ wager on any bout after signing up for a DraftKings Sportsbook account.

Bettors who want to earn a 40x return on their first bet win or lose can get in on the action with this DraftKings UFC 293 promo code. A $5 wager on any of the five main card bouts is all it will take to earn $200 in bonus bets.

Israel Adesanya will put his middleweight title on the line on Saturday night. He'll be challenged by #5 contender Sean Strickland. Your first $5+ cash wager on any betting market for UFC 293 will earn you $200 in bonus bets for other bouts and more.

Bet $5, get $200 guaranteed bonus bets when you apply our DraftKings UFC 293 promo code.

DraftKings UFC 293 Promo Code Unlocks Bet $5, Get $200 Bonus Win or Lose

UFC 293 is set for Saturday night and will take place at Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney, Australia. There are five strong main card bouts, including Israel Adesanya vs. Sean Strickland in the main event. Elsewhere, two fighters will enter the octagon in front of their home crowd. Tyson Pedro and Tai Tuivasa will represent Australia in the light heavyweight and heavyweight divisions, respectively.

DraftKings Sportsbook's offer is especially valuable in that it's applicable to any betting market in any bout. The smartest play is to sign up and wager on any game or bout this weekend to ensure you'll have $200 in bonus bets available for the main card, especially the main event. If your bet wins, you'll also earn a cash profit and DraftKings will return your wager.

Sign Up with Our DraftKings UFC 293 Promo Code

Any prospective bettors who want to take advantage of this bet $5, get $200 offer can do so by following our step-by-step instructions. Here's how to register ahead of tonight's card:

DraftKings UFC 293 Promo CodeBet $5, Get $200 Win or Lose for Any UFC 293 Bout
Sign-Up Process
  1. Register for an account to apply our DraftKings UFC 293 promo code
  2. Enter the required personal information to confirm your identity, including your name, address and birthdate
  3. Input your email address and create a new password for your account
  4. Select one of the available deposit methods, such as online banking or PayPal
  5. Make a $5+ first deposit
  6. Wager $5+ on a betting market in the UFC 293 bout of your choice
States with DraftKings SportsbookAZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, LA, MA, MD, MI, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV
Bonus Last VerifiedSeptember 9, 2023

Win or lose, you will lock-in $200 in bonus bets. This will hit your account as eight $25 bonus bets. The bonus bets won't be tied to UFC, so you could wager on the NFL, MLB, college football, and more.

More UFC Offers

There are a few in-app promos that UFC fans should absolutely consider. The first is an Israel Adesanya Super Boost. Adesanya is a massive -600 moneyline favorite, which means it would typically take a $600 wager on him to win in order to earn a $100 cash profit. DraftKings' Super Boost will give you +100 odds on Adesanya to win with a $25 max bet limit.

The other promo worth taking a look at is the UFC 293 stepped up parlay offer. This will return a profit boost of anywhere from 20% up to 100% depending on the number of legs added to the bet. The max wager for this offer is also $25.

Sign up with DraftKings Sportsbook to unlock this DraftKings UFC 293 promo code offer.

Newsweek may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up through the links in this article. See the sportsbook operator's terms and conditions for important details. Sports betting operators have no influence over newsroom coverage. If you or a loved one has a gambling problem call the National Council on Problem Gambling 24/7 at 1-800-GAMBLER. Must be 21 or older to gamble.

About the writer


Russ Joy is a commercial editor for XLMedia PLC, co-host of Snow The Goalie: A Flyers Podcast and It's Just Wrestling Podcast, and a Philadelphia Flyers writer for CrossingBroad.com. A graduate of West Chester University of PA and California University of PA, Russ is also a husband and father of four. Follow him on Twitter: @JoyOnBroad Email: russell.joy@xlmedia.com

Request Reprint & Licensing Submit Correction View Editorial Guidelines
Premium Subscription
 Digital + Monthly (Ad Free Trial)
Newsweek cover
  • Newsweek magazine delivered to your door
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
Newsweek cover
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now

Top stories

U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Better Planet
Beauty & Fashion
Business
Education
Fact Check
Mightier
My Turn
Podcasts
Sports
Unconventional
Vantage
Trending
Joe Biden
Vladimir Putin
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
Subscriptions
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Better Planet
Beauty & Fashion
Business
Education
Fact Check
Mightier
My Turn
Podcasts
Sports
Unconventional
Vantage
Joe Biden Vladimir Putin Russia-Ukraine War Donald Trump
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
Newsweek magazine cover

September 15
2023 Issue
In The Magazine
September 15
2023 Issue
Newsletters in your inbox  See all
The Bulletin (Mondays to Saturdays)
See Sample
The Debate (Tuesdays)
The Cover (Wednesdays)
See Sample
For The Culture (Tuesdays and Thursdays)
See Sample
The Frontlines (Thursdays)
See Sample
Infinite Scroll (Tuesdays)
See Sample
The Josh Hammer Report (Wednesdays)
See Sample
Better Planet (Mondays)
Mightier (Coming soon)
You can unsubscribe at any time.
By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
Company
About Us
Masthead
Diversity
Announcements
Archive
Policies and Standards
Mission Statement
Leadership
Newsletters
Press Center
Editions:
U.S. Edition
日本
Polska
România
Contact
Advertise
Careers
Contact Us
Corrections
Terms of Use
Cookie Policy
Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms & Conditions
Terms of Sale

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC