MMA fans have a stacked pay-per-view card to look forward to tonight and the latest DraftKings UFC promo will reward players with a $150 bonus win or lose. If you register for this DraftKings UFC promo, you will be able to turn a $5+ wager on any UFC 290 bout into $150 in bonus bets no matter what.

This DraftKings UFC promo is one that any MMA fan or prospective sports bettor should consider. That's because it comes with a guaranteed $150 bonus that will convey win or lose. As such, players who wager $5 will earn a 30x return without having to worry about whether their bet wins.

The main event of tonight's card is a Featherweight Title unification bout. Alexander Volkanovski and Yair Rodriguez will each walk to the ring with a belt around their waist, but only one can end the night as the unified champion of the division. As things stand, Volkanovski is a strong favorite to win the bout.

DraftKings UFC Promo: Bet $5, Get $150 UFC 290 Bonus

Even though most bettors will look to the main event or the co-main event Flyweight title bout between Brandon Moreno and Alexandre Pantoja, the smarter play is to wager on an earlier bout. That's because if you were to bet on one of the other main card bouts like Jalin Turner vs. Dan Hooker, you would lock-in your $150 return in bonus bets ahead of the co-main events.

Keep in mind that the $150 bonus bets will convey once your first $5 wager processes. If your bet ends up winning, DraftKings will return your $5 wager and credit your account with cash winnings in addition to the bonus bets. Even if your bet loses, you'll secure a 30x return on that $5 bet.

Sign Up for This DraftKings UFC Promo

You'll need to register for a DraftKings Sportsbook account in order to turn a $5 bet into $150 in guaranteed bonus bets. Complete the steps below to wager on any UFC 290 bout:

DraftKings UFC Promo Bet $5, Get $150 No Matter What With UFC 290 Wager Sign-Up Process Register for an account Enter the necessary personal information to confirm your identity, including your full legal name, residential address and date of birth Fill in your email address and create a new password for your account Select any of the available deposit methods, such as online banking or PayPal Make a $5+ first deposit Place a $5+ wager on a betting market in any UFC 290 bout States with DraftKings Sportsbook AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, LA, MA, MD, MI, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV Bonus Last Verified July 8, 2023

Win or lose, you will lock-in a $150 return in bonus bets that will convey as six $25 bonus bets. If your first bet settles as a win, you will also get back your $5+ wager and a cash profit in addition to the bonus bets.

UFC Stepped Up Parlay Promo

One in-app promo that all new and existing players should strongly consider ahead of tonight's event is the UFC stepped up parlay promo. This offer will credit a player's account with a profit boost ranging from 20% all the way up to 100%.

Your first qualifying UFC-only parlay of 3+ legs will earn a 20% profit boost token. In order to raise the percentage, you will need to add more legs to the wager. This maxes out at a 100% boost for a 10+ leg UFC 290 parlay.

DraftKings Sportsbook BET $5, GET $150! BONUS BETS CLAIM OFFER STATES: AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, LA, MA, MD, MI, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV. 21 and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler. 21 . Physically present in MA. Eligibility restrictions apply. Valid 1 per new customer. First-time depositors only who have not already redeemed $200 in bonus bets via OH or MA prelaunch offer. Min. $5 deposit. Min $5 bet. $200 issued as bonus bets that expire 7 days (168 hours) after being awarded. See terms at http://draftkings.com/ma.

