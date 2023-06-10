This DraftKings UFC promo brings the chance to bet $5, get $200 in guaranteed bonus bets for Nunes-Aldana or another bout.

Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting commercial content to Newsweek, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and premier sportsbook offers to help sports fans get in on the action.

Amanda Nunes will put her title on the line on Saturday night and there's a DraftKings UFC promo that will give players a guaranteed return in bonus bets. You can bet $5, get $200 in bonus bets win or lose by signing up with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Any bettor who registers for this DraftKings UFC promo will have the chance secure a 40x return in bonus bets win or lose. As part of this offer, you can choose any betting market in any UFC 289 bout.

There are two main event bouts on the UFC 289 card. The first is a lightweight bout between No. 1 Charles Oliveira and No. 4 Beneil Dariush. After that, Amanda Nunes will put her women's bantamweight title on the line against No. 5 Irene Aldana. You can bet $5 or more on either of these bouts or another on this card to get $200 in guaranteed bonus bets.

DraftKings UFC Promo: Bet $5, Get $200 Guaranteed Bonus for Nunes-Aldana

DraftKings Sportsbook has stepped up in a big way of late with a massive guaranteed bonus offer for prospective bettors. New users who register for the latest DraftKings UFC promo will earn $200 in bonus bets no matter how their first $5+ cash wager settles.

If, for example, you bet $5 on Eryk Anders to defeat Mar-Andre Barriault in the first bout of the main card, you'll earn $200 in bonus bets win or lose. You can then spread the eight $25 bonus bets across the remaining four fights, as well as games in other sports leagues.

Sign Up for This DraftKings UFC Promo

In order to get in on the action with DraftKings Sportsbook, you'll need to complete a few simple sign-up steps. Complete the instructions below to sign up for the bet $5, get $200 offer:

Register for this DraftKings UFC promo

Enter your full legal name, residential address, phone number and date of birth



Add $5+ to your account via the account funding method of your choice

Navigate to the UFC 289 bout of your choice

Place your first cash wager of $5 or more

No matter how your first cash wager settles, you will secure eight $25 bonus bets ($200 total). These bonus bets can be used on other bouts at UFC 289, as well as the NBA Finals, Stanley Cup Final and more. If your first cash bet wins, you'll also receive cash winnings.

In-App Promos This Weekend

DraftKings Sportsbook typically offers UFC-specific promos just ahead of the main card beginning. Head to the promotions section of the app ahead of UFC 289 to find the most up-to-date offers.

There are other in-app promos available for this weekend's action. Bettors can find a stepped up same-game parlay promo for the NBA Finals, which brings a profit boost of up to 100% for SGP wagers that meet the required criteria. There's also an MLB version of the stepped up same-game parlay promo for baseball fans. Hockey fans have something to look forward to as well. DraftKings has an NHL Stanley Cup Final SGP boost, which will earn you an additional 25% in profit if your SGP wins.

Newsweek may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up through the links in this article. See the sportsbook operator's terms and conditions for important details. Sports betting operators have no influence over newsroom coverage. If you or a loved one has a gambling problem call the National Council on Problem Gambling 24/7 at 1-800-GAMBLER. Must be 21 or older to gamble.