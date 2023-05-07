DraftKings UFC Promo Code Unlocks $150 Bonus for Sterling-Cejudo

Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting commercial content to Newsweek, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and premier sportsbook offers to help sports fans get in on the action. Please wager responsibly.

A brand-new DraftKings UFC promo code offer is now available to players ahead of Saturday's UFC 288 event. You can sign up for an account to bet $5, get $150 in guaranteed bonus bets with a wager on any main card bout.

This DraftKings UFC promo code offer will earn you a 30x return on your first cash wager of $5 or more. This is available for any of Saturday's main card bouts, including the main event between Aljamain Sterling and Henry Cejudo.

One thing to remember about this offer is that all betting markets are available to wager on. That means you can bet on Cejudo to win, the bout to end via submission or the bout to go the distance. No matter how your bet settles, you will receive $150 in guaranteed bonus bets.

DraftKings UFC Promo Code Unlocks $150 Bonus for Any Bout

Aljamain Sterling will enter the main event of UFC 288 with the bantamweight title around his waist. He'll attempt to make the third defense of his title, while his opponent will hope to avoid showing any signs of ring rust. Henry Cejudo was once a two-division champion, but he enters this bout as a guy who hasn't entered the octagon in nearly three years.

DraftKings Sportsbook will give bettors who wager on UFC 288 a $150 bonus to use on other bouts and more. Players can choose to wager on the main event or one of the other fights on the main card. Regardless of whether your first bet wins or loses, you will walk away with $150 in bonus bets to use in the DraftKings Sportsbook app.

How to Register With Our DraftKings UFC Promo Code

Player who want to turn a $5 wager into a $150 return in bonus bets can get in on the action by signing up for a DraftKings Sportsbook account. Doing so is a straightforward process that you can finish by completing the steps in our sign-up guide below:

Complete the registration process by filling in your name, address and date of birth

Select a deposit method and add $5+ to your account

Wager $5 or more on any betting market in the UFC 288 bout of your choice

DraftKings Sportsbook will add six $25 bonus bets to your account for use on other bouts and games this weekend. This includes the UFC, NBA, NHL, MLB and more.

Sensational Betting Options

Sports bettors who wager on UFC 288 will have plenty of options. Not only are standard betting markets available, such as moneyline and over/under total rounds, but specials as well. This includes a number of fight parlays, such as:

Sterling vs. Cejudo to go the distance (-135)

Sterling vs. Cejudo to end by KO/TKO/DQ in Round 1 (+800)

Henry Cejudo to win by KO/TKO/DQ in Round 1 (+1000)

Aljamain Sterling to win by submission in Round 1 (+1200)

Henry Cejudo to win by submission in Round 2 (+5000)

Aljamain Sterling to win by KO/TKO/DQ in Round 1 (+2500)

There will likely be even more betting markets to take advantage of as the start of each main card bout nears.

