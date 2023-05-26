Dramatic Cat Costs Owner $1,000 in Vet Bills: 'So Extra'

A nervous cat has been dubbed "so extra" after costing his owner $1,000 at the vet.

In the video posted to TikTok on May 16, user @totoxtoro explained that her cat Toto had a heart murmur. Concerned for his health, she took him to the vet—and discovered that the cause is anxiety.

Despite the diagnosis, Toto seems unbothered by the expensive vet bill. Zooming in on his face, the Ragdoll doesn't seem to have a care in the world—or a thought in his brain.

A stock photo of a Ragdoll cat with a grumpy expression on its face. The cat in the viral video, Toto, seemed unbothered by the expensive vet bill. yanjf/iStock/Getty Images Plus

"I paid $1k to see why he has a heart murmur... turns out his heart is perfectly healthy and he's just got 'anxiety,'" wrote @totoxtoro in the caption. "This cat is so extra lol [laugh out loud]." TikTok users found Toto's high-maintenance ways hysterical, with the clip receiving more than 1.5 million views.

Although @totoxtoro's video made the internet chuckle, anxiety can be a serious problem for felines. It often stems from a traumatic experience while the cat is young, according to PetMD. However, it can also be the result of improper socialization, physical pain or illness, and separation from their owner. Just like humans, ongoing anxiety can cause a number of physical and mental health issues.

Signs that your cat might be suffering from anxiety can include:

Restlessness

Hypervigilance

Hiding

Heart palpitations and trembling

A decrease in appetite

Excessive saliva

Constant grooming.

If you notice nervous behaviors in your cat, there are measures you can take to calm them down. The first step is to eliminate the stressor (if possible) and ensure you're sticking to a daily routine that gives your cat a sense of security.

If your cat has a harness, you can them for a walk (although this isn't recommended for harness-hating felines). Otherwise, playtime can help to bring your pet's anxiety levels down. In extreme cases, a vet can prescribe medication, or your cat can be taught coping skills to handle anxiety-inducing situations better.

A stock photo of a shocked woman reading a letter, mouth open. Toto's owner was horrified by the $1,000 bill from the veterinarian. fizkes/iStock/Getty Images Plus

Toto may have cost his owner a fortune, but his "extra" behavior earned him plenty of new fans online. "Ur cat is so legendary for this," commented Made you look.

"I'm crying," wrote Lam, while cream posted: "Blud got a little nervous."

"Pretty sure Anxious is the middle name of cats," wrote Jeff, and Mariela commented: "You are the support human."

"Things we do for our love ones," posted ac, while Archangel wisely suggested the original poster: "Get another cat to help with your cats anxiety."

Newsweek has reached out to @totoxtoro via TikTok.

Do you have funny and adorable videos or pictures of your pet you want to share? Send them to life@newsweek.com with some details about your best friend, and they could appear in our Pet of the Week lineup.