Dramatic Clip Shows Rescue of Dog Trapped in Pipe: 'Don't Break His Back'

A dramatic video clip of a trapped dog being rescued from an underground pipe by a tools man and his team has left internet users stunned.

The now-viral TikTok video, which can be seen here, shows the tools man walking through a field in the countryside to attend to a dog that's gotten stuck inside a pipe wedged in a deep hole in the mud.

The circumstances that led to the dog falling into the pipe and getting stuck there have not been made clear.

Audiences are shown the tools man, Joe Hewes, and his team hammer away at the pipe with rocks. The crew then dig around the pipe to make way for them to pull the startled dog out to safety. It's unclear how long the dog had been stuck underground, but at the end of the video, TikTok viewers are treated to a heartfelt clip of the dog reuniting with its owner. The dog appears to be a Jack Russell terrier.

Since it was shared to the social media platform on February 27, the video posted under Hewes' social media username @MrHewes has been viewed more than 500,000 times and liked by more than 24,000 users. Hundreds of astounded TikTok users have also expressed their gratitude, through comments under the post, to Hewes and his team for saving the terrified pup.

"Thank God he or she is safe," one user wrote.

Another TikToker added: "Good work guys take a bow."

"So glad that they got it out - well done," a different user commented.

Newsweek has reached out to @MrHewes for comment.

Hewes describes himself as being a Milwaukee-based tools man and military vehicle dealer in his social media bio. His feed appears to be dedicated to documenting his maintenance work on the engines and exhaust tanks of a variety of vehicles.

How Do Animals Get Rescued in Emergency Situations?

Oftentimes when an animal gets stuck in unfortunate circumstances, like the dog in the TikTok video, fire crews or other available emergency teams are alerted to the incident and work to get the animal to safety. According to the U.K.'s National Fire Chiefs Council (NFCC), guidance for fire and rescue services attending incidents involving animals is primarily about animal rescue.

"The owner of the animal, or other well-intentioned members of the public, may also be involved in the incident—they will need to be considered in the fire and rescue service's response," the NFCC writes.

"Incidents involving animals may require the rescue or evacuation of an animal. This activity may present hazards to members of the public, the animal or emergency responders," the council continues.

