Pets

'Dramatic' Husky With Kennel Cough Leaves Internet in Hysterics

By
Pets Dogs Internet Animals TikTok

A dog owner has delighted viewers online after sharing a social media video of her "dramatic" husky, who had been coughing in an animated way while fighting off kennel cough.

The viral video, which has been viewed more than 358,000 times since it was first shared to TikTok on July 24, captured the female husky looking fed up at the camera while coughing loudly.

Although the dog's bout of kennel cough could cause audiences online some concern, her owner, Sophia Casola, made light of the situation to assure TikTokers that the diva-esque dog is just fine.

"She's so dramatic," Casola wrote under the video.

The video had been captioned: "POV: your dog has kennel cough but she's a husky."

@sophiacasola

Shes so dramatic 🙄#fyp #viral #foryou #foryoupage #husky #drama #dramaticmoments #dramatichusky #siberianhusky

♬ original sound - Sophia Casola

What Do the Comments Say?

Since it was shared to the social media platform by @SophiaCasola, the post has been liked by more than 70,000 users and commented on more than 2,700 times. Plenty of TikTokers have poked fun at the viral moment in the comments section below the post.

"My dog had kennel cough and the vet bill was $600. She sounded like she was honking," one user wrote.

"Me trying to hold in my cough," another user added.

"Mine does this after she drinks her water," shared a third user.

A different user joked: "Me mid pandemic when I swallowed water wrong in class but didn't want to scare anyone."

Husky wearing a collar
Stock image of a husky. A dog owner has delighted viewers online after sharing a social media video of her "dramatic" husky, who had been coughing in an animated way while fighting off kennel cough. Ksenia Raykova/iStock

How to Spot Kennel Cough?

According to the American Kennel Club (AKC), kennel cough which is also known as canine infectious tracheobronchitis, is a highly contagious respiratory disease that affects dogs. While it can cause some unpleasant symptoms, kennel cough is highly treatable, especially in young and otherwise healthy dogs who are looked after by a family or rescue shelter.

Common symptoms of the condition include a strong cough with a "honking" sound, which can explain why the husky in the TikTok post was coughing in such a pronounced way.

Other symptoms include a runny nose, sneezing, lethargy and a loss of appetite. Pet owners that spot any of these concerns in their dogs should seek the professional support of a vet.

"Although kennel cough is easily treatable in healthy dogs, Kevin Fitzgerald, DVM, a columnist for AKC Family Dog, explains that it's important to report any coughing symptom to your veterinarian because it could be a sign of a more serious disease," the AKC writes online.

The TikTok post can be seen here.

Newsweek reached out to @SophiaCasola via TikTok for comment.

Do you have funny and adorable videos or pictures of your pet you want to share? Send them to life@newsweek.com with some details about your best friend and they could appear in our Pet of the Week lineup.

Read more
Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

Editor's Picks

Premium Subscription
 Digital + Monthly (Ad Free Trial)
Newsweek cover
  • Newsweek magazine delivered to your door
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
Newsweek cover
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Better Planet
Education
Business
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Trending
Joe Biden
Vladimir Putin
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
Subscriptions
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Better Planet
Education
Business
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Joe Biden Vladimir Putin Russia-Ukraine War Donald Trump
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
Newsweek magazine cover

August 25
2023 Issue
In The Magazine
August 25
2023 Issue
Newsletters in your inbox  See all
The Bulletin (Mondays to Saturdays)
See Sample
The Debate (Tuesdays)
The Cover (Wednesdays)
See Sample
For The Culture (Tuesdays and Thursdays)
See Sample
The Frontlines (Thursdays)
See Sample
Infinite Scroll (Tuesdays)
See Sample
The Josh Hammer Report (Wednesdays)
See Sample
Mightier (Coming soon)
You can unsubscribe at any time.
By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
Company
About Us
Masthead
Diversity
Announcements
Archive
Policies and Standards
Mission Statement
Leadership
Newsletters
Press Center
Editions:
U.S. Edition
日本
Polska
România
Contact
Advertise
Careers
Contact Us
Corrections
Terms of Use
Cookie Policy
Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms & Conditions
Terms of Sale

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC