'Dramatic' Husky With Kennel Cough Leaves Internet in Hysterics

A dog owner has delighted viewers online after sharing a social media video of her "dramatic" husky, who had been coughing in an animated way while fighting off kennel cough.

The viral video, which has been viewed more than 358,000 times since it was first shared to TikTok on July 24, captured the female husky looking fed up at the camera while coughing loudly.

Although the dog's bout of kennel cough could cause audiences online some concern, her owner, Sophia Casola, made light of the situation to assure TikTokers that the diva-esque dog is just fine.

"She's so dramatic," Casola wrote under the video.

The video had been captioned: "POV: your dog has kennel cough but she's a husky."

What Do the Comments Say?

Since it was shared to the social media platform by @SophiaCasola, the post has been liked by more than 70,000 users and commented on more than 2,700 times. Plenty of TikTokers have poked fun at the viral moment in the comments section below the post.

"My dog had kennel cough and the vet bill was $600. She sounded like she was honking," one user wrote.

"Me trying to hold in my cough," another user added.

"Mine does this after she drinks her water," shared a third user.

A different user joked: "Me mid pandemic when I swallowed water wrong in class but didn't want to scare anyone."

Stock image of a husky.

How to Spot Kennel Cough?

According to the American Kennel Club (AKC), kennel cough which is also known as canine infectious tracheobronchitis, is a highly contagious respiratory disease that affects dogs. While it can cause some unpleasant symptoms, kennel cough is highly treatable, especially in young and otherwise healthy dogs who are looked after by a family or rescue shelter.

Common symptoms of the condition include a strong cough with a "honking" sound, which can explain why the husky in the TikTok post was coughing in such a pronounced way.

Other symptoms include a runny nose, sneezing, lethargy and a loss of appetite. Pet owners that spot any of these concerns in their dogs should seek the professional support of a vet.

"Although kennel cough is easily treatable in healthy dogs, Kevin Fitzgerald, DVM, a columnist for AKC Family Dog, explains that it's important to report any coughing symptom to your veterinarian because it could be a sign of a more serious disease," the AKC writes online.

